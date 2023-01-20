ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

South Dakota December egg production down from 2021

All layers in South Dakota during December 2022 totaled 1.43 million, down from 1.93 million the previous year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. South Dakota egg production during December totaled 35.9 million eggs, down from 49.6 million in 2021. December egg production per 100 layers was...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
drgnews.com

South Dakota Governor’s personal cell phone hacked

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s personal cell phone number has been hacked and used to make hoax calls. Noem says she had no involvement in these calls. “Callous mishandling of personal information has real world consequences. If you get such a phone call from my number, know that I had no involvement. I have urged both the United States Attorney General and multiple congressional committees to investigate the leaking of my family’s personal information, and I look forward to whatever resolution they can provide.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
drgnews.com

South Dakota House passes $200M for housing infrastructure; Bill sent to Gov. Noem’s desk for signature

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota House has passed (Jan. 23, 2023) a $200 million fund for housing infrastructure projects. Lawmakers pushed the funding package over its final hurdle in the Legislature after a right-wing group of Republicans sought to thwart its passage. The funding package evenly divides the $200 million between loans and grants from the South Dakota Housing Development Authority for construction companies to build infrastructure projects like roads and water lines around new housing developments. It uses $150 million of state general funds and $50 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. It is one of the first pieces of legislation to clear the Republican-controlled Legislature this year.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
drgnews.com

SD Media High School Basketball Polls – January 23, 2023

Aberdeen Christian moved into the top spot in the Class B boys poll, the biggest change in this week’s South Dakota Media High School Basketball Polls, released Monday. White River, who had been the top team in the poll, lost to Aberdeen Christian Saturday at the Hanson Classic. Lower...
ABERDEEN, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy