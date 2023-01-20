Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
60th and Good Hope shooting; man wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Jan. 23 near 60th and Good Hope Road. It happened around 3 a.m. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury on Jan. 24. The circumstances leading up to the...
16 injured in separate shootings, 2 dead after violent Milwaukee weekend
It was a violent weekend in Milwaukee, leaving a total of 16 shooting victims in separate incidents, including two homicides.
CBS 58
Suspects sought in connection to fatal shooting near 49th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating the suspects wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred on Jan. 16. Authorities say around 4:46 p.m., suspects fired several shots at a group of individuals near 49th and Capitol, killing one of them.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired at Milwaukee home, caught on cam; 46-year-old man charged
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man accused of firing more than a half-dozen shots into a north side home is now charged. The accused is Harold Gierbolini – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (four counts) Possession of firearm by a felon. According to...
WISN
Triple shooting in Milwaukee: One dead, another seriously injured
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that happened near Sherman Boulevard and Hope Avenue. Police say a 23-year-old Milwaukee man died at the scene, a 22-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and another woman, 23, is in stable condition. The medical examiner...
CBS 58
Teenager dead after shooting at 9th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Jan. 23 around 1:30 a.m. near 9th and Atkinson. A 15-year-old Milwaukee boy died from his injuries at the scene. This investigation is still ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown suspects. Anyone with any...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 6 wounded
MILWAUKEE – Seven people were shot in Milwaukee Saturday, Jan. 21. Police responded to five separate shootings. Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were among the victims. Three people were arrested. 34th and National. Around 3:30 am, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. Police said he was...
CBS 58
Neighbors saddened over 2 teens killed in 48 hours in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Your teenage years are supposed to be about school, friends and growing up, not about gun violence. Sadly, two more teens died in shootings in Milwaukee in 48 hours. Neighbors who live near where the incidents happened say, it's tragic enough there were over 200 homicides...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park, 'sounded like a war zone'
MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood early Monday, Jan. 23, and one did not survive. Neighbors helped and also recorded the violence. One woman said she wants people to see her footage of the violence that is happening all too often, telling FOX6 News more needs to be done to stop it.
CBS 58
Vehicle crashes in police pursuit, 1 dead, 5 juveniles in custody
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A police pursuit that ended near 22nd and North Avenue ended with one person dead. The pursuit started on 11th and Center. Police say the suspect vehicle was travelling west on North Avenue and collided with a black vehicle that was travelling north on N. 20th Street crossing North Avenue.
44-year-old man killed near McKinley and Vliet
Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide in which a 44-year-old man was killed on McKinley south of Vliet on Saturday.
1 man killed, 5 teens arrested following pursuit, crash
Milwaukee police say five male teens were in the car that hit the man. Their ages range from 13 to 15 years old, and they survived the crash.
WISN
Milwaukee man dies during first date after stolen car crashes into their car
MILWAUKEE — Five teens are in custody after afatal crash Sunday night. Milwaukee Police Department said around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, they started chasing a stolen car near 11th and Center. MPD said officers chased the stolen car to 20th and North, where it crashed into another vehicle, killing the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer accused; abusing infant, faces 2 charges
MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man, who is a Milwaukee police officer, is accused of physically abusing his 2-month-old infant – and he now faces two counts of physical abuse of a child-recklessly cause great bodily harm. The accused is Martinese McDaniel. According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Elm Grove police chase after OWI-related crash; man on the run
ELM GROVE, Wis. - Elm Grove police are searching for a man who they say was driving a stolen vehicle, was pursued by Waukesha police into Elm Grove, and then abandoned the vehicle. All of this unfolded late Monday, Jan. 23 and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Late...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man charged in Lisbon crash on 'dangerous' road
TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man who prosecutors say has never had a driver's license was going about twice the speed limit, witnesses say, when he crashed into another vehicle at Townline and Schlei in the Town of Lisbon, killing his passenger. The crash happened Jan. 18 around...
Man charged with opening fire at picnic found dead in jail
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man who landed on the FBI’s top 10 most wanted list after he allegedly killed two people and wounded three others at a 2006 Memorial Day picnic has been found dead in his jail cell. Octaviano Juarez-Corro was found unresponsive in his cell...
WISN
Man arrested after police chase, crash
MILWAUKEE — A police chase Saturday ended in a crash near West Hampton Avenue and North Sherman Boulevard. Police said officers saw person driving recklessly on the 2000 block of West Center Street at about 5:20 p.m. and tried to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop...
CBS 58
Two teens, 13 and 14, shot Saturday night, 14-year-old dies of injuries
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to Milwaukee police, late Saturday night, the 14-year-old boy died of injuries following the shooting. Currently, no suspects are in custody. Neighbors say it's just another tragic incident that should have never happened,. "Well, what I heard was shots fired, and they weren't consistent. There...
