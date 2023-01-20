ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

yukonprogressnews.com

Grant sought to fund new Welch Park trails

A new walking trial and amenities at a Yukon park would be funded largely by a federal grant. City of Yukon officials want to install 2,252 feet of new sidewalk and park benches at Welch Park, 615 Annawood Drive. The site is near Ranchwood Elementary School in the Ranchwood Heights Addition.
YUKON, OK
blackchronicle.com

Athena Brownfield case leaves Cyril, Oklahoma grieving

CYRIL — Amid haunting questions surrounding the brief lifetime of a blue-eyed little woman, residents of this rural city, about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, probably received the reply they feared most, when an intensive seek for Athena Brownfield led to the invention of a kid’s stays in tangled brush off a desolate highway in a neighboring county.
CYRIL, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather

Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral

CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
CYRIL, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Schools React To Developments In Artificial Intelligence

Schools across Green Country are working to deal with the latest developments in artificial intelligence. Across the nation, there are concerns about students using AI technology to do their assignments for them. Just days before the spring semester started, professors at Oklahoma State University may have made changes to their...
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma City Businesses Took $2 Billion in PPP Funds

The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis caused unprecedented financial strain throughout the U.S., prompting the government to offer economic relief packages at every level, from stimulus checks for personal use to local fiscal recovery funds at the state level. But the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is one of the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
a-z-animals.com

The Longest Biking Trail in Oklahoma

Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it turns out that the state capital of Oklahoma was. It came together as one of a series of “land runs” in which homesteaders would stake their claim to plots of free land. It’s the largest city in the state with a population of over 1.4 million, and is home to the longest biking trail in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
readfrontier.org

Oklahoma’s new Attorney General will take control of two more cases involving alleged misuse of public funds

State Attorney General Gentner Drummond will take control from Oklahoma County prosecutors and decide whether to file charges once a criminal probe into Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen’s state contract, as well as a separate investigation into alleged improprieties at the Commissioners of the Land Office conclude. Drummond’s office...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
Z94

There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma

Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Winter Storm Timeline

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Here’s the latest timeline for the Winter Storm moving across Oklahoma on Tuesday. 12-3am Tuesday Morning: The snow will develop across Western and Southwestern Oklahoma. 3-6am Tuesday Morning: The snow will move across the I-35 corridor and the OKC Metro. It will begin as...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing

The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

