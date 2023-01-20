Sunrise Smart Start: Rush-Henrietta BB gun, Greece movie theater closing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for January 20, 2023.

Friday we see winds slowly shift from the south to the west and northwest during the morning which will begin to creep temperatures down from the low 40s to the mid 30s across the region. A fresh round of showers, with some mixing of rain and snow before 9 am will move in. Generally as colder air settles in through the rest of the day we’ll see everything transition to snow across the region. Friday evening will transition from regular snow showers to more lake effect driven ones, meaning the immediate lake shore and south will feel the brunt of the impact.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.