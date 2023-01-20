Read full article on original website
Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool
Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
Killer who stopped to buy pasty on way to stab ex-lover to death is jailed
A killer who stopped to buy a pasty on his way to stab a mother-of-three to death has been jailed. John Jessop, 26, was in a brief relationship with Clair Ablewhite, 47, but it ended due to concerns about the age gap. A week later, he cycled around 17 miles from his home in Newark, Nottinghamshire to attack Ms Ablewhite in her Colston Bassett home. Jessop, of Sherwood Avenue, pleaded guilty to murder at a previous hearing and was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17 years and eight months at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.The court was...
BBC
Tilbury: Craig North's killer whose family informed police is convicted
A 20-year-old man whose relative reported him to police after he stabbed a "loving and devoted father" has been convicted of manslaughter. Craig North, 35, was attacked in Tilbury, Essex, on 2 January 2022, and died nine days later. Darnel Curtin's family reported him two hours after Mr North was...
Eight dogs still being held by police after death of female walker last week
Eight dogs are still being held by police after the death of a 28-year-old woman following reports of an attack at a Surrey beauty spot.The woman, who has not yet been formally identified, is thought to have been walking a number of dogs on Thursday when she was set upon at Gravelly Hill, Caterham.Paramedics were unable to save her and she was pronounced dead at the scene.In an update on Tuesday, Surrey Police said that both a forensic pathologist and a veterinary pathologist have been drafted in to determine what happened.The force said it was continuing to investigate, but that...
BBC
Christopher Hughes: Gang killed man wrongly suspected of rape
Seven men have been found guilty of the kidnap and murder of a man they wrongly suspected of raping a teenage girl. Christopher Hughes was found dead near a road in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, after being stabbed over 90 times. The 37-year-old, from Wigan, had been snatched from a street and...
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall
A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
Morbidly obese girl, 16, died after living in conditions ‘unfit for an animal’
A teenage girl who died after becoming morbidly obese over lockdown and lived in conditions “unfit for any animal” was seriously neglected by her parents, a court has been told.Kaylea Titford, 16, weighed 22 stone and 13 lbs, with a body mass index of 70, when she died in October 2020 at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales.Police discovered her lying in soiled clothing and bed linen, Mold Crown Court heard on Wednesday.Her mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, admits manslaughter by gross negligence but her father Alun Titford, 45, denies the offence.Opening Titford’s trial, Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, said Kaylea had...
Remains of 17-year-old found a week after being kidnapped during home invasion
The remains of a 17-year-old who was kidnapped during a home invasion last week were found in a rural area in Maricopa County on Monday, Phoenix police said. On Dec. 19, officers responded to the area of 88th Avenue and Indian School Road for an unknown trouble call at around 3:15 a.m., according to a police statement.
Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery
The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
Child killer Jon Venables could walk free from prison in weeks despite pleas from James Bulger’s dad to keep him inside
EVIL Jon Venables will get a parole hearing in weeks — despite desperate pleas from his victim’s father to keep him locked up. Sources say the monster, 40, has a “strong chance” of going free because of his “positive” progress inside. Two-year-old victim James...
Coroner Rules Teen Actor Died From Accidental Fentanyl Overdose
The Coroner's Office today ruled that teen actor Tyler Sanders, star of Amazon's ``Just Add Magic: Mystery City," died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.
Teen spends Christmas in the hospital after swallowing a bluebottle
A teenage boy spent Christmas Day in hospital after swallowing a bluebottle while swimming at Bondi Beach in Australia. The 18-year-old managed to make his way back to shore after the stinger crawled into his mouth, where he was treated by lifeguards, who called an ambulance at about 1:20 pm. A spokeswoman for NSW Ambulance told NCA NewsWire that paramedics attended the scene and took the boy by road to St Vincent’s Hospital. He was later discharged, the hospital confirmed on Monday. It is not known how the bluebottle made its way into the boy’s mouth, or if it was dead or alive...
After being thrown out of a moving car by his father when he was 10 years old, this dad faces his fear of abandonment
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I was only 10 years old. My dad got so upset because of something I said and he threw me out of the moving car. He left me on the side of the road and drove off. My mom was there and could not say anything or else she would be beaten. I had no idea where I was and was completely disoriented. To date, I can’t really recall how I eventually made it home. That part of my memory is completely gone.”
An NYPD officer died by suicide after he was placed on restricted duty — a situation in which cops have a higher risk of self-harm
The officer jumped from an apartment complex adjacent to the building housing the NYPD Medical Division, where physical and mental evaluations are conducted.
Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say
A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
The Tragic Story Behind the Netherlands’ Most Prolific Female Serial Killer
This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands. In December 1883, Hendrik Frankhuizen - a man from a seriously poor neighbourhood in the Dutch city of Leiden - went to the doctor after experiencing unbearable pain for several days. By this point, his newborn son and wife had already died from incessant diarrhoea and vomiting. The death of a mother and child wasn’t uncommon back then, especially where the Frankruizens lived - a neighbourhood where cholera (which causes similar symptoms) often reared its ugly head.
Caroline Crouch killed by Greek husband because of his drug smuggling, father claims
The father of Caroline Crouch, the British woman who was murdered by her Greek helicopter pilot husband as she lay asleep in their Athens home, has claimed his daughter died because her self-confessed killer got involved in drug smuggling. Speaking publicly for the first time, David Crouch, 79, said his...
