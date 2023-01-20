Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valdostatoday.com
Updated P-EBT information for Valdosta, Georgia
VALDOSTA – Due to an error in processing, the 2022 Valdosta graduating seniors were not included in the original upload for P-EBT eligibility. Due to an error in processing, the 2022 graduating seniors were not included in the original upload for P-EBT eligibility. Because of this error, the $391 benefits were not issued on or around December 20, 2022 when the other benefits were processed for Valdosta City Schools’ students. This error has been corrected and the names and ID numbers have been accurately reported so that their benefits can be processed quickly.
wfxl.com
Turner Center presents “I Have A Dream” live performance at Valdosta High School
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts presents a free live performance of “I Have a Dream” on Fri., January 27, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. The touring cast of the Virginia Repertory Theatre will stage the performance at the Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center at 3101 Barack Obama Blvd.
laniercountynewsonline.com
Learning in Retirement Presents 70 Opportunities to Learn Something New at VSU
VALDOSTA, Georgia — Learning in Retirement is excited to kick off another action-packed season of meeting the educational, physical, intellectual, and social needs of Valdosta State University’s South Georgia and North Florida friends and neighbors. A member-led and VSU-sponsored organization, Learning in Retirement offers area residents 50 years...
South Georgia 2026 edge defender checks out FSU on Saturday, leaves with an offer
TALLAHASSEE -- Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central freshman edge defender Cam Brooks made his way to Florida State on Saturday. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound defender left with an offer from the Seminoles. Brooks shared with Noles247.com after his visit that the offer was extended by head coach Mike Norvell. "They were...
valdostatoday.com
Free landscaping workshop hosted by Valdosta Tree Commission
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Tree Commission will host a free landscaping design and improvement workshop with instructor Gary Alan. The Valdosta Tree Commission invites you to a FREE two and half hour training course for Planting Designs and Landscape Improvements with instructor Gary Alan!!. The free landscaping workshop will...
fsunews.com
Leon High School student arrested after a weapon was found on campus
A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody at the Tallahassee Juvenile Assessment Center on Jan. 11 after a gun was found on Leon High School’s campus. He is currently being charged with possession of a firearm on the school campus, possession of a concealed weapon and grand theft of a firearm.
valdostatoday.com
LCFD, Moody AFB benefit from aid agreement
MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – The Lowndes County Fire Department and Moody AFB have been conducting emergency operations together. Since October of 2021, the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron and the Lowndes County Fire Department have conducted emergency operations together under the automatic aid agreement. While the automatic aid agreement...
WCTV
Confirmed tornadoes hit Wakulla, Cook counties Sunday
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Bobbi Joe Edwards said he has never witnessed a storm like the one that went though his Miller Road home in Wakulla County early Sunday afternoon. ”I told my family we’re going to go lay down in the hallway,” he said. “So all of us...
laniercountynewsonline.com
Parker Named Medical Director of SGMC Wound Care and Hyperbarics
South Georgia Medical Center welcomes general surgeon Dr. David Parker as the medical director for SGMC’s Wound Care and Hyperbarics Center. Dr. Parker has served patients in the Valdosta Lowndes County community at his private surgical practice for more than 25 years, bringing a great wealth of knowledge and clinical excellence.
cw34.com
11-year-old student missing for weeks found safe
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Eleven-year-old old Jaliyah Williams had been missing since going to her school bus stop in Riviera Beach on the morning of January 5. We’re happy to report that she’s been found safe and sound. Jaliyah Williams was found in Valdosta, Georgia with...
Thomasville to hold its 5th Annual Black History Parade and Celebration
The City of Thomasville is set to hold its 5th annual Black History Parade and Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 4.
South Georgia church loses more than $50k after former secretary uses money to buy things on Amazon
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga — A south Georgia church lost more than $50,000 after it was discovered secretary was using the funds for personal purchases, according to WALB-TV. Debbi Howell. a former member and secretary of Celebration Church in Thomasville, was arrested earlier this month after the church’s pastor found some inconsistencies with credit card purchases on Amazon, but also bought lawnmowers and window air conditioners, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department.
Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
wfxl.com
Florida mother arrested after missing 11-year-old found in Valdosta
A Florida juvenile reported missing weeks ago has been located in South Georgia. On January 18, around 10:45 p.m., Valdosta police responded to the 2900 block of Tyndall Drive, after E911 received a call that a juvenile who was reported missing out of Florida, was seen in the area. Our...
WCTV
Board Chair of Florida Rising, Debbie Soto, reacts to VP Kamala Harris's arrival in Tallahassee
The Chair of Leon County Democratic Party talks about the Vice President's visit to Tallahassee. The Chair of the Leon County Democratic Party talks about the Vice President's visit to Tallahassee. Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Alliance's interview. Updated: 6 hours ago. Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Alliance's interview. Chauntee...
WCTV
Three dead after head-on collision in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people are dead after a head-on collision in Leon County Friday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. Friday near Balkins Road and Capital Circle Southwest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Two SUV’s were involved, according to FHP. One crossed over into the opposite lane...
laniercountynewsonline.com
HELP REQUESTED: Valdosta Shooting Incident January 15th
VALDOSTA, Georgia – Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan has notified the Lanier County News that on January 15 at approximately 8:13 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to South Georgia Medical Center after a 35 year old male showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso. While officers were speaking with this victim, two other victims showed up with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to extremities. One victim was 73 years of age, while the other was 85 years of age.
WCTV
One pedestrian killed in DUI crash in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening that left one pedestrian dead. A vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 27 around 8:13 p.m. in the area of Session Road. While traveling through the intersection of U.S. 27 and Sessions Road with...
valdostatoday.com
Two arrested, a juvenile female wanted in Valdosta shooting
VALDOSTA – An 18 and 16 year old Valdosta males were arrested and a 16 year old female is wanted in connection to a shooting investigation. Arrested 1: Jacquavius Neal, African American male, 18 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested 2: Juvenile, African American male 16 years of age,...
WALB 10
The day after: Damage left behind after EF-2 tornado strikes Cook Co.
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Storms that went through Southwest Georgia on Sunday left behind damage to deal with on Monday morning. The majority of the damage is in Cook County after the National Weather Service believes a tornado touched down — six years to the exact date a deadly EF-3 tornado claimed the lives of seven people in Cook County.
Comments / 0