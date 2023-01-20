Read full article on original website
Natalie Finnie to lead the Illinois Department of Natural Resources
When Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced appointments in his administration on Monday afternoon, a familiar name was in a new position on the list. Natalie Finnie, of Eldorado, will now serve as director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Finnie has served as deputy director of IDNR since August 2021...
As other states see pay hikes, PA minimum wage stuck at $7.25
Low-wage workers in Pennsylvania are missing out on the pay hikes in 23 other states that took effect this month, when those states raised their minimum wage. Almost 8.5 million people are getting higher wages, according to the Economic Policy Institute. The Keystone State is surrounded by others with higher minimum pay.
Indiana House approves ballot question on maintaining township assessors
The House wants voters to decide whether the 13 remaining township assessors in nine Indiana counties — including Lake, Porter and LaPorte — should continue to exist as elected offices once their current terms expire. The Republican-controlled chamber voted 61-37 Monday to advance the township assessor referendum in...
Black Indiana lawmakers prioritize student educational achievement
Improving educational outcomes is the primary focus this year for the Statehouse organization advocating for African American Hoosiers in the Indiana House and Senate. State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, chairman of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, announced Monday that the group's 15 state legislators are working to enact legislation aimed at closing the minority student achievement gap.
Lake-Lehman limits any potential tax hike to 4.8% index
LEHMAN TWP. — The Lake-Lehman School Board voted Monday to limit any potential increase in the property tax rate to the 4.8% state index. By voting to limit any tax increase to the index, the district does not have to seek voter approval for a tax hike above the index or seek state approval to exceed to index with allowed spending exemptions. The board will determine the property tax rate for 2023-24 school year when adopting the next budget.
EPA seeks PA comments on stricter methane rules
Pennsylvania is one of the largest contributors to greenhouse-gas pollution in the U-S, and the Environmental Protection Agency wants input on a plan to do more to reduce methane emissions in oil and gas development. The EPA proposal would require curbing methane emissions at existing oil and gas wells in...
Rodale Institute: USDA's new organic rules beneficial to both Pa. consumers, farmers
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is strengthening its rules around the organic seal. The Rodale Institute says this is beneficial to both local consumers and farmers. "When you purchase organic food at the grocery store, and you see this little organic logo on the bottom, you...
$9.3 million in stolen unemployment funds recovered by Washington AG
OLYMPIA — Another $9.3 million in stolen unemployment funds have been recovered by the Washington State Attorney General’s office. The stolen money was deposited into Bank of America accounts and a King County Superior Court judge has since ordered Bank of America to return the funds to Washington state.
Iowa House could take up school choice bill soon
Governor Reynolds’ plan to provide money to students attending private schools could move ahead soon, possibly as this week. House Speaker Pat Grassley told Radio Iowa that the goal is for the House “to take some level of action” on the bill that would provide low-income students with $7,598 — the amount school districts currently receive per pupil. In return, districts would receive $1,205 in funding for every student who lives in the district but attends a private school.
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, January 24th, 2023
(Statewide) -- Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are announced for a majority of Missouri for Tuesday night into Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Springfield reports that a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday for portions of central, east central, south central, and southwest Missouri. Those areas could see total accumulations of between six and ten inches with locally heavier amounts up to twelve inches. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday for portions of central, north central, northeast, northwest, and west central Missouri. Those areas could see total snow accumulations of one to three inches with locally higher amounts possible.
Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office
Colorado lawmakers say they want to see more progress, including grant programs and educational campaigns, from an office they created a year and a half ago to prevent gun violence. The Office of Gun Violence Prevention, housed within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, launched in July 2021...
Dallas-Fort Worth again leads in post-pandemic job recovery
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is leading the state with the most year-over-year growth in its labor force, according to data released by the Texas Workforce Commission on Friday. The region, which saw employment increase 6.4% over last year, is one of several heading up the state’s record highs in employment. More than 650,000 people have been added to the Texas labor force, with another 29,500 jobs added in December, making it the 14th consecutive month of record growth.
Bill looks to military veterans to ease Nebraska's teacher shortage
Military veterans could more easily take on a new mission under a proposal heard by the Nebraska Legislature's Education Committee Monday. The bill (LB188) would allow veterans to become K-12 teachers without having to get teacher education. Instead, they could get five-year teaching certificates and learn on the job from experienced teachers.
Poll: More than half of South Carolinians reject Trump, Biden for 2024
(The Center Square) — More than half (54%) of South Carolina voters say the country would be better off if President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump sat out the 2024 race. The finding is included in a new survey of 640 likely voters Spry Strategies conducted Jan....
Man pleads guilty in deadly Highland neighborhood shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man accused of killing his mother's boyfriend in the Highland neighborhood in 2021 pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday. Fabin Quaderrick Alexander, 28, admitted to fatally shooting Robert J. Lemmon, 57, following a dispute on East Wichita Street on March 9th, 2021. Mr. Lemmon died at the scene.
Missing woman in Upper Providence Twp. found safe
UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - The Upper Providence Township Police Department issued a missing person report for Patricia Cutrona. Concern was raised after Ms. Cutrona was last seen leaving her home on foot after midnight on January 22, 2023. She was without her phone, keys, or wallet. She has since...
