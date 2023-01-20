Griffin-Spalding students return to classrooms 1 week after tornadoes tore through area

(SPALDING COUNTY, Ga.) — Griffin-Spalding County Schools welcomed students back Friday after crews worked to clean up tornado damage.

The National Weather Service confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Spalding County on Jan. 12th, causing significant damage to the area.

GSCS officials said students would return to school on Friday for a half-day and receive breakfast and lunch.

The following are times the start/end times for GSCS schools Friday:

High school will begin at 7:40 a.m. and dismisses at 11 a.m.

Elementary School will start at 8 a.m. and will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.

Middle School will begin at 8:30 a.m. and dismiss at 12:25.

District officials said schools would resume normal operations on Monday.

During the height of the storms, students and staff were trapped inside several middle schools due to roads not being deemed safe for travel.

“Thank you to all parents, students, staff and first responders,” GSCS leaders said in a statement. “Also, special thanks to all the emergency workers and to school principals McGavin and Steele, who have been worked with chainsaws to clear roads and driveways. Many GSCS staff members went above and beyond to care for our students.”

©2023 Cox Media Group