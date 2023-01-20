ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says 'Pendulum Has Swung A Bit Too Far' On Gay Movement

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06wNeN_0kLIrOzV00

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk commented on the gay movement on Thursday.

What Happened: Musk reacted to a video by a Twitter user which featured a National Hockey League (NHL) analyst commenting on Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov’s refusal to wear a Pride-themed jersey recently.

The analyst said, “Ivan Provorov can get on a plane any day he wants and go back to a place where he feels more comfortable.”

The commentator then made a suggestion that Provorov should go back to Russia and “get involved” in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Musk said in response to the video, “The pendulum has swung a bit too far.”

Why It Matters: Provorov opted to stay out of the pregame warmups when his team wore Pride-themed jerseys saying this was against his religion, reported Fox News.

"I respect everyone. I respect everybody’s choices. My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion," Provorov said, according to the report.

Musk has previously touted Tesla’s perfect LGBTQ equality score which the company has maintained for multiple years in a row. He said at the time that “Personal choices are your own and are respected.”

Photo by Steve Jurvetson on Flickr

Comments / 288

Tom
3d ago

We have gone well past inclusion to the point of celebration!! If you live a lifestyle that requires constant justification maybe your on the wrong path.

Reply(34)
125
Mike Gonzales
3d ago

The gays have been accepted according to legislation. That should be enough. Stop demanding that every man woman and child accept you. Life doesn't work like that, Laws protect the lot of you, beyond that nothing else is required.

Reply(1)
52
Go away now
2d ago

nothing says "im comfortable with who i am" quite like forcing people to give you awards, parades, prominent positions, and mentally assaulting kindergarteners with drag shows

Reply(11)
26
Related
Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Women's Health

I took Ozempic even though I'm a healthy weight - then I looked into the science. Here's why you really shouldn't

When Isobel* first heard the rumours that there may be more to Kim Kardashian’s recent weight loss than a dedicated healthy eating and workout routine she was intrigued. The 37-year-old PR from Swindon had always kept in shape with the guidance of a personal trainer. ‘But time for myself has become more limited since becoming a mum and working for myself,’ she explains, noting that a busy schedule had stifled regular gym visits and encouraged 9pm sweet cravings, leaving her persistently 1.5 stone above her goal.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Serves Another 'Population Collapse' Warning As China's Latest Numbers Cause Alarm: 'Massive Danger To Future Of Civilization'

Billionaire Elon Musk reiterated his potential global population collapse warning as the world's most populous country reported its first decline in recent years. What Happened: Musk on Wednesday took to Twitter to once again warn his followers of the declining world population as China's headcount shrank for the first time in six decades last year.
Benzinga

"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.

Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan in October 2022 to end the Ukraine war, Elon Musk later discussed the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday (Oct. 14) quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday (Oct. 17).
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
110K+
Followers
193K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy