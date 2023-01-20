ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mojave, CA

Antelope Valley Press

Lancaster might adopt Vehicle Miles Traveled impact fee

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council will hold a public hearing, today, to consider adopting a resolution to approve the proposed Vehicle Miles Traveled Impact Fee Mitigation program and introduce an ordinance to amend the city code related to the proposed program. The proposed mitigation fee is $150 per...
LANCASTER, CA
KGET

Highway 178 open through the canyon after rock slide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page all lanes of Highway 178 are open through the canyon following a rock slide. Caltrans District 6 tweeted Friday night that all lanes are now open and the incident on the CHP page has cleared. On Wednesday around 9 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Cal City weighs cannabis odor issue

CALIFORNIA CITY — After a delay of two weeks, the City Council, tonight, is expected to discuss the issue of odor control for the local cannabis industry, as well as the continued use of what were intended as temporary greenhouses. The meeting begins at 6 p.m., at City Hall,...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Derailment halts train traffic through Tehachapi Pass

TEHACHAPI — An eastbound BNSF freight train derailed around 2:30 a.m. Saturday just west of the series of rail tunnels that parallel Highway 58, sending some rail cars down a 100-foot embankment. Two rail cars remained upright but were no longer on the rails. Specialized equipment was brought in...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Putting the SUN in Sunday

The valley welcomes back the sun after a series of wet weekends, and we can look forward to seeing the dry, clear conditions last throughout the week. If you enjoyed your weekend outside of Kern County, Southern California was the place to be. Temperatures along the coast and all over...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

55 customers without power near central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:10 p.m.) There are 55 customers without power near central Bakersfield, according to PG&E. The restoration time is now tomorrow morning at 2 a.m. Customers from Palm Street to Oak Street to Western Drive and Bank Street are affected, per PG&E's outage page. You...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Caltrans crews blast boulders off Hwy 178

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans District 6 shared video of some of the demolition work crews undertook to clear some of the rocks from Highway 178 before it’s expected to reopen Friday. According to a tweet from Caltrans, the blasting efforts are complete and Highway 178 is expected to reopen once repairs are completed and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Rope system used to rescue person who plunged into icy ravine

Kern County firefighters used a rope rescue system and a stokes basket to carry a person whose vehicle plunged 60 to 100 feet down a ravine to safety near Wofford Heights on Friday. It happened at about 7:39 a.m., a quarter mile east of the Cedar Creek Campground on Highway...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Person dies in collision with train

A person died Thursday after being involved in a collision with a commuter train near Shafter, the Kern County Fire Department reported Saturday. It happened at 4:45 p.m. at Central Valley Highway at Madera Avenue. Firefighters found the deceased person in a vehicle with major damage.
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Sub-freezing nightly temperatures expected this weekend

It was a cold start this Friday across Kern County, along with lots of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures in Bakersfield reaching 53 degrees. Outside of major urban areas, sub-freezing temperatures are expected each night tonight through Monday night. There is a possibility of fog each night as well. Dry weather will prevail for the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

AVUHSD puts off approval of one-time arts block grant

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education unanimously tabled approval of a one-time arts, music and instructional materials discretionary block grant for approximately $12.74 million for further discussion. “A revised governor’s budget might be changing some of these figures,” Board President Charles Hughes...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Volunteers will clean up city’s vacated apartments

CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, at its Jan. 10 meeting, cleared the way for volunteers to clean up vacated apartments at the city’s Desert Jade senior housing complex to prepare them for new residents. Conditions at the affordable housing complex have been a regular topic of discussion...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

Man killed in Bakersfield police-involved crash, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man killed in a Bakersfield Police Department-involved crash on South Vineland Road Thursday. According to the coroner’s office, Mario Lares, 31, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle. Lares was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 2:23 a.m. Thursday. According to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

