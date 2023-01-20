ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
troytrojans.com

Basketball Trojan Talk Airs Tonight

TROY, Ala. – Trojan Talk returns tonight with Troy men's basketball head coach Scott Cross, Troy women's basketball head coach Chanda Rigby and "Voice of the Trojans" Barry McKnight. The weekly show airs live from Momma Goldberg's Deli on the Square in Downtown Troy from 6-7 p.m. plus the full Troy Sports Radio Network. New soccer head coach Stuart Gore will also join as tonight's special guest.
