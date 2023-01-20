Read full article on original website
Related
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster might adopt Vehicle Miles Traveled impact fee
LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council will hold a public hearing, today, to consider adopting a resolution to approve the proposed Vehicle Miles Traveled Impact Fee Mitigation program and introduce an ordinance to amend the city code related to the proposed program. The proposed mitigation fee is $150 per...
Northbound Hwy 99 is to be closed Monday night
The City of Bakersfield says from 9 p.m. Monday night until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning the northbound lanes of the 99 to the eastbound Hwy 58 connector will be closed for construction work.
Highway 178 open through the canyon after rock slide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page all lanes of Highway 178 are open through the canyon following a rock slide. Caltrans District 6 tweeted Friday night that all lanes are now open and the incident on the CHP page has cleared. On Wednesday around 9 […]
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City weighs cannabis odor issue
CALIFORNIA CITY — After a delay of two weeks, the City Council, tonight, is expected to discuss the issue of odor control for the local cannabis industry, as well as the continued use of what were intended as temporary greenhouses. The meeting begins at 6 p.m., at City Hall,...
Bakersfield Californian
Derailment halts train traffic through Tehachapi Pass
TEHACHAPI — An eastbound BNSF freight train derailed around 2:30 a.m. Saturday just west of the series of rail tunnels that parallel Highway 58, sending some rail cars down a 100-foot embankment. Two rail cars remained upright but were no longer on the rails. Specialized equipment was brought in...
Bakersfield Channel
Putting the SUN in Sunday
The valley welcomes back the sun after a series of wet weekends, and we can look forward to seeing the dry, clear conditions last throughout the week. If you enjoyed your weekend outside of Kern County, Southern California was the place to be. Temperatures along the coast and all over...
Overnight road closure in Bakersfield scheduled
The Thomas Roads Improvement Project is continuing to work on the roads in and around the City of Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Now
55 customers without power near central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:10 p.m.) There are 55 customers without power near central Bakersfield, according to PG&E. The restoration time is now tomorrow morning at 2 a.m. Customers from Palm Street to Oak Street to Western Drive and Bank Street are affected, per PG&E's outage page. You...
Caltrans crews blast boulders off Hwy 178
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans District 6 shared video of some of the demolition work crews undertook to clear some of the rocks from Highway 178 before it’s expected to reopen Friday. According to a tweet from Caltrans, the blasting efforts are complete and Highway 178 is expected to reopen once repairs are completed and […]
Missing hiker near Pine Mountain Club rescued
KCFD's Helicopter 407 was launched to search for the hiker who was located accompanied with their dog.
Bakersfield Now
Victim in Monterey Park mass shooting was a long time Kern resident
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “I had called her phone and sensed something might have happened” said Dr. Leung, “Finally, the son called me and said that she was gunned down.”. Dr. Leung, Elder of Ying On Association and Chairman of Confucius Church of Bakersfield told us...
Bakersfield man remembers friend lost in Monterey Park
Patrick Leung says his friend, who stopped responding to his texts when the shooting happened, had just recently moved to LA from Bakersfield and still has many friends here.
Bakersfield Californian
Rope system used to rescue person who plunged into icy ravine
Kern County firefighters used a rope rescue system and a stokes basket to carry a person whose vehicle plunged 60 to 100 feet down a ravine to safety near Wofford Heights on Friday. It happened at about 7:39 a.m., a quarter mile east of the Cedar Creek Campground on Highway...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Firefighters rescue driver from rollover crash in ravine near Wofford Heights
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern County Firefighters rescued driver following crash down a ravine on Friday morning at Cedar Creek Campground. They were called out around 7:39 am on Highway 155 near the Cedar Creek Campground. With assistance from CHP, firefighters from KCFD's Glennville, CA station located the driver.
Bakersfield Californian
Person dies in collision with train
A person died Thursday after being involved in a collision with a commuter train near Shafter, the Kern County Fire Department reported Saturday. It happened at 4:45 p.m. at Central Valley Highway at Madera Avenue. Firefighters found the deceased person in a vehicle with major damage.
Sub-freezing nightly temperatures expected this weekend
It was a cold start this Friday across Kern County, along with lots of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures in Bakersfield reaching 53 degrees. Outside of major urban areas, sub-freezing temperatures are expected each night tonight through Monday night. There is a possibility of fog each night as well. Dry weather will prevail for the […]
Antelope Valley Press
AVUHSD puts off approval of one-time arts block grant
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education unanimously tabled approval of a one-time arts, music and instructional materials discretionary block grant for approximately $12.74 million for further discussion. “A revised governor’s budget might be changing some of these figures,” Board President Charles Hughes...
Residents fear SoCalGas customers will 'freeze to death' trying to save money to pay sky-high bills
The utility company said January bills will likely be "shockingly high" as natural gas prices skyrocketed. Now, some residents fear some people might freeze to death trying to save money on heating their homes.
Antelope Valley Press
Volunteers will clean up city’s vacated apartments
CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, at its Jan. 10 meeting, cleared the way for volunteers to clean up vacated apartments at the city’s Desert Jade senior housing complex to prepare them for new residents. Conditions at the affordable housing complex have been a regular topic of discussion...
Man killed in Bakersfield police-involved crash, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man killed in a Bakersfield Police Department-involved crash on South Vineland Road Thursday. According to the coroner’s office, Mario Lares, 31, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle. Lares was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 2:23 a.m. Thursday. According to […]
Comments / 1