drgnews.com
Feedlot, placement and fed cattle numbers in South Dakota lower than in 2022
South Dakota feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 210,000 cattle on feed on Jan. 1, 2023, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 9% from last year. Placements during December totaled 34,000 head, down 21% from 2021. Fed cattle marketings for...
drgnews.com
South Dakota December egg production down from 2021
All layers in South Dakota during December 2022 totaled 1.43 million, down from 1.93 million the previous year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. South Dakota egg production during December totaled 35.9 million eggs, down from 49.6 million in 2021. December egg production per 100 layers was...
drgnews.com
Flags in South Dakota to fly at half-staff through Thursday to honor of victims of Monterey Park Tragedy
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide, effective immediately in honor of the victims of the tragedy in Monterey Park, CA. They are to remain at half-staff until sunset on Thursday (Jan. 26, 2023). This order is in response to a Presidential Proclamation...
drgnews.com
South Dakota Governor’s personal cell phone hacked
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s personal cell phone number has been hacked and used to make hoax calls. Noem says she had no involvement in these calls. “Callous mishandling of personal information has real world consequences. If you get such a phone call from my number, know that I had no involvement. I have urged both the United States Attorney General and multiple congressional committees to investigate the leaking of my family’s personal information, and I look forward to whatever resolution they can provide.”
drgnews.com
New record high sunflower yields set in 2022 in North Dakota, Minnesota, Texas
According to the US Department of Agriculture, new record high yields for oil sunflowers were set in North Dakota at 1,900 and Minnesota at 2,370 pounds per acre during the 2022 growing season. The previous highs were in 2020 for North Dakota and 2019 in Minnesota. Record high yields for...
drgnews.com
South Dakota House passes $200M for housing infrastructure; Bill sent to Gov. Noem’s desk for signature
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota House has passed (Jan. 23, 2023) a $200 million fund for housing infrastructure projects. Lawmakers pushed the funding package over its final hurdle in the Legislature after a right-wing group of Republicans sought to thwart its passage. The funding package evenly divides the $200 million between loans and grants from the South Dakota Housing Development Authority for construction companies to build infrastructure projects like roads and water lines around new housing developments. It uses $150 million of state general funds and $50 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. It is one of the first pieces of legislation to clear the Republican-controlled Legislature this year.
drgnews.com
SD Media High School Basketball Polls – January 23, 2023
Aberdeen Christian moved into the top spot in the Class B boys poll, the biggest change in this week’s South Dakota Media High School Basketball Polls, released Monday. White River, who had been the top team in the poll, lost to Aberdeen Christian Saturday at the Hanson Classic. Lower...
drgnews.com
Bullhead man must spend 6 months in prison after stealing a firearm out of a vehicle in McLaughlin
United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Bullhead, South Dakota, man convicted of Possession of a Stolen Firearm has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Charles B. Kornmann. 21 year old Nicholas Black Cloud was sentenced to six months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised...
