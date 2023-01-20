Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
New Hope, Pennsylvania: 4 Fun Things To Do, Year-RoundMelissa FrostNew Hope, PA
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersM. L. FrenchNorristown, PA
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
Related
Just Born in Bethlehem marking centenary year
Just Born Quality Confections is celebrating a century of sweetness, with more than 90 of those years being in Bethlehem. The third-generation, family-owned confectioner is known for its iconic brands, such as Peeps, Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews. The company soon will be honoring and thanking employees, stakeholders and the community in various events. Just Born’s longevity is rare with the average life span of a family-owned business typically lasting an average of 24 years, according to various published reports.
sauconsource.com
New Mexican Restaurant Eager to Welcome Community
A Mexican restaurant that will soon open along Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township aims to be a family-centric dining destination with an atmosphere welcoming to everyone. Owner-manager Ali Arsalane explained that the customer-first formula that has made the Plaza Azteca on Lehigh Street in Allentown a success will be key to developing a strong bond with the Saucon Valley community in the weeks and months to come.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem churches now appear ready to move ahead with merger, sale of properties
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Three Bethlehem churches now appear ready to move forward with merging their congregations and selling properties to Lehigh University. The announcement was made during a United Proclamation of the Gospel service this weekend at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church. The merger of St. Peter's, St. John's Windish...
Main Line Media News
Lower Providence contractor accused of stealing nearly $500,000 from customers in 6 counties
NORRISTOWN — A Lower Providence business owner is accused of home improvement fraud during which he allegedly stole nearly $500,000 from 64 homeowners in six counties, including taking payments from homeowners for the purchase of home backup generators that were never installed. Joseph Ford, 53, of the 3400 block...
Sláinte, festival from ArtsQuest and Red Stag Pub, returns for second year this March
ArtsQuest’s first Sláinte celebration of Irish heritage was successful enough that it’s on the calendar for round two. The festival, which was held for the first time last year by ArtsQuest, McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub and Donegal Square, returns for the weekend of March 16 to March 18, bringing with it a full weekend’s-worth of traditional music, food and whiskey. Tickets for the SteelStacks event are on sale now at steelstacks.org/slainte, according to a release from ArtsQuest.
Hampton Lanes is rebuilt and ready to roll after challenging journey
It was a long and painful journey to get to this day for Jason Lauchnor. But now, the events that began nearly two years ago are behind him, and his promise from that snowy February day has come to fruition. Jason and his father, Karl, were the proud owners of...
Seth & Co. coffee shop opens in Easton, employing individuals with special needs
Seth McMullan beamed as he wielded a pair of oversized scissors to cut the ribbon Saturday in celebration of a new Downtown Easton coffee shop with his name on it. HIs parents, Desiree and John McMullan, opened the new location of Seth & Co. Special Brew about a month ago inside Love Blossoms Flowers & Gifts at 13 S. Bank St.
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 1/1/23-1/15/23.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
Doylestown Theater One of Many to Close After Regal’s Parent Company Files for Bankruptcy
A popular movie theatre in Bucks County is set to close after the chain’s parent company announces several closures due to bankruptcy. Staff writers from New Jersey 101.5 wrote about the closure. The Regal Barn Plaza, located on Easton Road in Doylestown, is set to close early this year....
jerseybites.com
Jason Voorhees Thrills Fans at the Blairstown Diner
With the first Friday the 13th of the year already behind us, and a nine-month wait until the next one, here’s the story of one writer’s recent adventure. It was a mild, cloudy Friday. I motored through the hinterlands of western New Jersey on Route 94. It was a good time to stop for lunch at a diner. All of the familiar, reassuring sights, sounds and aromas were on display: Stainless steel, neon lights, eggs sizzling on the grill, coffee being served, friendly waitress chit chat, a hulking lunatic wearing a hockey mask and holding a bloody axe, customers conversing and munching on French fries, and…
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Cast Reuniting Soon in Cherry Hill, NJ
If you were a fan of the TV series 'Sons of Anarchy', you might not want to miss some of the cast, including star Charlie Hunnam, reuniting in South Jersey. For seven seasons, 'Sons of Anarchy' followed character 'Jax' Teller (played by Hunam) and his struggles to balance fatherhood and his involvement with an outlaw motorcycle club.
lsxmag.com
Auto Mania At Allentown Fairgrounds is This Weekend Jan 20th-22nd!
Some of our favorite car shows are held each year by Carlisle Events. Whether it’s Corvettes at Carlisle or one of the many marque-specific shows, Lance Miller and his team always put on a great event. Auto Mania is a huge swap meet that will be holding court in Allentown, Pennsylvania, east of Carlisle where the shows usually take place. For 2023, the renowned show promoter will kick off the season with a bang.
We should invest in connecting Stockertown and Palmer Township bike paths | Letter
Having just read the article about the $1.65 million allotted to extend the bike trail from Bristol to Allentown to Mountain Top, I would like to suggest that it would be nice if a little bit of the money could be used to connect the Stockertown rails-to-trails path directly to the Palmer Township bike path.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 01/23/2023
MAHANOY TOWNSHIP - According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, this crash occurred on Thursday, January 12th, 2023, around 6:10am on Interstate 81 near mile marker 132. Troopers say Peter Caparro, 62, of Hazleton, was driving his Kia Sportage southbound on Interstate 81 when he lost control of his...
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.
New Hope, Pennsylvania: 4 Fun Things To Do, Year-Round
With less than 3,000 people calling New Hope, PA home, it is a calm atmosphere in the small town, located in Bucks County. One well worth visiting, for more reasons than one. Here are four fun things to do, during winter as well as the summer.
Dozens show up for Luzerne County estate sale
WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— You know what they say: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Mazell Estate Liquidations held a rummage sale today in Luzerne County selling everything from antiques to household items. Dozens of people showed up to sell and buy items at a reduced price. The owner of Mazell says inflation has […]
New Salon Location Opens in Warrington, with Over 40 Individual Suites for Hair Stylists to Work Out Of
A new salon is opening in Bucks County, with several individual spots for stylists to work out of for their clients and the community. Jeff Werner wrote about the new spot for the Northampton Patch. Salons by JC, located at 377 Easton Road in Warrington, just opened their new location...
WFMZ-TV Online
Merchants Square Mall in Allentown set to close, according to multiple vendors
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Merchants Square Mall's days appear to be numbered. That's according to multiple vendors who asked not be identified. The mall on South 12th Street was open as usual this weekend -- but vendors told 69 News told the mall is expected to close the end of March.
Pennsylvania hunter bags his first bear after 82 years of trying
Lehigh County, Pa. — On Oct. 21, Jack Lewis, a 96-year-old Pennsylvania hunter from Lehigh County, achieved a lifelong goal by successfully harvesting his first black bear. Lewis, an avid outdoorsman since the age of 12, told Outdoor News that he has hunted for deer, turkeys, and waterfowl every season, with the exception of the two years he served as a Navy seaman in World War II. On this fateful...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
82K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 1