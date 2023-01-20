ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain Hill, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Just Born in Bethlehem marking centenary year

Just Born Quality Confections is celebrating a century of sweetness, with more than 90 of those years being in Bethlehem. The third-generation, family-owned confectioner is known for its iconic brands, such as Peeps, Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews. The company soon will be honoring and thanking employees, stakeholders and the community in various events. Just Born’s longevity is rare with the average life span of a family-owned business typically lasting an average of 24 years, according to various published reports.
BETHLEHEM, PA
sauconsource.com

New Mexican Restaurant Eager to Welcome Community

A Mexican restaurant that will soon open along Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township aims to be a family-centric dining destination with an atmosphere welcoming to everyone. Owner-manager Ali Arsalane explained that the customer-first formula that has made the Plaza Azteca on Lehigh Street in Allentown a success will be key to developing a strong bond with the Saucon Valley community in the weeks and months to come.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Sláinte, festival from ArtsQuest and Red Stag Pub, returns for second year this March

ArtsQuest’s first Sláinte celebration of Irish heritage was successful enough that it’s on the calendar for round two. The festival, which was held for the first time last year by ArtsQuest, McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub and Donegal Square, returns for the weekend of March 16 to March 18, bringing with it a full weekend’s-worth of traditional music, food and whiskey. Tickets for the SteelStacks event are on sale now at steelstacks.org/slainte, according to a release from ArtsQuest.
BETHLEHEM, PA
jerseybites.com

Jason Voorhees Thrills Fans at the Blairstown Diner

With the first Friday the 13th of the year already behind us, and a nine-month wait until the next one, here’s the story of one writer’s recent adventure. It was a mild, cloudy Friday. I motored through the hinterlands of western New Jersey on Route 94. It was a good time to stop for lunch at a diner. All of the familiar, reassuring sights, sounds and aromas were on display: Stainless steel, neon lights, eggs sizzling on the grill, coffee being served, friendly waitress chit chat, a hulking lunatic wearing a hockey mask and holding a bloody axe, customers conversing and munching on French fries, and…
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
SoJO 104.9

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Cast Reuniting Soon in Cherry Hill, NJ

If you were a fan of the TV series 'Sons of Anarchy', you might not want to miss some of the cast, including star Charlie Hunnam, reuniting in South Jersey. For seven seasons, 'Sons of Anarchy' followed character 'Jax' Teller (played by Hunam) and his struggles to balance fatherhood and his involvement with an outlaw motorcycle club.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
lsxmag.com

Auto Mania At Allentown Fairgrounds is This Weekend Jan 20th-22nd!

Some of our favorite car shows are held each year by Carlisle Events. Whether it’s Corvettes at Carlisle or one of the many marque-specific shows, Lance Miller and his team always put on a great event. Auto Mania is a huge swap meet that will be holding court in Allentown, Pennsylvania, east of Carlisle where the shows usually take place. For 2023, the renowned show promoter will kick off the season with a bang.
ALLENTOWN, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Crash Log - 01/23/2023

MAHANOY TOWNSHIP - According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, this crash occurred on Thursday, January 12th, 2023, around 6:10am on Interstate 81 near mile marker 132. Troopers say Peter Caparro, 62, of Hazleton, was driving his Kia Sportage southbound on Interstate 81 when he lost control of his...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Dozens show up for Luzerne County estate sale

WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— You know what they say: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Mazell Estate Liquidations held a rummage sale today in Luzerne County selling everything from antiques to household items. Dozens of people showed up to sell and buy items at a reduced price. The owner of Mazell says inflation has […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania hunter bags his first bear after 82 years of trying

Lehigh County, Pa. — On Oct. 21, Jack Lewis, a 96-year-old Pennsylvania hunter from Lehigh County, achieved a lifelong goal by successfully harvesting his first black bear. Lewis, an avid outdoorsman since the age of 12, told Outdoor News that he has hunted for deer, turkeys, and waterfowl every season, with the exception of the two years he served as a Navy seaman in World War II. On this fateful...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
