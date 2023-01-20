Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKRN
Suspect wanted after leading police on chase in Winchester
Winchester Police continue to search for the suspect that allegedly led them on an overnight pursuit.
WKRN
Warning issued after multiple car burglaries
Police are warning the public after a string of car burglaries in Brentwood.
2 teens captured after Nashville carjacking
A red SUV was carjacked around 9:15 a.m. in the area of Haynes Park Drive.
WSMV
Thief threatens to shoot Nashville Aldi employees: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man who tried to steal a cart full of items from an Aldi grocery store in Nashville was arrested after threatening to shoot at least three employees, according to Metro Police. Steven Dodd, 47, is charged with several counts of aggravated assault with deadly...
Man arrested in connection with East Nashville shooting
A license plate camera at an apartment complex helped police arrest a man wanted for a shooting in East Nashville that left a man critically injured.
WKRN
Tyre Nichols Press Conference
Woman robs Dollar General while pointing gun at employees. A woman who was denied of using the restroom at a Dollar General allegedly robbed the store at gunpoint.
Greenbrier traffic stop leads to arrest of ex-convict
An ex-convict just released from prison, and who was once the focus of an FBI investigation, is back behind bars this thanks to an alert Greenbrier police officer.
‘They could have killed me’: Nashville woman warning others after carjacking leads to shootout with teens
Two juveniles are facing aggravated robbery charges after Metro Nashville Police say they carjacked a woman early Monday morning, before crashing into another vehicle.
WKRN
Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over in Greenbrier
An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier.
WSMV
Woman arrested after armed robbery at Dollar General
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Monday for allegedly robbing a Dollar General store at gunpoint in Nashville. According to the arrest affidavit, two employees observed 29-year-old Tiffany Mendez walk into their store on Monday with her two young children. They told police that Mendez asked to use the store’s bathroom, and when she was told it was not for public use, she walked to the back of the store and “used the bathroom on the floor.”
WKRN
Seven dead in Half Moon Bay shootings, suspect in custody
Seven dead in Half Moon Bay shootings, suspect in custody. KRON4's Sara Stinson reports.
Nashville Detectives Working to Identify Armed Burglary Suspects
From Metro Police January 20, 2023: East Precinct detectives are working to identify four burglary suspects, two armed with handguns, who during the early morning hours of January 3 attempted to break into a car dealership at 3220 Gallatin Pike. They cut the chain securing the main gate to enter...
WKRN
Passenger involved in crash arrested
William "Roger" Campbell had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William "Bill" Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010.
WSMV
More than a dozen smash-and-grabs in Murfreesboro over weekend
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves broke into more than a dozen cars across Murfreesboro over the week, including six in the SportsCom parking lot, Murfreesboro Police said. The crimes happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon during a youth basketball tournament, according to a worker at SportsCom. Other smash-and-grabs were reported...
WKRN
Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville
Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville.
Victims thwart abduction attempt in Tennessee
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Rep. John Lewis Way and Broadway.
WKRN
Clarksville man found guilty of murdering adoptive parents
The jury has returned a guilty verdict for the William Campbell in the execution-style killings of his adoptive parents.
Booze bandit: Alleged thief steals thousands of dollars worth of liquor from Nashville hotel
Metro police are asking for the public's help with identifying the suspect in a theft case from last week.
WSMV
Scammer gets thousands by using Wilson Co. Sheriff’s Office phone number
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A scammer stole $3,500 from an elderly person in Wilson County by using the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line. The WCSO warned of the ongoing scam in a Facebook post. “Spoofing continues to lure residents through a variety of intimidation tactics,” the sheriff’s office...
Warning issued after multiple car break-ins in Brentwood
Police are investigating multiple car burglaries in Brentwood. One are is getting targeted the most.
