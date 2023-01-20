Read full article on original website
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan ExpresswaycreteChicago, IL
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
A 7-Year-Old Boy Struck and Killed by School BuscretePark Forest, IL
Westmont, IL restaurant week explores village's international food flair with dining deals
Westmont Restaurant Week is happening now, with 23 restaurants offering special menus and dining deals.
Chicago Restaurant Week: Soul Food Lounge taking part for first time
Chicago Restaurant Week is now officially underway.
chicagostarmedia.com
The secrets behind Chicago's most famous popcorn
I was lucky enough to celebrate National Popcorn Day this year (January 19) with a tour of the kitchen at a Garrett Popcorn Shop. Founder Gladys Otto Garrett started selling her caramel popcorn in Chicago in 1949, and her first shop was located on the corner of Madison and State Streets.
thereporteronline.net
Willis Tower’s New Anchor Restaurant Hopes to Ignite Downtown Excitement
Chicagoans don’t consider the Willis Tower, the former headquarters of Sears with its famous Skydeck, a culinary destination. Long lines of tourists routinely gather and wait for the elevators to take them upstairs for those gorgeous views of the city. The food situation was a roll of the dice...
Future throws a big party at United Center in Chicago
On Jan. 20, award winning rapper Future and a few of his friends came to the United Center in Chicago with the “Future and Friends – One Big Party tour.” Chicago came out on the cold night in the height of winter to pack the United Center and have a great time. The lineup featured some new and familiar faces. Chicago native Sasha Go Hard – the only woman on the line up – set the tone for the evening with a stirring performance. One of the standout performances of the night came from Lil Jairmy, who seemed genuinely excited for the opportunity and did not waste anytime showing why he was deserving to be in that company of greats. Babyface Ray, EST Gee and Chicago native G Herbo also showed up and did what they were supposed to do.
tourcounsel.com
Water Tower Place | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Water Tower Place shopping center, an impressive building with a panoramic view and a wide density of stores of recognized and local brands. On the other hand, restaurants offer you variety and quality. Featured Shopping Stores: Forever 21, Adidas Store, Hollister Co., Aeropostale, American Eagle Store, Express, Lids, Soma, Altar'd...
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Chicago
Chicago is one of the most walkable cities in the nation, but we want to highlight one neighborhood in particular that can offer days of exploration on foot.
Illinois City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
947wls.com
Stan’s Doughnuts and Morton Salt teamed up to create a Salted Caramel Old Fashioned doughnut
Chicago brands Stan’s Donuts and Coffee and Morton Salt have joined forces for one sweet collab…. Until Tuesday, January 31st, you can get yourself a Salted Caramel Old Fashioned doughnut from Stan’s. The doughnut is topped with Coarse Sea Salt from Morton Salt. Get yours while it lasts!
fox32chicago.com
'Kansas' coming to Chicago for anniversary tour
CHICAGO - Grab your tickets now before they're ‘Dust in the Wind!’. Kansas is coming to Chicago for its 50th Anniversary Tour. The iconic band will play the Chicago Theatre on July 15 as part of their North American tour. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m....
The Takeout
The Difference Between Deep Dish Pizza and Stuffed Pizza
When it comes to Chicago’s superlative pizza scene, locals understand that for most of the country, one style jumps to mind first: deep dish pizza. And why wouldn’t it? This highly photogenic pie is baked in a deep pan, resulting in tall, dramatic slices with downright unforgettable cheese pulls. Deep dish is about as heavy as it looks, and most Chicagoans tend to limit their intake so they don’t feel too stuffed. Speaking of which, there are sub-varieties in the category of deep dish, the best of which, in my opinion, is “stuffed.” That’s not just a synonym for deep dish; there’s something truly unique about stuffed pizza that sets it apart from its hefty counterparts.
Red-Eyed Chicago Mothman Spotted Again at O’Hare Airport
A Chicago fireman stationed at O'Hare International Airport recently reported a terrifying encounter with the infamous Illinois Mothman. If you've never heard any tales about Mothman, aka Bat-Man, let's get you up to speed. Mothman is a winged creature that is said to have the body of a man and...
Big retail chain closing another store in Illinois
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another one of their Illinois store locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the long-standing retail chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to this local source.
Palooza Pizza Replacing Firehouse Dogs in Schaumburg
The new restaurant is expected to open sometime in Spring 2023
Lowe's Pilots Birthday Parties at 10 US Locations, Including One in the Chicago Suburbs
If your child one day aspires to work in construction, Lowe's has an idea for a birthday celebration you'll most certainly want to keep in mind. The home improvement chain is piloting in-store kids' birthday parties at 10 of its more than 2,000 locations nationwide. Luckily, for those living in the Chicago area, one of the stores hosting parties is in Naperville, located at 1440 Illinois Route 59.
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL
CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.
This Asian/Mexican Fusion Restaurant in Lombard, IL is Delicious
I have come across a spot that is now one of my favorite places to eat. This Asian/Mexican fusion burrito restaurant called Bubbakoo’s Burritos in Lombard, IL is a definite place for everyone to check out.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Gillman’s Ace Hardware set to close after 80 years
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Welles Park Isn’t Getting Night Game Lights Due To Neighbor Pushback, Park District Says: The Welles Park Parents Association floated its pitch to add lights at Welles Park to allow nighttime games for its youth league teams back in 2021.
Regal Cinemas closing two Chicago area theaters next month
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters including two in the Chicago area. Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago. As part of the new round of closures - Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down. The closings start next month. Regal shut down 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 regal theaters will remain open.
addictedtovacation.com
The 5 Least Crowded Beaches Near Chicago
The beach is an excellent spot to hang out with friends and family in the summer. However, not everyone enjoys crowded beaches. Some of the least crowded beaches in Chicago include Silver Lake Park, Glencoe Beach, Green Wood Beach, and 12th Street Beach, among others. There are more in different places around Chicago as long as you know where to look. Finding a near-private beach can be challenging but worth it.
