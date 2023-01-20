Elon Musk Says 'Pendulum Has Swung A Bit Too Far' On Gay Movement

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk commented on the gay movement on Thursday.

What Happened: Musk reacted to a video by a Twitter user which featured a National Hockey League (NHL) analyst commenting on Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov’s refusal to wear a Pride-themed jersey recently.

The analyst said, “Ivan Provorov can get on a plane any day he wants and go back to a place where he feels more comfortable.”

The commentator then made a suggestion that Provorov should go back to Russia and “get involved” in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Musk said in response to the video, “The pendulum has swung a bit too far.”

Why It Matters: Provorov opted to stay out of the pregame warmups when his team wore Pride-themed jerseys saying this was against his religion, reported Fox News.

"I respect everyone. I respect everybody’s choices. My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion," Provorov said, according to the report.

Musk has previously touted Tesla’s perfect LGBTQ equality score which the company has maintained for multiple years in a row. He said at the time that “Personal choices are your own and are respected.”

Photo by Steve Jurvetson on Flickr