ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spalding County, GA

Griffin-Spalding students return to classrooms 1 week after tornadoes tore through area

WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E0JfS_0kLIqMGG00

(SPALDING COUNTY, Ga.) — Griffin-Spalding County Schools welcomed students back Friday after crews worked to clean up tornado damage.

The National Weather Service confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Spalding County on Jan. 12th, causing significant damage to the area.

GSCS officials said students would return to school on Friday for a half-day and receive breakfast and lunch.

The following are times the start/end times for GSCS schools Friday:

  • High school will begin at 7:40 a.m. and dismisses at 11 a.m.
  • Elementary School will start at 8 a.m. and will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.
  • Middle School will begin at 8:30 a.m. and dismiss at 12:25.

District officials said schools would resume normal operations on Monday.

During the height of the storms, students and staff were trapped inside several middle schools due to roads not being deemed safe for travel.

“Thank you to all parents, students, staff and first responders,” GSCS leaders said in a statement. “Also, special thanks to all the emergency workers and to school principals McGavin and Steele, who have been worked with chainsaws to clear roads and driveways. Many GSCS staff members went above and beyond to care for our students.”

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Gwinnett County Schools grapple with teacher turnover

(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.) — Gwinnett County School District, the largest in the state, is reporting that a 13.25% of their teachers either moved schools or districts between 2019 and 2022. As compared to 8.9% in Georgia and 10.9% nationally, this leaves some asking why. Deep into a national shortage...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Tree flattens woman’s home, but not her spirit

The storm that blew through Butts County on Thursday, Jan. 12 sent a massive tree crashing down on Joanne Mathis’ home on Cherokee Drive near the Newton County line. When the storm clouds cleared, a white wooden cross and Christian flag in Mathis’ front yard were untouched. When...
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Parents outraged after hundreds of students unenrolled from metro Atlanta high school, sent home

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Parents are furious after they say hundreds of students were unenrolled from school after a round of address verifications. Around 400 students were told Thursday that they are no longer students at Westlake High School in Fulton County. Officials told students that address verifications proved they should be attending other schools.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (January 16-22)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado. Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers and residents, as dozens of people went door to door with water, food and their chainsaws. “We got a team together about 50 people… we’re in three different locations right now – just to help out," explained James Robinson, a member of The Factory.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Baldwin County gets $1.2M for construction of new library

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin County is getting a new state-of-the-art library as part of a countywide revitalization project. According to a news release from the county, Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff announced Friday that $1.2 million has been allocated for the Collins P. Lee Branch of the Middle Georgia Regional Library System.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teen girl reported missing in East Point, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in East Point are looking for a missing teen girl. Police said 14-year-old Ronique Shuler was last seen on Washington Road and is known to visit Clayton County. Shuler is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black...
EAST POINT, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County on Saturday, January 21

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Saturday, January 21 due to expected showers and the possibility of scattered thunderstorms. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of...
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police search for missing woman with dementia in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help locating Rosa Tate who left her care facility at 3411 Benjamin E. Mays Drive on Jan.23. Tate is diagnosed with dementia, police said. Tate was described wearing a black jacket, green shirt, camouflage leggings, and...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Target evacuated after fire breaks out in metro Atlanta store

ATLANTA — Officials are investigating a fire at a Target in Buckhead Monday evening. Crews quickly responded to the scene of a fire at the store inside a busy shopping complex on Piedmont Rd. near Sidney Marcus Blvd. Channel 2 Action News crews at the store report seeing several...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Walmart will reopen Vine City store, but Howell Mill location will close

ATLANTA — After of months of speculation, Walmart announced plans for two of its metro Atlanta locations on Monday evening. Walmart released a statement and said after reviewing all factors, it would reopen its Vine City location and permanently close its Howell Mill Road store. “After a thorough review...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy