Fulton County, GA

Young Thug accused of getting drugs from fellow defendant inside Fulton County courtroom

 4 days ago
(FULTON COUNTY, Ga.) — Young Thug and a fellow co-defendant are facing new allegations that they conducted a hand-to-hand drug deal inside the courtroom while jury selection was happening.

Judge Ural Glanville has been forced to pause jury selection three times over drugs, arrests and a health scare.

WSB-TV Investigative Reporter Mark Winne obtained a copy of a motion filed by prosecutors on Thursday afternoon detailing the allegations.

Courtroom surveillance footage released to Channel 2 caught the alleged drug deal.

The video footage appears to show Kahlieff Adams slide something into Young Thug’s, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, hands. A deputy spotted the transaction and confiscated what was later determined to be a Percocet pill.

Keith Adams, one of Williams’ attorneys, says Williams had nothing to do with the alleged transaction.

“His side is the truth. The reality is Mr. Williams had nothing to do with what went on in the courtroom on yesterday. One of the co-defendants on his way to the restroom attempted to pass something to Mr. Williams, who immediately turned it over to the deputy,” Keith Adams said.

When asked if Williams knew it was Percocet being handed to him, Keith Adams said Williams did not know what it was.

“He did not know. We don’t know what it is, did not know. It was turned over to a deputy right away,” Keith Adams explained.

The motion detailed the incident, saying Kahlieff Adams walked unattended to Williams and extended his closed right hand to the rapper. Williams then extended his open right hand and accepted an item later found to be Percocet. Williams then closed his hand and placed it under the table where he was seated, the motion reads.

The motion says that deputies found Percocet, marijuana, tobacco and other contraband wrapped in plastic and food seasoning on Kahlieff Adams.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office says any charging decision for the incident will be made after a full investigation.

By text message, Winne reached out to Teombre Calland, an attorney representing Kahlieff Adams. Calland released a statement that read:

“On behalf of Mr. Adams, these allegations are simply that: mere statements made by the state in an effort to thwart the lengthiness of the jury selection process. Mr. Adams adamantly maintains his innocence and looks forward to the conclusion of this trial.”

