ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school basketball highlights and reactions from Jan. 23

MUSKEGON -- Below is a roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send player stats and scoring summaries to jvandyke@mlive.com after each contest to be included in nightly roundups. --- BOYS BASKETBALL. --- Fruitport Calvary Christian...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Sophomore’s hot hand leads Hudsonville boys hoops past Carman-Ainsworth

KENTWOOD, Mich. - Griffin Baker had his gym bag in one hand and an MVP trophy in the other as he emerged from the locker room. The Hudsonville junior was the hottest shooter in the gym right when his team needed it most. Baker drained four 3-pointers to help the Eagles pull away and beat Flint Carman-Ainsworth 56-49 on Saturday afternoon at the Gotta Get It Hoop Classic at East Kentwood High School.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
MLive.com

Associated Press high school girls basketball state rankings for Jan. 23

The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school girls basketball poll for the week of Jan. 23, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:
MLive.com

Napoleon stays unbeaten with win over Leslie

The Napoleon boys basketball team improved to 11-0 with a 51-37 nonconference win over Leslie on Saturday. The Pirates jumped out to a 16-6 lead after one quarter and, despite the Blackhawks chipping away at the lead in the second quarter, pulled away in the second half.
NAPOLEON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy