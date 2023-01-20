Read full article on original website
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Bad new for renters in San Antonio as prices increase more than any Texas cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Woman snapped at friend with AFRID who claims nothing on menu for her at either of 15 restaurants, told her to eat breadAmarie M.San Antonio, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
CPS Energy board approves plan to phase out coal by 2028
CPS Energy’s board of trustees voted 4-1 Monday to approve a new energy mix, which will see the municipally owned utility phase out its use of coal by 2028. Under the approved plan, CPS Energy will shut down Spruce 1 by 2028 (assuming the Electric Reliability Council of Texas will allow it) and convert Spruce 2 to a natural gas plant by 2027, which will run indefinitely.
Need assistance lowering your property taxes? The City of San Antonio is set to help.
The City of San Antonio plans to host free workshops to help residents reduce their property tax bills, as well as access a number of other services designed to keep people in their homes. The sessions will help residents apply for a homestead exemption and provide coaching for residents who...
Efforts on the West Side seek to balance economic development and culture-rich neighborhoods
An ambitious plan to revive what some call the corazón of San Antonio, a historic neighborhood characterized by both rich cultural attributes and economic decline, is unfolding alongside low-key but no less deliberate efforts to secure its past and future. The Westside Legacy Fund, founded in recent months by...
Bexar County could see mandatory vehicle emission testing as early as next year
Bexar County could see a mandatory vehicle emissions testing and maintenance program as soon as next year, state officials said Tuesday, a result of the Environmental Protection Agency downgrading the region’s air quality status late last year. The new program will mean additional costs for Bexar County vehicle owners...
‘This is a bait-and-switch’: Proposed land swap that could affect endangered bird draws protest
About 40 residents and environmentalists gathered on the edge of the 768-acre Cibolo Canyons Conservation Easement on Wednesday to protest a move proposed by a developer that they say will impact the golden-cheeked warbler — a federally protected songbird that breeds solely in Central Texas. The easement, first put...
Interim president pledges to continue TAMU-SA’s progress
Linda Schott was just starting to enjoy her retirement when an opportunity to serve as interim president for Texas A&M-San Antonio came up in November. Three days into her new role, Schott is moving fast with her priorities, knowing she’ll only be in the position for the next several months.
Boys and Girls Clubs of San Antonio gets $840K to add mental health services
While the Boys and Girls Clubs of San Antonio has long provided after-school and summer services for vulnerable youth, one area of care has been missing. That missing piece of the puzzle has become more pronounced in recent years as young people have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic and in the aftermath of repeated school shootings.
Where I Live: Kinder Ranch
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Forecasters predict a wetter 2023. Will it be enough to push San Antonio out of drought?
After a brutally dry year and scorchingly hot summer even by South Texas standards, San Antonio will be glad to learn weather forecasters expect some relief in 2023. While 2022 was the city’s second driest in recorded history with just 11.5 inches of rain — only 1917 was drier with 10.11 inches — meteorologists and climatologists expect San Antonio’s precipitation levels to return to its more typical average of about 31 inches this year.
Councilwoman Ana Sandoval won’t finish term
This article has been updated. Ana Sandoval, who represents District 7 on the San Antonio City Council, is stepping down from her role less than four months before city elections. Sandoval, a three-term council member, will start a new job at University Health on Jan. 30, she told reporters Tuesday....
‘The march is necessary’: MLK March returns to San Antonio’s streets with renewed meaning
Massive crowds marched the streets of San Antonio’s East Side on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. March, one of the largest in the nation. Starting from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Academy, tens of thousands walked the 3-mile route to Pittman-Sullivan Park to celebrate the birthday and legacy of the civil rights leader.
South San trustees reject bid to close four schools to avert financial crisis
A recommendation to close four South San Antonio Independent School District schools in an effort to avert a looming financial crisis was rejected by trustees during an emotional meeting Wednesday night. Superintendent Henry Yzaguirre had recommended closing Athens Elementary School, Kindred Elementary School, Kazen Middle School and West Campus High...
Incumbents report big cash hauls as candidates begin filing for May city elections
With the news that Councilwoman Ana Sandoval was stepping down from City Council, two District 7 candidates were among the first to submit their names for the open seat Wednesday, the first day for candidates to file for the May 6 municipal elections. Almost every other race is expected to...
St. Mary’s, construction zone business owners react warily to San Antonio’s grant program effort
A grant program intended to offset what City Manager Erik Walsh called a “one-two punch” of losses some small businesses have suffered in recent years is moving forward after City Council discussion Wednesday. Funded with $2.25 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the...
Bexar County to distribute more anti-overdose drugs to deputies
Bexar County allocated $47,000 of its settlement from a lawsuit against opioid distributors and manufacturers to pay for nearly 2,000 doses of Narcan, a treatment that can reverse opioid overdoses. Most on-duty deputy sheriffs, who have been trained to administer the life-saving drug, will carry the doses in their pockets...
San Antonio, Austin partner to aid migrant travel to cities across U.S.
What began as a request for assistance from San Antonio to Austin to help move asylum-seekers to their final destinations across the country has developed into a full-fledged collaboration, officials from both cities announced Friday. The City of Austin and the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport have joined San Antonio in serving...
Crystal City 1969 at the Guadalupe Theater recounts student-led movement
Even as efforts to deny the teaching of history continue throughout Texas, some artists are working outside of schoolrooms to bring important events of the past to light. Dallas playwright David Lozano said his 2009 bilingual stage play Crystal City 1969, which tells the story of student-led walkouts at the city’s high school inspired by the Chicano Movement of the 1960s, “is always relevant.”
UTSA revives San Antonio’s historic Dolorosa Street
For decades, the 500 block of Dolorosa Street, downtown’s Street of Sorrow between South Laredo and South Flores streets, was home to wayward adults locked in jail cells. That long-forgotten and blighted block is now being transformed as the centerpiece of UTSA’s ambitious downtown campus expansion, where university students will now acquire the skills and knowledge to unlock their own promising futures.
Is your house in a floodplain? First new maps in 13 years are ready for public view.
In a back room of the Johnston Library on Tuesday evening, James Nichols peered at a computer screen, checking to see if a property he owns is located within the floodplain on the San Antonio River Authority’s proposed new maps. Other residents did the same, sitting at tables with...
MLK Jr. March returns after two years. Here’s what you need to know.
More than 400,000 people are expected to fill the streets of San Antonio’s East Side Monday for the in-person return of what is said to be the nation’s largest Martin Luther King Jr. March. The march, which went virtual in 2021 and was canceled in 2022 amid COVID-19...
