ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Petersburg student hospitalized after fights, local schools look at safety, security measures

By Sabrina Shutters
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cT90o_0kLIpU7300

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A student was rushed to the hospital this week after several fights broke out inside Petersburg High School.

Multiple Central Virginia school divisions are addressing safety concerns as students have started fights and brought weapons onto school grounds.

Students will see extra police officers at the high school today after the fights. One student is now facing an assault charge.

The fights caused the middle and high schools to be put under a controlled movement as police investigated Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7ab6_0kLIpU7300
FILE – Petersburg High School (Photo: 8News)

The school said they’re looking at security footage and that disciplinary action will be taken for those involved in the fights.

This comes as Richmond and Henrico school districts are looking at security policies after fights broke out in some schools.

At least six weapons have been brought to a Richmond, Chesterfield or Henrico school between September and November.

Previous coverage: Six weapons found within 2 months at Richmond, Chesterfield or Henrico schools

The Petersburg High student involved in the fight is expected to be okay.

The Petersburg superintendent said the district will review the ways it can improve safety and security.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the incident is told to call the superintendent’s office at 804-862-7036.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheryl E Preston

Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools

Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NBC12

Man wanted in Forest Hill Avenue armed robbery last week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are looking for a man they say robbed a business last week. On Jan. 20 around 3:19 a.m., officers were called to a reported armed robbery in the 4800 block of Forest Hill Avenue. Investigators determined a man showed a firearm and demanded money...
RICHMOND, VA
WSLS

Confederate general's remains moved to Virginia hometown

CULPEPER, Va. – The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown. Last month, Richmond, which served as the Confederacy’s capital for most of the Civil War, removed the statue of...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

71K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy