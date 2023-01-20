ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Tracking Florida football's 2023 scholarship roster

By David Rosenberg
 4 days ago
The Florida Gators football program continues to go through massive changes over the offseason, and it’s clear that the 2023 team will look very different from the 2022 squad, at least in terms of personnel.

The Gators are losing a starting quarterback, the bulk of its starting offensive line, both starting safeties and its defensive leader in the middle among others, and that’s not easy to make up for. Even in today’s game, where the transfer portal acts as a free agency period for the top programs in the country, Billy Napier has his work cut out for him to complete the roster.

At publishing time, Florida has 79 players expected to be on scholarship in 2023, including offensive lineman Caden Jones who has yet to sign with the team. Kicker Adam Mihalek could also earn one of those scholarship spots but is currently listed as a walk-on.

Florida can still add six more players through the transfer portal or national signing day if it pleases before hitting the 85 scholarship threshold. Gators Wire will update this list as more players join the program.

Quarterbacks

Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Running Backs

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

Wide Receiver

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Tight End

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Offensive Line

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Defensive Line

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Outside Linebacker

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Inside Linebackers

Isabella Marley/UAA Communications

Cornerbacks

Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun

Safeties

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

Special Teamers

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

