Kansas City, MO

Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

KC Royals trade Michael A. Taylor to Minnesota Twins: MLB trade news

The Royals have made what could be perceived as their first big roster move of the offseason by trading center fielder Michael A. Taylor to the Minnesota Twins. In return, the Royals are receiving minor-league left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk and right-hander Steven Cruz. Cruz, 23, was ranked 28th in the Twins’ farm system per MLB Pipeline.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers: LA’s Top Prospect Seen Working Out With MLB Teammates

The Dodgers have one of the best farm systems in baseball, loaded with talent that's expected to burst onto the scene in 2023. However, despite the youth movement this season, the Dodgers' top prospect isn't expected to be ready for a few more years. And even though the 21-year-old catching...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Andy Reid Gives Update On Patrick Mahomes Injury

CINCINNATI — Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated Patrick Mahomes's injury status on Monday. Reid is optimistic Mahomes will play against the Bengals in the AFC championship game but may not practice this week. "Andy Reid said that Patrick Mahomes' mindset right now is that he's going to play...
KANSAS CITY, MO

