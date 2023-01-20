Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Are ‘Dumb,’ Says Jimmy Johnson on Odd Finish at 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys were knocked out of the playoffs similarly to the way they were a year ago. However, this time it wasn't a Dak Prescott scramble that ticked off the game's final seconds. No, it was much more bizarre in Sunday's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. On...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Plan Second HC Interview This Week
The Denver Broncos' coaching search appears to be nearing its apex. After conducting an initial round of interviews with eight candidates, the Broncos are moving into the next phase: a second round of talks with a few chosen finalists — including the favorite. Per longtime Saints reporter Jeff Duncan,...
Wichita Eagle
Matt Patricia Finally Off Lions Payroll
Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia will no longer be paid by the organization. Patricia was still being compensated by the Lions organization despite his involvement with the Patriots offense this past season. Recall, the former defensive coach did not take on the official title of offensive coordinator, as...
Wichita Eagle
Insider: Dan Quinn ‘Positioned Nicely’ for Broncos HC Job
Denver Broncos fans awoke on Monday morning to conflicting reports on the consensus No. 1 head-coaching candidate this year — Sean Payton. The Arizona Cardinals suddenly threw their hat into the Payton ring, scheduling an interview with him that is reportedly set to take place on Thursday in Phoenix.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Joe Burrow Extension Timeline Revealed
CINCINNATI — Mike Brown and the Bengals leadership are preparing to pay Joe Burrow his new big deal this offseason. According to Ian Rapoport, Cincinnati is ready to give Burrow a "big-time" extension. "My understanding is the Cincinnati Bengals are targeting this offseason for a big time, big money...
Wichita Eagle
BREAKING: Patriots Hire Bill O’Brien as Offensive Coach; What’s Next?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have completed their search for a new offensive coordinator. University of Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has agreed to return to the organization, as first reported by ESPN. Just over one week removed from issuing a press release to announce their intention...
Wichita Eagle
Bengals’ Joe Burrow Appears to Tweak NFL With Instagram Post
Joe Burrow and the Bengals are headed back to the AFC championship game for the second year in a row after cruising past the Bills in the divisional round with a 27–10 victory Sunday afternoon in Buffalo. Though Cincinnati may be just one win away from playing in another Super Bowl, the third-year quarterback doesn’t seem to have lost the chip on his shoulder that has come to embody the attitude of the 2022 Bengals.
Wichita Eagle
Daniel Jones Linked to Colts by B/R
The Indianapolis Colts are continuing to be linked with quarterbacks in the NFL Draft, free agent quarterbacks, possible traded quarterbacks, and players who might one day consider playing quarterback. Obviously that's an exaggeration (maybe), but the Colts need a quarterback, and the latest to be linked to Indianapolis is pending...
Wichita Eagle
Rob Gronkowski Gives Opinion on What’s Next for Tom Brady
After last year's heartbreaking loss to the eventual Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams, Tom Brady made the decision he would retire. Brady spent just over 40 days as a retired football player before deciding that he would un-retire and give it another run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Wichita Eagle
Roundtable: Should Lions Consider Trading for QB Trey Lance?
1.) What was your favorite memory of the 2022 season?. Christian Booher: There are several choices that come to mind when I think of a favorite memory. This group was endearing and so much fun to cover. In terms of specifics, I think the final drive against the Packers, in...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Claim Cowboys Cornerback Who Is Also Lamar Jackson’s Cousin
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are turning their locker room into a family affair. The team claimed cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. Mullen is also the cousin of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Mullen could also provide valuable depth at cornerback. He was a second-round...
Wichita Eagle
Jonathan Gannon And DeMeco Ryans Top 2 Contenders For Texans Coach?
HOUSTON — Could the winner of the NFC Championship game determine the next head coach of the Houston Texans?. According to Sports Illustrated, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon are the top contenders for the Texans' head coaching vacancy. Both defensive...
Wichita Eagle
Conference Championship Playoff Fantasy Rankings
The NFL’s final four has been determined, as the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles will be vying for the right to go to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. The games will feature a trio of the top quarterbacks in fantasy football, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts.
Wichita Eagle
Houston Texans LT Laremy Tunsil Earns AFC Honors from PFWA
The Houston Texans are undoubtedly eager to turn the page to a new season after having finished a dismal 3-13-1 in 2022. Still, there were a handful of stellar individual performances worthy of some well-deserved accolades. The Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA) released its annual All-NFL team on Monday and...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Micah Parsons, Zack Martin Earn All-NFL Honors
While the Dallas Cowboys season may have come to a premature end on Sunday night with 19-12 Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium, there are still some well-deserved individual honors to be bestowed upon select members of the team. The Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA)...
Wichita Eagle
What Can Rams Learn From Remaining NFC Playoff Teams?
The Los Angeles Rams were a far cry offensively this year from where they were last season, as injuries and underwhelming performances slowed them down. In their Super Bowl run, they averaged 27.1 points per game on 372.1 yards of total offense while one year later those numbers plummeted to 18.1 points per game on 280.5 yards of offense.
Wichita Eagle
‘First Filled?’ Rams Offensive Coordinator Search Nearing End
With assurances of head coach Sean McVay's return to the Los Angeles Rams' sideline finally fulfilled, it appears fans won't have to be as patient when it comes to his cohorts. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated predicts that the Rams could be the first of the offensive coordinator-starved teams to...
Wichita Eagle
Nick Sirianni Doubles Down in Defense of Jonathan Gannon
PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni came armed with 16 different statistical categories to defend his defensive coordinator on Monday morning. The head coach’s highly-anticipated, contractually-obligated weekly radio spot on WIP, the Eagles’ flagship radio station, took on added significance after the dominating 38-7 divisional-round playoff win over the New York Giants.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Scouting Report: Georgia TE Darnell Washington
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking to add depth to their tight end room, which could include a big man from Georgia. Darnell Washington was a former five-star recruit from Las Vegas, Nevada who was the #23 overall prospect in his recruiting class and the #1 ranked tight end. Washington was an immediate contributor the second that he stepped foot onto campus, earning a starting role as a freshman and holding on to tag throughout his career. A breakout junior season ensued after he was given more opportunities as a pass catcher, adding another element to an already dangerous Georgia offensive attack.
