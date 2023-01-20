Joe Burrow and the Bengals are headed back to the AFC championship game for the second year in a row after cruising past the Bills in the divisional round with a 27–10 victory Sunday afternoon in Buffalo. Though Cincinnati may be just one win away from playing in another Super Bowl, the third-year quarterback doesn’t seem to have lost the chip on his shoulder that has come to embody the attitude of the 2022 Bengals.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO