Financial Resources After Losing a Loved One

By Mark Colgan
 4 days ago

No need to make a tough time even tougher. Here are 7 resources to help relieve financial stress during the grieving process.

By Mark Colgan, CFP

Very often losing a loved one is emotionally challenging. For some people, it is possibly the most challenging thing they will endure in their lifetime. Making matters worse, there is an added stress from the mountain of financial and administrative details that must be attended to. Payment for the funeral, the deceased’s bills, and the ongoing bills that they are no longer able to help with, all fall onto your shoulders.

Mark Colgan

Given these responsibilities, it is crucial to identify and understand your financial resources.

Veteran Benefits

Veterans, military service members, and their dependents may be able to receive veteran benefits . The deceased veteran can be buried in a national cemetery for free or survivors can receive a sum of money to be used towards the funeral and burial. There may also be other benefits such as a ceremonial American flag, headstone, or presidential memorial certificate.

Social Security Survivor Benefits

Social Security survivor benefits vary. To determine the descendant's insured status, the deceased must have worked for a specified minimum time. A survivor can be the surviving spouse, a divorced survivor, unmarried children, or dependents. Survivors may be eligible for a one-time death payment of $255 if they were living with the deceased or monthly income survivor benefits.

Pension Spousal Benefits

The spouse may be entitled to additional benefits separately from Social Security benefits. They could receive funeral benefits through the deceased's insurance policies or employee benefits. If the deceased was employed by the government their spouse could receive benefits from the Federal Employee’s Retirement System (FERS), the Civil Service Retirement System (CSRS), or the state government. These benefits could include death payments, burial expenses, pension income, health benefits, education assistance, loans, and more.

Life Insurance Beneficiary

If the deceased had life insurance, the policy’s beneficiary(ies) has a few options for how to receive the death benefit. Most often, people choose to receive it as a lump sum. The other options include income provisions (the life insurance company will pay the principal and interest on a schedule), a life income option so you have guaranteed income for life, or you can choose the income interest option (the life insurance company will hold the proceeds of the policy and pay the interest earned).

Employee Benefits Beneficiary

If you are the survivor of someone who has recently passed, check with their employer. The deceased may still be owed salary or can be reimbursed for accrued vacation and sick pay. You could be entitled to their worker's comp benefits. The deceased may have had a flexible spending account (FSA), medical spending amount, or reimbursement account that you can receive.

Health Coverage - COBRA

Depending on the deceased’s health coverage, the survivor may be able to receive additional health coverage benefits. COBRA provides health coverage for those who were covered under the deceased's insurance. You also could be a candidate for the Affordable Care Act if you lost coverage when your loved one passed away. Also, if the deceased had a health savings account (HSA), their account could cover their medical costs if there were any before they passed.

Annuity Beneficiary

There may be fixed or variable deferred annuities that will determine the amount allowed to you or other survivors. If the deceased had annuities, then you should talk with your financial planner to see if the contract had a death benefit or guaranteed income feature. If they do, then they may provide additional monies.

Professional Advice

After a loved one passes away, there are many moving parts to contend with. It’s important to meet with your accountant , lawyer , and/or financial planner to discuss the financial benefits available to you to help relieve some of the stress.

With the assistance of these experts, you may be surprised by how many financial benefits you discover. They can also provide you with the guidance and advice needed to settle your affairs and begin to rebuild your future.

About the author: Mark Colgan

Mark Colgan, CFP®, is a founding partner of Montage Wealth Management. Over the last 29 years, he has helped hundreds of clients navigate through significant life events that require big money decisions. He is also the author of Death’s Red Tape, your Guide for Navigating Legal, Financial, and Personal Transitions When a Partner Dies , a newly released technical guide by Mark Colgan on the logistics people have to contend with after they lose a loved one. For more information visit www.montagewealthmanagement.com .

Comments / 0

