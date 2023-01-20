Read full article on original website
WBB Hosts South Alabama to Kickoff Homestand; Fan Giveaways & Ticket Promotions Available for Both Games
TROY, Ala. – Troy returns to Trojan Arena this week for a pair of Sun Belt home games, beginning with rival South Alabama on Thursday and then a top-of-the-standings battle with Georgia Southern on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. on Thursday and 4 p.m. on Saturday; both games will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Basketball Trojan Talk Airs Tonight
TROY, Ala. – Trojan Talk returns tonight with Troy men's basketball head coach Scott Cross, Troy women's basketball head coach Chanda Rigby and "Voice of the Trojans" Barry McKnight. The weekly show airs live from Momma Goldberg's Deli on the Square in Downtown Troy from 6-7 p.m. plus the full Troy Sports Radio Network. New soccer head coach Stuart Gore will also join as tonight's special guest.
