ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Report

CPS Energy board approves plan to phase out coal by 2028

CPS Energy’s board of trustees voted 4-1 Monday to approve a new energy mix, which will see the municipally owned utility phase out its use of coal by 2028. Under the approved plan, CPS Energy will shut down Spruce 1 by 2028 (assuming the Electric Reliability Council of Texas will allow it) and convert Spruce 2 to a natural gas plant by 2027, which will run indefinitely.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Where I Live: Kinder Ranch

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Forecasters predict a wetter 2023. Will it be enough to push San Antonio out of drought?

After a brutally dry year and scorchingly hot summer even by South Texas standards, San Antonio will be glad to learn weather forecasters expect some relief in 2023. While 2022 was the city’s second driest in recorded history with just 11.5 inches of rain — only 1917 was drier with 10.11 inches — meteorologists and climatologists expect San Antonio’s precipitation levels to return to its more typical average of about 31 inches this year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Councilwoman Ana Sandoval won’t finish term

This article has been updated. Ana Sandoval, who represents District 7 on the San Antonio City Council, is stepping down from her role less than four months before city elections. Sandoval, a three-term council member, will start a new job at University Health on Jan. 30, she told reporters Tuesday....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Crystal City 1969 at the Guadalupe Theater recounts student-led movement

Even as efforts to deny the teaching of history continue throughout Texas, some artists are working outside of schoolrooms to bring important events of the past to light. Dallas playwright David Lozano said his 2009 bilingual stage play Crystal City 1969, which tells the story of student-led walkouts at the city’s high school inspired by the Chicano Movement of the 1960s, “is always relevant.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

UTSA revives San Antonio’s historic Dolorosa Street

For decades, the 500 block of Dolorosa Street, downtown’s Street of Sorrow between South Laredo and South Flores streets, was home to wayward adults locked in jail cells. That long-forgotten and blighted block is now being transformed as the centerpiece of UTSA’s ambitious downtown campus expansion, where university students will now acquire the skills and knowledge to unlock their own promising futures.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy