KPVI Newschannel 6
Lincoln, Omaha airports get more federal money for projects
Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer on Monday announced more than $21 million in federal grants for the state's two largest airports. Omaha's Eppley Airport will receive $20.9 million, which will be used for constructing a canopy on the airport's terminal building and widening the terminal entrance road. The Lincoln Airport will...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa House passes private school financial aid bill; Gov. Reynolds expected to sign Tuesday
DES MOINES — A state-funded private school financial assistance package costing $345 million a year was making its way late Monday to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk, where her signature would seal her top legislative priority into state law. After more than five hours of debate, the bill passed...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Proposed bill would put an end to local pet store restrictions
Over the past two years, five Northwest Indiana municipalities have passed humane pet store ordinances. However, new legislation authored by state Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, could put an end to local pet sale restrictions. House Bill 1121 would prohibit the adoption or enforcement of ordinances banning sales of dogs or...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pennsylvania students invited to compete in 2023 National Civics Bee
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania students have been invited to put their knowledge of American government to the test and compete in a nationwide civics competition to be held later this year. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation said it is now accepting entries for the 2023 National Civics...
