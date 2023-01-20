(St. Paul, MN) — Flags are flying at half-staff in Minnesota and across the U-S to honor the lives lost in Saturday’s mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Governor Tim Walz says in his order, “Gun violence has no place in our society. Everyone deserves to be safe and free from violence in schools, community gatherings, workplaces, at home, and everywhere in between.” Authorities say a 72-year-old gunman opened fire near Lunar New Year celebration at a dance studio , killing ten people and wounding at least ten other victims.

MONTEREY PARK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO