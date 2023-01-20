ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

Sunrise Smart Start: Rush-Henrietta BB gun, Greece movie theater closing

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for January 20, 2023.

Weather forecast: Flakes today and snow Sunday, but little to show from these systems

Friday we see winds slowly shift from the south to the west and northwest during the morning which will begin to creep temperatures down from the low 40s to the mid 30s across the region. A fresh round of showers, with some mixing of rain and snow before 9 am will move in. Generally as colder air settles in through the rest of the day we’ll see everything transition to snow across the region. Friday evening will transition from regular snow showers to more lake effect driven ones, meaning the immediate lake shore and south will feel the brunt of the impact.

13 WHAM

Winter moves back into WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Winter cold and snow took most of the last two months off, but it looks like we'll see a much more Winter-like weather pattern over the coming weeks. The deep trough of low pressure along the west coast is breaking down and becoming more zonal in nature. This will serve to spread the cold out more equally across the U.S. with some sign of Arctic air in the Northern Plains by early next week.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Snow showers Monday with little impact but Yellow Alert for Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s the same old weather to start the week with clouds, snow showers, and a damp chill in the air with gusty winds for Tuesday. Snow at times will bring a coating to the grassy surfaces with roads mainly on the wet side. Any untreated roadways may have a little slush or ice so be careful headed out but for the most part no issues on Tuesday or Wednesday.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police: Front door to café smashed on Parsells Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating an incident that took place Saturday morning at New City Café & Roastery on Parsells Avenue in Rochester. According to officers, when the caller arrived to the location they noticed the front door glass was broken. When officers arrived to the scene, they […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Mendon Ponds Park to host 2023 Winterfest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Mendon Ponds Park Winterfest is returning for the 2023 season! On Sunday, January 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Mendon Ponds Park will host Winterfest, a free event spread throughout the park. The event will feature hikes, sledding, arts & crafts — along with multiple organizations with booths throughout […]
MENDON, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Shooting by East Ave. bars leaves 1 dead

A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times on East Ave. Saturday night, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced. A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times on East Ave. Saturday night, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced. Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 11.
ROCHESTER, NY
Big Frog 104

Second Largest Theater Chain Closing 6 New York Movie Houses

That's all folks! The second largest theater chain in the country is closing more movie houses, 6 of them in New York State. Regal Cinemas has been struggling to survive after the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie chain has announced another round of closures after filing chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year and closing 12 theaters.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Apparent shooting in Rochester’s East End sends patrons fleeing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Several streets are blocked off downtown as police investigate an apparent shooting. This happened just before midnight Sunday. The investigation is centered near East Avenue and Union Street. A News10NBC employee heard gunfire and saw people start running. A witness told News10NBC’s Raven Brown that she...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Town of Irondequoit has pup reunion during WinterFest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Despite the lack of snow, the Town of Irondequoit turned into a winter wonderland for this year’s WinterFest! The day was also special reunion for some furry friends, as attendees got the chance to see first-hand the happy outcome to a story birthed out of community concern. Designed to be a […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
News 8 WROC

Kucko’s Camera: Wychmere donkey farm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After yet another gloomy Western New York day, I needed to lift my spirits. A good old farm does the trick every time. Wychmere Farms is located in Ontario, New York, and dates back to the 1820’s. At Wychmere, Karen and Bob Pinckney have made raising donkeys this their passion for […]
ONTARIO, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

