FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mygateway.news
Windmill Piecemakers Quilt Guild donates to FRCSCV
BALDWIN, WI – The Baldwin Windmill Piecemakers Quilt Guild had the privilege of donating quilts and receiving blankets to the Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley (FRCSCV) in 2022. Thanks to donations of fabric and quilt kits from Linda McDougal and a grant from St. Croix Electric Cooperative to purchase fabric for quilt backs and batting, our guild was able to complete 76 quilts!
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Lake Hallie house fire Monday night
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire damaged a home in Lake Hallie Monday evening. According to the Chippewa Fire District, a report of a home on fire near the intersection of 112th Street and 19th Avenue was called in at 8:45 p.m. Monday. Crews spent about two hours extinguishing...
America's 'best buffets' list includes restaurants in Minnesota, Wisconsin
A national food site has had a go at compiling the best 20 buffets in the United States, and venues in Minnesota and western Wisconsin made the list. Q. Cumbers on Edina's France Avenue is included in Tasting Table's round-up, drawing praise for its "fresh, seasonal ingredients" and its expensive salad selection.
wwisradio.com
Hoffman, Lunda Win WIDOT Awards
Two Black River Falls companies have won Wisconsin Department of Transportation – Excellence in Construction Awards. Hoffman Construction received the Excellence in Grading Award for the work they completed on the Wisconsin Highway 29 and County Double-V interchange in Brown County. The two-year project included construction of a diamond interchange with roundabouts, as well as construction and realignment of numerous local roadways in the area. Lunda Construction received the Excellence in Small Structures Award for the County V bridge over Bridge Creek in Eau Claire County. The bridge was adjacent to the historic Dells Mill and required careful consideration of construction methods, as well as seismic monitoring. Six Wisconsin companies won top honors for their work on transportation projects around the state.
Man shot, killed by law enforcement in Menomonie, Wis.
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- A man was shot and killed by law enforcement in western Wisconsin on Saturday night during a traffic stop following an armed home invasion.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says deputies, along with officers from Menomonie Police Department and University of Wisconsin-Stout, made a traffic stop near Terrill Road and Bongey Drive around 9 p.m.The car had been taken during an armed home invasion in which shots were reported to be fired, the sheriff's office says. Officers from the three departments fired their weapons during the traffic stop, and the man died at the scene. No officers were injured, the sheriff's department says. The officers are placed on administrative assignment, which is department policy.The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is probing the incident.The names of the man and law enforcement officers have not been released.
wearegreenbay.com
Traffic stop turns high-speed chase in Wisconsin, suspect taken down by K9
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was taken into custody after fleeing a traffic stop and reaching speeds over 100mph on Saturday in western Wisconsin. According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, around midnight, officers with the Fall Creek Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle with one headlight and obstructed plates.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman sentenced to five years for distribution of methamphetamine
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing methamphetamine for distribution. As announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Wisconsin, 40-year-old Golia Xiong will spend the next 60 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
stcroix360.com
Proposed hog operation near Trade River resubmits full application for state permit
Cumberland LLC seeks to open facility that would house 26,000 swine in northwest Wisconsin. A central Wisconsin company has resubmitted an application for a large-scale hog facility to be located in the town of Trade Lake, Burnett County, Wisconsin. The DNR has confirmed receipt of the application and informed the company, Cumberland LLC of Thorp, that it appears complete and is being reviewed by agency staff.
fox9.com
Man fatally shot by police after armed home invasion in western Wisconsin
MENOMONIE, Wis. (FOX 9) - One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in western Wisconsin Saturday night. The Menomonie Police Department said law enforcement responded to a reported armed home invasion where shots were fired at an apartment in Menomonie, located about 45 minutes east of the Twin Cities.
fox9.com
Osceola community rallies around business owners after fire downtown
(FOX 9) - For the last nine years, the Red Bird Music Store has been a staple in downtown Osceola, Wisconsin. But now the only part of it left standing is the front facade. "I was meaning to downsize. and my friend said 'what a dramatic way to downsize'. It's done. It's done. I now have to start over," said owner Bob Brace.
Man fatally shot by police in western Wisconsin Saturday night
Police in western Wisconsin fatally shot a man who allegedly broke into an apartment, shot a gun while threatening the homeowner and then stole the victim's vehicle. The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the area of Bongey Drive and Terrill Road in Menomonie, with the city's police department issuing a press release that says an "older white male" broke into an apartment and was "threatening the homeowner and shooting a firearm."
Several cars break through ice on Lake Pepin
LAKE PEPIN, Minn. -- While many drivers struggled with ice on the roads Saturday night, some anglers had a different kind of issue with ice earlier on Lake Pepin.Several vehicles parked on the ice ended up falling through. It's unclear if anyone was hurt, but there were definitely a few bruised egos. The DNR has a few reminders for anyone looking to get out on the ice:You need 4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot5 inches for snowmobile or ATV8-12 inches of ice thickness for cars or a small pickup12-15 inches for a medium-sized truck
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin Sheriff Says He Will Not Enforce ATF’s Rule On Pistol Braces
POLK COUNTY, WI (DrydenWire.com) -- Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak says that he has no intentions of enforcing the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) final rule on pistol braces in his county. In a strongly worded letter to ATF Director Steven Dettelbach, obtained and reviewed by DrydenWire.com, Sheriff Waak...
