Read full article on original website
Related
easttexasradio.com
“Souper Bowl Of Caring”
Hopkins County 4-H is hosting the 2023 “Souper Bowl of Caring” food drive in the days leading up to the Football Super Bowl. They accept donations of non-perishable foods through February 13. All efforts benefit local families who utilize local hunger relief agencies. You can drop off your donations at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 1200 W. Houston Street, Sulphur Springs. Office hours are 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Other agencies are encouraged to set up collection sites as well. Call 903-885-3443 if you have questions.
easttexasradio.com
Aplications For Bright Stars Scholarships Available
The Bright Star Scholarship Foundation accepts applications for graduating seniors from Hopkins County pursuing higher education in trade schools, certification programs, online education, and 2-year and 4-year colleges. Johnny and Deborah Gillis Foundation fund the scholarships. To apply for one, email robin@jdgillisfoundation.org. The value of the scholarships is up to $4,000 per semester for a total of $40,000. The final day to apply is March 10.
Skeen Arrested on Organized Crime Charge
January 23, 2023 – Tira, Tx resident Christopher Lee Skeen Jr. was arrested last week and charged with Engaging in Organized Crime, failure to maintain insurance on a vehicle, and operating a motorcycle without a license. Skeen also had an outstanding ticket for speeding in Precinct 1. His bond was set at $75,000.
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs
A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, January 23, 2023. No one requested to address the Board. Superintendent Michael Lamb recognized board members for “Board Appreciation Month.” Each campus also sent gifts and tokens of thanks to the members. ACTION ITEMS. Along...
Godbolt Arrested For Theft of Firearm
January 23, 2023 – Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of theft of a firearm and no driving licence. 2229619 1 46.05 UNLAWFUL POSSESS FIREARM BY FELON. 2229617 1 31.03(E)(4)(C) THEFT OF FIREARM MAGISTRATE COURT.
easttexasradio.com
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs News
The 2023 Lights of Life Gala tickets go on sale next week on February 1, 2023. Sponsorships, however, are available now, and each level includes tickets for the event. They priced the sponsorship levels the same as last year’s but with new names to reflect the “Stilettos & Stetsons” theme.
KTRE
Animal dumping persistent problem for most East Texas counties
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in some East Texas counties say ‘it’s a problem that never seems to go away: animal abandonment or dumping. It continues to go on in rural East Texas counties, and comes at a cost to homeowners, law enforcement and animal care facilities.
Alleged Dollar General burglary under investigation in Rains County
EMORY, Texas (KETK) – Rains County Sheriff’s Office announced they are investigating a suspected Sunday morning burglary from a Dollar General store in Emory. The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help identifying the person in the following photos: Officials said that if you recognize the person in the photos you can call them […]
easttexasradio.com
Ark-Tex Council of Governments Meeting
The Northeast Texas Economic Development District Board and the Ark-Tex Council of Governments Executive Committee will meet Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Mt. Pleasant. Joint NETEDD Board and ATCOG Executive Committee Meeting. LOCATION. Northeast Texas Small Business Development Center, 2nd FL, 105 N. Riddle, Mt Pleasant. 01/26/23 10:00 am –...
ssnewstelegram.com
Arrest made in bomb threat case
A 36-year-old Dallas woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a bomb threat called in to Sulphur Springs Elementary. In a call to SSES, made while students were being dropped off at the school Wednesday morning, a caller allegedly claimed there was a bomb in the building. “Our staff...
KLTV
Rose Heights Church in Tyler celebrates lead pastor’s 40 years of ministry
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years in ministry, an East Texas pastor and his wife were celebrated at Rose Heights church this morning. Community leaders, church members and pastors shared the impact that Lead Pastor Doug Anderson has left on the church as he transitions to Pastor Emeritus. This...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County arrested Christopher Lee Skeen, Jr. of Tira, on multiple charges. He’s charged with Engaging in Organized Crime and several traffic-related offenses. His bond is $75,000. Deputies arrested Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs for possessing a firearm by a felon, two counts of gun theft, and driving...
45 People Are Facing Felony Charges After Arrests In Smith County, Texas
This past weekend was a mixed bag when it came to outdoor activities because of the rain Saturday, but Sunday turned out to be a pretty good day. That didn't really matter because it was divisional playoff weekend in the NFL. We now know which four teams are playing in the championship games next week and ultimately two of them will go on to play in Super Bowl LVII.
Man Killed in Hunt County Sunday
The following information was released by Hunt County Sheriff’s Office:. At approximately 6:15 AM on January 22, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to suspicious activity in the area of Hunt County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint and several minutes later her brother heard gunshots. Hunt County deputies arrived in the area and upon investigation, located a deceased male on Hunt County Road 4106.
Adderall shortage is starting to impact East Texans
TYLER, Texas — Many people are running into a problem not just their local pharmacy, but at multiple pharmacies trying to pick up their prescription drug Adderall. Last October the FDA announced there would be a shortage of the drug and it's trickled down into East Texas. Tyler EMT...
easttexasradio.com
United Way Of Lamar County Holding Space Heater Drive
With temperatures dipping near freezing and a winter weather alert for Tuesday night, the United Way of Lamar County will be holding a Space Heater Donation Drive. New Space Heaters can be dropped off at the United Way office, located at 2340 Lamar Avenue. Executive Director Jenny Wilson stated, “before...
KLTV
Trash service worker arrested in connection with illegal dumping in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The owner of a trash disposal service has been charged with illegal dumping. According to an affidavit, the investigating Smith County officer was informed on Aug. 31, 2022 via voicemail that approximately 10 bags of trash had been dumped at 4996 County Road 246 N. Kilgore in Smith County. The officer contacted the person listed as the recipient of two pieces of mail in the bags who confirmed they used Austin Trash Services. The individual also confirmed they observed Odis Austin pick up their trash at 12 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022 by placing it into the back of a tan SUV. This was noted as odd by the individual as they said they had never seen Austin place trash inside a vehicle like that, as a pickup truck was normally used.
DPS officials find 77 pounds of marijuana after car pursuit in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A Dallas man led officials through a pursuit in Tyler was later arrested Monday night. Wilbert J. Brown, 47, was stopped for a traffic violation in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata on CR 164 in Smith County. Officials said Brown did not stop and they began pursuing...
easttexasradio.com
Three File For Paris City Council
Three candidates have filed for positions on the Paris City Council May 6 Municipal Election. Rudy Kessel filed for District 7, currently held by Mayor Paula Portugal; Rebecca Norment is challenging Linda Knox for District 5, and Mijir Pankaj is seeking re-election for District 4. The deadline to file is February 17. Early voting for the May 6 election begins on April 24.
Comments / 0