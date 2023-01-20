Read full article on original website
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Cowboys Fan Goes Viral for Reaction to Final Play in Loss to 49ers
Believe it or not, there is such a thing as being too passionate about sports. One Dallas Cowboys fan showed... The post Cowboys Fan Goes Viral for Reaction to Final Play in Loss to 49ers appeared first on Outsider.
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes ‘doing OK’ with treatment; Chiefs taking it ‘day by day,’ Reid says
It’s the NFL’s most-watched right-ankle injury ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed Monday that quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain in Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. “That’s pretty accurate,” Reid said. Mahomes briefly left...
Wichita Eagle
Tom Brady Frustrated About Being Fined for Slide vs. Cowboys
Tom Brady revealed he plans on appealing the fine he received from the league for attempting to trip Cowboys safety Malik Hooker during last Monday’s wild-card game. Brady came under fire for what some fans deemed to be a dirty tackle attempt on the Dallas defensive back in the third quarter of the Buccaneers‘ 31–14 loss. As Hooker attempted to return a Chris Godwin fumble, the Tampa quarterback appeared to slide at the safety’s legs to bring him down.
Wichita Eagle
Roundtable: Should Lions Consider Trading for QB Trey Lance?
1.) What was your favorite memory of the 2022 season?. Christian Booher: There are several choices that come to mind when I think of a favorite memory. This group was endearing and so much fun to cover. In terms of specifics, I think the final drive against the Packers, in...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Are ‘Dumb,’ Says Jimmy Johnson on Odd Finish at 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys were knocked out of the playoffs similarly to the way they were a year ago. However, this time it wasn't a Dak Prescott scramble that ticked off the game's final seconds. No, it was much more bizarre in Sunday's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. On...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Joe Burrow Extension Timeline Revealed
CINCINNATI — Mike Brown and the Bengals leadership are preparing to pay Joe Burrow his new big deal this offseason. According to Ian Rapoport, Cincinnati is ready to give Burrow a "big-time" extension. "My understanding is the Cincinnati Bengals are targeting this offseason for a big time, big money...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs waive a special teams veteran. What that might mean ahead of Bengals game
The Kansas City Chiefs have waived cornerback and special-teams veteran Chris Lammons, they announced Monday. Lammons, a fourth-year pro in his third season with the Chiefs, leads KC with 344 special-teams snaps. He contributed seven tackles and a forced fumble in 17 games this season. If they choose, the Chiefs...
Wichita Eagle
Daniel Jones Linked to Colts by B/R
The Indianapolis Colts are continuing to be linked with quarterbacks in the NFL Draft, free agent quarterbacks, possible traded quarterbacks, and players who might one day consider playing quarterback. Obviously that's an exaggeration (maybe), but the Colts need a quarterback, and the latest to be linked to Indianapolis is pending...
Wichita Eagle
Chad Henne led Chiefs on 98-yard playoff TD drive: 3 things to know about the backup QB
Chad Henne has been here before. Well ... sort of. The Chiefs’ backup quarterback stepped into a playoff game in January 2021, delivering an on-the-money fourth-and-short pass to Tyreek Hill to clinch a Divisional Round victory over the Cleveland Browns and send the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Should Trade QB Dak, Says Colin Cowherd
The Dallas Cowboys saw their season end again at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. The 19-12 loss is a bitter pill to swallow, considering defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's unit did enough to win the game. But ... Dak and the offense were found...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Claim Cowboys Cornerback Who Is Also Lamar Jackson’s Cousin
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are turning their locker room into a family affair. The team claimed cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. Mullen is also the cousin of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Mullen could also provide valuable depth at cornerback. He was a second-round...
Wichita Eagle
Insider: Dan Quinn ‘Positioned Nicely’ for Broncos HC Job
Denver Broncos fans awoke on Monday morning to conflicting reports on the consensus No. 1 head-coaching candidate this year — Sean Payton. The Arizona Cardinals suddenly threw their hat into the Payton ring, scheduling an interview with him that is reportedly set to take place on Thursday in Phoenix.
Wichita Eagle
Bills High-Octane Passing Game: How’d Josh Allen Run Out of Playoff Gas?
The Buffalo Bills are waking up a day after being knocked out of the playoffs on their home turf by the Cincinnati Bengals in a 27-10 loss. ... wondering where their high-octane offense disappeared to. "Everything (positive) that happened this year is kind of null and void in our minds,''...
Wichita Eagle
Matt Patricia Finally Off Lions Payroll
Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia will no longer be paid by the organization. Patricia was still being compensated by the Lions organization despite his involvement with the Patriots offense this past season. Recall, the former defensive coach did not take on the official title of offensive coordinator, as...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Plan Second HC Interview This Week
The Denver Broncos' coaching search appears to be nearing its apex. After conducting an initial round of interviews with eight candidates, the Broncos are moving into the next phase: a second round of talks with a few chosen finalists — including the favorite. Per longtime Saints reporter Jeff Duncan,...
Wichita Eagle
Rob Gronkowski Gives Opinion on What’s Next for Tom Brady
After last year's heartbreaking loss to the eventual Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams, Tom Brady made the decision he would retire. Brady spent just over 40 days as a retired football player before deciding that he would un-retire and give it another run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Wichita Eagle
What Can Rams Learn From Remaining NFC Playoff Teams?
The Los Angeles Rams were a far cry offensively this year from where they were last season, as injuries and underwhelming performances slowed them down. In their Super Bowl run, they averaged 27.1 points per game on 372.1 yards of total offense while one year later those numbers plummeted to 18.1 points per game on 280.5 yards of offense.
Wichita Eagle
Grading Packers on Salary Cap Curve: Defensive Line
GREEN BAY, Wis. – When breaking down the underwhelming play of the Green Bay Packers’ defense in 2022, it’s easy to focus on coordinator Joe Barry’s scheme, Rashan Gary’s torn ACL, the usage of Jaire Alexander and the benching of Darnell Savage. However, as with...
Wichita Eagle
Bills Guard Roger Saffold Says Buffalo “Ran Out of Gas” in NFL Playoffs
The Buffalo Bills 2022 season ended with a thud on Sunday afternoon. A 27-10 home loss to the AFC-rival Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round is not how the players and coaches anticipated ending their playoff run. But those players and coaches will now clean out their lockers and offices...
Wichita Eagle
Should Rams Start ‘Roster Remodel’ With Ramsey Trade?
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead may have turned a new leaf in his approach to his roster-building methods after he watched his team hit rock bottom, going 5-12 a year after winning the Super Bowl. "We're probably going to have to, let's call it, not 'press the gas'...
