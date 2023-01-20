Chiefs’ Chris Jones quips he wouldn’t mind NFL playoffs sack ‘to shut you guys up’

Chris Jones is well aware of his history.

Though the defensive tackle has had an impressive seven-year run with the Kansas City Chiefs, he also has something glaringly absent from his résumé.

“Unfortunately, I have what, 10-11 playoff games? No sacks,” Jones said to reporters Thursday. “That’s not a huge priority, but I’m gonna make sure I get one this go-round, just to shut you guys up.”

Jones smiled as he said the final sentence, keeping things light-hearted before the Chiefs’ Divisional Round Game on Saturday afternoon against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Make no mistake, though: Being unable to come through with sacks in the playoffs has been on his mind previously.

Jones spoke openly in June about being disappointed he couldn’t bring down Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow two times in last year’s AFC Championship Game loss .

“I missed some of the biggest plays of the game,” Jones said in June. “I used it as motivation the whole offseason. I feel like if I would’ve made those sacks, the game would’ve been different. I take accountability for that.”

That appeared to be part of what fueled Jones to a career year.

His 15 1/2 sacks this year tied a personal-best. Jones also was named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press , while his 92.0 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade tied for second among all NFL defensive players.

Even without a sack, Jones has had some productive games for the Chiefs in the postseason.

Last year, he posted four pressures in KC’s Divisional Round win over Buffalo . And in Super Bowl 54 against San Francisco, Jones had two batted passes and finished with the second-highest PFF grade on KC’s defense .

Jones said Thursday he wasn’t shocked that the Jaguars turned their season around to become the Chiefs’ opponent this weekend. Before Week 10’s game at Arrowhead — the Jaguars were 3-6 at the time — Jones said he saw former Chiefs defensive coordinator and current Jacksonville defensive analyst Bob Sutton in the stadium tunnel and had a brief conversation with him.

“I told him, ‘We may see you guys again in the playoff. You’ve got a good, young team,’” Jones said. “Obviously, put it together, they can be very special.”

Jones has played in 12 postseason games for the Chiefs, combining for 22 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and nine passes defensed.

The Chiefs defensive tackle says he’s embracing this latest opportunity to take part in postseason football.

“That margin of error is so small, and the level of intensity ... I know Arrowhead fans are gonna be crazy at GEHA Field,” Jones said. “But yeah, the intensity is crazy, man. It’s something that can’t be explained. You actually have to feel it. You actually have to be there and see that level of the game.

“But it’s also a pleasure to be in this, because you can’t take these moments for granted.”