ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Suspect wanted after leading police on chase in Winchester

Winchester Police continue to search for the suspect that allegedly led them on an overnight pursuit. Suspect wanted after leading police on chase in Winchester. Winchester Police continue to search for the suspect that allegedly led them on an overnight pursuit. Woman robs Dollar General while pointing gun at employees.
WINCHESTER, TN
WKRN

Warning issued after multiple car burglaries

Police are warning the public after a string of car burglaries in Brentwood. Police are warning the public after a string of car burglaries in Brentwood. Woman robs Dollar General while pointing gun at employees. A woman who was denied of using the restroom at a Dollar General allegedly robbed...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Thief threatens to shoot Nashville Aldi employees: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man who tried to steal a cart full of items from an Aldi grocery store in Nashville was arrested after threatening to shoot at least three employees, according to Metro Police. Steven Dodd, 47, is charged with several counts of aggravated assault with deadly...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tyre Nichols Press Conference

Woman robs Dollar General while pointing gun at employees. A woman who was denied of using the restroom at a Dollar General allegedly robbed the store at gunpoint. There's new hope in the fight against skin cancer thanks in part to research happening right here in Middle Tennessee. Stolen car...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over in Greenbrier

An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier. Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over …. An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier. Woman robs Dollar General while pointing gun at employees. A woman...
GREENBRIER, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested after armed robbery at Dollar General

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Monday for allegedly robbing a Dollar General store at gunpoint in Nashville. According to the arrest affidavit, two employees observed 29-year-old Tiffany Mendez walk into their store on Monday with her two young children. They told police that Mendez asked to use the store’s bathroom, and when she was told it was not for public use, she walked to the back of the store and “used the bathroom on the floor.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Seven dead in Half Moon Bay shootings, suspect in custody

Seven dead in Half Moon Bay shootings, suspect in …. KRON4's Sara Stinson reports. Woman robs Dollar General while pointing gun at employees. A woman who was denied of using the restroom at a Dollar General allegedly robbed the store at gunpoint. Skin cancer vaccine tested in Nashville. There's new...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Passenger involved in crash arrested

William “Roger” Campbell had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010. Impact of “eggstinction” epidemic on farmers...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

More than a dozen smash-and-grabs in Murfreesboro over weekend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves broke into more than a dozen cars across Murfreesboro over the week, including six in the SportsCom parking lot, Murfreesboro Police said. The crimes happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon during a youth basketball tournament, according to a worker at SportsCom. Other smash-and-grabs were reported...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville

Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville. Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville. There's new hope in the fight against skin cancer thanks in part to research happening right here in Middle Tennessee. Stolen car rams into patrol cruiser. Police say a man accused of stealing a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Clarksville man found guilty of murdering adoptive parents

The jury has returned a guilty verdict for the William Campbell in the execution-style killings of his adoptive parents. Clarksville man found guilty of murdering adoptive …. The jury has returned a guilty verdict for the William Campbell in the execution-style killings of his adoptive parents. Woman robs Dollar General...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy