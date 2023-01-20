Read full article on original website
MDH, COVID-19 Community Coordinators Extend Contract
The Minnesota Department of Health extends its contract with 48 community partners to combat the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 Community Coordinators serve communities hit the hardest by the disease. The project began in October 2020 and will now continue through June 2024. Related Posts.
MN Ranks 8th Best State To Retire
(Minneapolis, MN) — Minnesota is one of the best states for retirement. That’s according to a new WalletHub report that looked at affordability, health-related factors, and quality of life for retirees in all 50 states. Minnesota ranked eighth overall. The top three states were Virginia, Florida, and Colorado. Meanwhile, Mississippi, New Jersey, and Kentucky came in last.
Minnesota DNR Looking to Fill 200 Paid Summer Internships
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking to fill more than 200 paid summer internships this year. The D-N-R’s Becky Keller says this is a great opportunity for college students:. “Our positions are located all across the state. There’s a wide variety of areas that our internships cover....
Walz Orders MN Flags Hall-Staff to Honor Victims of Monterey Park Shooting
(St. Paul, MN) — Flags are flying at half-staff in Minnesota and across the U-S to honor the lives lost in Saturday’s mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Governor Tim Walz says in his order, “Gun violence has no place in our society. Everyone deserves to be safe and free from violence in schools, community gatherings, workplaces, at home, and everywhere in between.” Authorities say a 72-year-old gunman opened fire near Lunar New Year celebration at a dance studio , killing ten people and wounding at least ten other victims.
Minnesota Pro-Life March Held In St. Paul
(St. Paul, MN) — Pro-life supporters are making their voices heard in Minnesota. Several hundred people gathered yesterday for the 50th annual March for Life in St. Paul. The event began on the state Capitol steps and was sponsored by Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life. The demonstration was the first March for Life held since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Second Amendment groups say Walz anti-gun-violence proposals ineffective and unconstitutional
Second Amendment groups say anti-gun-violence measures Governor Tim Walz has in his state budget proposal are “ineffective and unconstitutional.” Unveiling his health-and-public safety plan Monday, Walz pointed to the mass shooting in California:. “When a country has the number of guns and the access to them, compared to...
MN Gun Owners Caucus Preparing for Possibility of Legal Cannabis
The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus is preparing for the possible legalization of recreational cannabis in the state this year. Vice President Rob Door testified before the House Judiciary Committee:. “The MN Gun Owners Caucus doesn’t take a position on the legalization of cannabis, but we do believe that those who...
Nearly 130,000 Minnesotans Found Comprehensive Coverage for 2023 Through MNsure
MNsure’s tenth open enrollment period ran from November 1st, 2022, through January 15th of this year and was one of the most successful to date for the state’s health insurance marketplace. CEO Nate Clark:. “We’ve had nearly 130,000 Minnesotans come to the exchange and sign up for comprehensive...
