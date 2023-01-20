Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
Enriched Neighborhood secures funds
PALMDALE — The Veterans Enriched Neighborhood in Palmdale received $2.7 million from the California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet), an influx of funding intended to help make up for increased costs and the loss of volunteer labor during the pandemic. The City Council, on Jan. 11, unanimously approved acceptance...
Antelope Valley Press
AVUHSD puts off approval of one-time arts block grant
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education unanimously tabled approval of a one-time arts, music and instructional materials discretionary block grant for approximately $12.74 million for further discussion. “A revised governor’s budget might be changing some of these figures,” Board President Charles Hughes...
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster might adopt Vehicle Miles Traveled impact fee
LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council will hold a public hearing, today, to consider adopting a resolution to approve the proposed Vehicle Miles Traveled Impact Fee Mitigation program and introduce an ordinance to amend the city code related to the proposed program. The proposed mitigation fee is $150 per...
Antelope Valley Press
Commission, committee, Board members to get paid
PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, agreed to begin paying members of the city’s various commissions, committees and boards for attending meetings. The Council agreed to paying members $100, per meeting, with a maximum of two meetings per month. The chair of any commission, committee or board would receive an additional $50, per month.
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City weighs cannabis odor issue
CALIFORNIA CITY — After a delay of two weeks, the City Council, tonight, is expected to discuss the issue of odor control for the local cannabis industry, as well as the continued use of what were intended as temporary greenhouses. The meeting begins at 6 p.m., at City Hall,...
Antelope Valley Press
Volunteers will clean up city’s vacated apartments
CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, at its Jan. 10 meeting, cleared the way for volunteers to clean up vacated apartments at the city’s Desert Jade senior housing complex to prepare them for new residents. Conditions at the affordable housing complex have been a regular topic of discussion...
Antelope Valley Press
City eyes funds for affordable housing plan
LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster has been allocated approximately $2.45 million in one-time federal funds that could be used for proposed affordable housing with wrap-around services. The funds are from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME-American Rescue Plan Act. The city hired consultant MDG Associates Inc....
2urbangirls.com
Post Office to hold hiring fair Jan. 26
LOS ANGELES – The Post Office is hiring!. USPS is hoping to hire 2,400 new employees at simultaneous job fairs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 26 at 77 post offices across the state. Participating offices stretch 800 miles from Arcata in the north to Imperial Beach...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County Supervisor Solis asks community for help with information on Monterey Park mass shooting
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis was at Sunday's press conference regarding the mass shooting in Monterey Park last night. Spectrum News reporter Tanya McRae spoke with Solis about the killings. "It's very alarming. My heart is broken. It's tragic. It's awful," Solis said. "We...
Antelope Valley Press
College’s EMT students get ride-along experience
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District students enrolled in emergency medical technician courses will get ride-along experience with American Medical Response and All Town Ambulances under agreements approved by the District’s Board of Trustees at the Jan. 10 meeting. Students enrolled in the EMT program are required...
theregistrysocal.com
140-Unit Affordable Housing Project Proposed for Los Angeles’ Boyle Heights Neighborhood
With a recent proposal from East LA Community Corporation, a 140-unit affordable housing project could soon sprout up in Los Angeles’ Boyle Heights neighborhood. Last week, the organization met with the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council to share early plans for the proposed project. The project site is located at...
LA’s COVID Eviction Rules Could End Soon. Here’s Everything Renters Need To Know
What renters across L.A. County need to know about changes scheduled to come after Jan. 31.
westsidetoday.com
Costco Coming to Baldwin Village as Part of Mixed-Use Apartment Complex
800 unit development coming to the five-acre property formerly home to View Park Community Hospital. It has been revealed that Baldwin Village will soon be the site of a Costco Wholesale outlet as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The development company Thrive Living has announced that they will redevelop 5035 W. Coliseum Street, the site that was formerly View Park Community Hospital. This development is planned as a mixed-use structure that will come with 800 residential units built from prefabricated modular units and a Costco retail space on the first floor.
LA City Council Votes To Expand Tenant Rights As COVID-19 Protections Are Set To End
Pandemic-era eviction rules are going away next month. Here are the new protections passed by the L.A. City Council.
Residents fear SoCalGas customers will 'freeze to death' trying to save money to pay sky-high bills
The utility company said January bills will likely be "shockingly high" as natural gas prices skyrocketed. Now, some residents fear some people might freeze to death trying to save money on heating their homes.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council adopts permanent tenant protections as end of COVID emergency nears
LOS ANGELES — The City Council voted Friday for a package of permanent tenant protections in Los Angeles, aiming to assist renters as the local state of emergency due to COVID-19 is set to expire at the end of the month. What You Need To Know. The council voted...
Antelope Valley Press
Another tragedy, another push for gun reform
Another tragedy struck the Southland over the weekend as people celebrated the Lunar New Year at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio on West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park. A gunman opened fire, killing 11 people — six women and five men, according to news reports. There were also 10 others injured.
2urbangirls.com
San Bernardino County woman pleads guilty to felony unemployment fraud charges
LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County woman pleaded guilty today to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” of Victorville, pleaded guilty to...
Antelope Valley Press
Ex-county official receives probation in bribery case
LOS ANGELES — A former official in Los Angeles County’s real estate division, who was involved in awarding contracts to developers and contractors, was sentenced, Monday, to two years probation for lying to FBI agents and filing a false tax return in an effort to cover up his receipt of bribes.
yovenice.com
Judge Hands Down Five-Year Prison Sentence to Disbarred Attorney Caught Running Fake Real Estate Investment Fund Including Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach, and Los Angeles Properties
Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
