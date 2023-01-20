Tom Brady revealed he plans on appealing the fine he received from the league for attempting to trip Cowboys safety Malik Hooker during last Monday’s wild-card game. Brady came under fire for what some fans deemed to be a dirty tackle attempt on the Dallas defensive back in the third quarter of the Buccaneers‘ 31–14 loss. As Hooker attempted to return a Chris Godwin fumble, the Tampa quarterback appeared to slide at the safety’s legs to bring him down.

