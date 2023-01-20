ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

wtoc.com

African Children’s Choir Tour stopping in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Youth Choirs, also known as the Savannah Children’s Choir, is kicking off Black History Month a little early and they have a special event for you to check out Monday night!. The world renowned African Children’s Choir is on tour and they are...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

HAPPENING TODAY: United Way telethon raising money for books

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire is hosting a telethon on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The money collected Tuesday will help the United Way buy books for the Read United program. That program helps place new books in the homes of students in Pre-K through second...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Make a pie like Auspicious Baking Company on National Pie Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday is Pie Day, not Pi, that’s the day in March when all the math lovers celebrate. Today, we celebrate real pie, and we are ding it with Katie Bryant from Savannah’s Auspicious Bakery. She is going to share some keys to a great pie, which of course starts with the crust.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

St. James Catholic Church hosts giveaway for families in need

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Saint James Catholic Church opened its doors Saturday morning to ensure those in need were provided meals. A steady stream of people came out to receive nonperishable food, baby diapers, and laundry detergent. St. James Catholic Church explains why helping families is so important right now. “Nutrition, health, and also feeding […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Salvation Army begins new activities for Senior Citizens

SAVANNAH, Ga. — After losing one place for activities, Savannah’s senior citizen population has seen a new group step up to the plate to fill that void. Some senior citizens are having the time of their life. Known as the Sage Brigade, they are taking part in various activities at the Salvation Army Community Center.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Murdaugh family ties to the 14th Circuit solicitor’s office

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh’s family ties run deep in the Lowcountry. Generations of Murdaugh’s relatives put Alex in a position of power and influence. Prosecutors say Murdaugh abused that power and influence by acting as if he were above the law. Murdaugh’s family ties run...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Tybee Island restaurant week underway

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Our corner of Georgia is known for some amazing, unique foods. Taking the opportunity this week to showcase some old classics, and whip up some new favorites. Plenty of people come to Tybee Island for the beach in the summer, but what about for restaurants...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Clayton Hackle performing in Metter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday night in Metter, you can hear songs from Clayton Hackle’s whole catalog. His “Down Home Concert” is at the Wilcox Theater in his hometown on Friday night.
METTER, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD mourning the loss of patrol horse Sgt. Forrest

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Members of the Savannah Police Department gathered to honor the life and service of Sergeant Forrest, a horse on SPD’s mounted patrol.  “Forrest is me with four legs–short, fat, stubborn, and straight-up boss.” The Savannah Police Department celebrated the life of one of its beloved officers Saturday,  a horse known as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Feed the Hungry kicks off monthly food giveaway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Every third Saturday of the month, Feed the Hungry will be giving away 40-pound boxes of groceries to the community. Feed Our City kicked off Saturday at noon at the Empowerment Center (4704 Augusta Road, Garden City). Members of the community were able to drive through to receive their free box […]
GARDEN CITY, GA
WSAV-TV

Savannah Police: 1 seriously injured in Pate Street shooting

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured Thursday afternoon. Savannah Police: 1 seriously injured in Pate Street …. The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured Thursday afternoon. Veteran-focused art show comes to Savannah. A new art...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

U.S. Marshals, police capture suspect wanted for downtown Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A woman on the run for five months is facing charges in connection with a shooting in downtown Savannah. Officers arrived to Broughton and Whitaker streets back on August 20, 2022 and found a 25-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SCCPSS nutrition department employee arrested on child molestation charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) employee is being reassigned after being arrested on child molestation charges. Christopher O’Malley, who worked in the district’s School Nutrition Department, was arrested on two charges of child molestation on Jan. 16. The district says O’Malley did not work directly with students and the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police seeks credit card theft suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are working to identify a man and woman they say were captured on surveillance footage using stolen credit cards. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the cards were stolen from a vehicle in late November and subsequently used at Best Buy to buy an iPad and MacBook Pro. The […]
SAVANNAH, GA

