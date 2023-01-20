Read full article on original website
Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
Brevard woman arrested on DUI manslaughter charge in crash that killed motorcyclist, deputies say
PALM BAY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Brevard County woman faces charges of DUI and DUI manslaughter after being involved in a Palm Bay crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday, according to a probable cause affidavit. Deputies said they arrested Markeysia Shanay Durden, of Palm Bay, following the crash at...
Brevard County crash closes northbound lanes of I-95, traffic cam shows
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in Brevard County closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 Monday night, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. On Monday around 5 p.m., FDOT said the crash happened near mile marker 204 and traffic is backed up before that point on State Road 524.
Kissimmee man dies in motorcycle crash with turning SUV in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 34-year-old man from Kissimmee died early Sunday when a motorcycle he was riding struck an SUV that turned into his path at an intersection not far from downtown Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:47 a.m. at South Orange...
Pedestrian dead after crash in DeLand, police say
DELAND, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday evening by a vehicle, according to the DeLand Police Department. The crash happened after 6 p.m. near the intersection of North Woodland Boulevard and Wisconsin Avenue, according to a tweet by the police. [TRENDING: No bond for woman accused...
Man faces attempted murder charges after Osceola County shooting, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested after a shooting that seriously hurt another person, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the shooting happened on Peppermill Circle in Kissimmee on Sunday. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in Central Florida, but more changes are on the...
3 dogs found dead in Bushnell dumpster, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says
BUSHNELL, Fla. – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in figuring out why three dogs ended up dead in a dumpster. The sheriff’s office received a call just before noon Monday about the discovery. The bodies of the dogs were found in a dumpster in the area of County Road 476B and SW 62nd Way in Bushnell, deputies said.
Wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at hospital in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A woman fatally shot her terminally ill husband inside a Florida hospital on Saturday and then barricaded herself in his room for four hours before surrendering, Daytona Beach officials said. Police on Saturday responded to AdventHealth Daytona Beach around 11:35 a.m. after a “female shot...
Suspect on the run after he robbed, shot man outside Orlando restaurant, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured after being robbed and shot near a Texas Roadhouse restaurant on Saturday afternoon in Orlando, police said. According to the Orlando Police Department, the man was a passenger in a vehicle that was rear-ended by a SUV around 2:30 p.m. near South Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard.
12 arrested on drug charges at Volusia County home, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Twelve people face a number of drug charges after being arrested at a home in Volusia County on Friday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Twitter post by the sheriff’s office, the East Volusia narcotics task force and crime suppression...
Woman missing out of Marion found safe by Martin County deputies, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: Marion County investigators on Friday announced 23-year-old Carly Danielle Axen — who had been reported missing and was feared to be endangered after last being seen Dec. 10 — was found safe by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL: Marion County...
Blue Spring Manatee Festival makes its way to Orange City
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – As the temperature continues to drop, there is no better way to spend a chilly weekend than with manatees. The Blue Spring Manatee Festival is returning to Orange City this weekend at Valentine Park. The festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29.
Orlando leaders move forward with plans to improve safety downtown
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City commissioners voted to pass the first reading of two new ordinances aimed at addressing safety in downtown Orlando, though some bar owners tell News 6 they worry the possible changes could shut them down. The new ordinances come after the city has already made...
‘Very aggravating:’ Attorney general reviewing complaints against Volusia hot tub company
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is reviewing complaints against a Volusia County company that sells used hot tubs on Facebook Marketplace and other online classified sites, an agency spokesperson told News 6. At least eight customers have filed formal complaints with Moody’s office claiming the...
Red Cross volunteers install smoke alarms at Orange County mobile home park
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – There were many thankful residents Saturday morning at Deerwood, a mobile home park in east Orange County. Volunteers from the American Red Cross of Central Florida went door to door making sure everyone had a working smoke alarm. They helped install the free alarms and also educated residents about the importance of having an escape plan.
Florida Foodie: From frat brothers to business partners, owners of Viet-Nomz share success story
Chris Chen, Phil Nguyen and Mike Cho all met in college as members of the same fraternity. “After graduating, we hung out a lot. We went to eat at different places. And you know, our brotherhood went further than UCF,” Chen said. After college, Chen and Nguyen began working...
Orlando leaders to discuss new downtown safety measures
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando City Council will have its first reading of two proposed ordinances aimed at improving safety downtown at its meeting on Monday. “I’ve definitely heard of some stories coming from police officers and everything, and that a lot of activity has been going on around here. I know they wanna make some stops and things like that,” said Orlando resident, Moises Bonilla.
Volusia County announces 2024 Teacher of the Year
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Vonda H. Morris from Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange was named Volusia County Schools’ 2024 Teacher of the Year, according to a press release. Volusia County Schools said Morris was selected from 69 nominees from schools across the county and was one...
Orange County commissioners could sign off on ‘tenant bill of rights’ for renters
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Orange County could sign off Tuesday on plans to formally create a “tenant bill of right” for renters. The ordinance would do several things, including mandating 60-days notice before terminating a lease or raising rent by more than 5%. [TRENDING: Become...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $526M with no winner
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Powerball jackpot keeps growing. No one matched all the winning numbers in Monday night’s $502 million drawing. There is a chance you have won a smaller prize, so here are the numbers: 12, 31, 47, 58, 60 and the Powerball is 23. The top...
