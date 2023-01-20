Read full article on original website
Here’s how boys basketball teams ranked in the MLive Top 25 fared this past week
Here is how the MLive Top 25 teams in boys basketball fared in their games for the week of January 15-22. 25. Mattawan (10-0): beat Battle Creek Central 62-56; beat Richland Gull Lake 75-57.
Kalamazoo Central senior playing his way into Mr. Basketball conversation
KALAMAZOO, MI – In Ramsey Nichols’ 11 seasons atop Kalamazoo Central’s boys basketball program, only three freshman have cracked the varsity lineup. The first, Isaiah Livers, finished his prep career with Mr. Basketball honors.
Muskegon-area high school basketball highlights and reactions from Jan. 23
MUSKEGON -- Below is a roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send player stats and scoring summaries to jvandyke@mlive.com after each contest to be included in nightly roundups. --- BOYS BASKETBALL. --- Fruitport Calvary Christian...
Dynamic duo leads Grand Rapids Christian boys hoops past De La Salle
KENTWOOD, Mich. - Jaylan Ouwinga had to duck his head as he walked through the locker room doorway. So it was surprising to see the 6-foot-9 Grand Rapids Christian junior drain a couple of 3-pointer for the Eagles.
Three new teams barge way into Michigan girls basketball Top 25
Teams are building momentum toward the playoffs as the girls basketball season heads into the second half, with league champoinships and heated rivalries decided on the court. And more teams are showing they deserve to be ranked among the Top 25 in the state.
Four-time MHSAA wrestling champ sparks top-ranked Penn State to sweep of U-M, MSU
Alex Facundo grew up a Michigan wrestling hero. But, for one weekend, he had to turn villain. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Sophomore’s hot hand leads Hudsonville boys hoops past Carman-Ainsworth
KENTWOOD, Mich. - Griffin Baker had his gym bag in one hand and an MVP trophy in the other as he emerged from the locker room. The Hudsonville junior was the hottest shooter in the gym right when his team needed it most. Baker drained four 3-pointers to help the Eagles pull away and beat Flint Carman-Ainsworth 56-49 on Saturday afternoon at the Gotta Get It Hoop Classic at East Kentwood High School.
Vote for the Kalamazoo-area prep sports Athlete of the Week for Jan. 16-21
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s winter high school sports season has entered its second half, and postseason competition officially kicks off in just over two weeks with the start of the wrestling district tournament. At this point in the season, every practice and each match holds a little more...
Maddux Overweg breaks school 3-point record in Springport win
Maddux Overweg knocked down seven 3-pointers on Monday as the Springport girls basketball team beat Pennfield 58-32. That breaks a school record of six which had stood since 1992.
Top 25 Michigan high school boys basketball rankings for Jan. 24, 2023
Here is MLive’s latest top 25 boys basketball rankings for the state of Michigan. Report any updates to japurcell@mlive.com or tag/DM @JaredPurcellDET on Twitter with your missing scores. 25. Chelsea (10-1)
Associated Press high school girls basketball state rankings for Jan. 23
The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school girls basketball poll for the week of Jan. 23, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:
Napoleon stays unbeaten with win over Leslie
The Napoleon boys basketball team improved to 11-0 with a 51-37 nonconference win over Leslie on Saturday. The Pirates jumped out to a 16-6 lead after one quarter and, despite the Blackhawks chipping away at the lead in the second quarter, pulled away in the second half.
