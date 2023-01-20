After a brutally dry year and scorchingly hot summer even by South Texas standards, San Antonio will be glad to learn weather forecasters expect some relief in 2023. While 2022 was the city’s second driest in recorded history with just 11.5 inches of rain — only 1917 was drier with 10.11 inches — meteorologists and climatologists expect San Antonio’s precipitation levels to return to its more typical average of about 31 inches this year.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO