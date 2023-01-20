Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
wearebuffalo.net
Two Huge Fights Happened In Buffalo, New York During Bills Game
Tensions were high while watching the Buffalo-Cincinnati game on Sunday night, and the end results of the game probably carried over into the rest of your evening and your week. We’re disappointed, to say the least. We really felt like this year was “our year,” and I know we say...
Referee Shawn Hochuli just wants everybody to shut up
A penalty flag had been thrown in the second quarter of the Jaguars-Chiefs game on Saturday at Arrowhead. Referee Shawn Hochuli was ready to make the call and didn’t want to hear anything from anyone. With a hot mic, Hochuli told the players and viewing audience, “Everybody shut up.”...
Sporting News
Stefon Diggs doubles down after yelling at Josh Allen, storming out in Bills loss: 'Want me to be okay with losing?'
Stefon Diggs' frustration during the Bills' 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round couldn't have been more evident. As the Bills dropped in the AFC semifinals for the second year in a row, Diggs -- who had 35 yards on four catches in the game -- was seen yelling at Josh Allen on the sidelines. When the game was over, he exited quickly before being reeled back into the locker room for Sean McDermott's postgame speech, after which he immediately exited again.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
atozsports.com
Minnesota Vikings looking to add rising star to the team
The Minnesota Vikings first big move of the offseason so far is firing Ed Donatell from his position. Leaving the Defensive Coordinator position open following a tumultuous year on the side of the ball. Wasting no time at all, General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell are looking...
Brittany Mahomes Reacts To Chad Henne's Performance
No it's not 2008, but Chad Henne just threw a playoff touchdown pass. After Patrick Mahomes went down with an apparent ankle injury, the veteran QB stepped in admirably and led the Chiefs down the field on a scoring drive. Something that Mahomes' wife, Brittany, reacted to on Twitter. "HENNE THING ...
Sporting News
Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs QB 'good to go' after playing through ankle sprain vs. Jaguars
This story has been updated from a previous version. The Chiefs' chances for a Lombardi Trophy nearly took a major blow Saturday. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was forced to briefly leave Kansas City's dvisional round playoff game with an ankle injury after taking a hit by Jaguars defensive tackle Arden Key.
Mike McCarthy Has Brutally Honest Admission On Final Play
The Dallas Cowboys were in a bad spot on their final drive of yesterday's playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers and were hard-pressed to move the ball at all. But the final play of the game was on par with some of the most embarrassing in NFL history. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had ...
Everyone Had Same Problem With Cris Collinsworth On Saturday
It's safe to say that the NFL world is growing tired of Cris Collinsworth's extreme love for Patrick Mahomes. NBC had the call of Saturday's Chiefs vs. Jaguars game. Mahomes went out with an injury early in the contest, though ended up re-entering the game and playing through some serious pain. ...
NFL World Has 'Had Enough' With 1 Prominent Announcer
When Tony Romo first entered the broadcasting booth at CBS, he was basically instantly seen as a potential all-time great. Viewers loved his enthusiasm, his ability to predict games and his elevating of Jim Nantz. But several seasons into his broadcasting career, more and more viewers are now ...
Sean McDermott Reacts To Stefon Diggs' Sideline, Postgame Behavior
Bills head coach Sean McDermott had his player's back when asked about Stefon Diggs' visible frustration on the sideline in Sunday's loss. Diggs appeared to be upset with Josh Allen for missing him when he was open on a broken play late in the second half. Speaking to media members in the ...
Sporting News
Christian McCaffrey trade details: Breaking down the draft picks involved in 49ers-Panthers swap
One of the biggest trades of the season is shaping up to be the 49ers acquiring Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers. McCaffrey has thrived in Kyle Shanahan's offense, not as a focal point, but as a complement to an already elite suite of weapons. McCaffrey had 1,210 yards in 11...
Look: NFL World Feels Awful For Jaguars Fans
What a tough end of the fourth quarter for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans. Driving down the field with the chance to make it a field goal game, Jags wide receiver Jamal Agnew fumbled away a reception in the redzone with five-and-a-half minutes to go. The NFL world felt for the good people ...
atozsports.com
Bengals make Super Bowl champ look like an absolute fool
The Cincinnati Bengals made droves of analysts and so-called experts look foolish after dismantling the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Down a handful of starters on the offensive line, nobody gave Cincinnati much of a chance against the Bills’ vaunted defense. However, the Bengals’ front protected Joe Burrow throughout the game, while also paving the way for the rushing attack.
Sporting News
Who is the 49ers' backup quarterback? San Francisco's 2023 QB depth chart behind Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy has steadied the quarterback carousel in San Francisco — but what if it gets out of whack in the playoffs?. The 49ers have dealt with a rotating door of quarterback play in 2022. Starter Trey Lance injured his ankle in Week 1, leading to a season-ending IR stint. Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury in Week 13, leading to the Purdy run all the way to the NFC divisional round.
Sporting News
'Saturday Night Live' parodies 'Fox NFL Sunday' crew moments after Eagles defeat Giants in divisional round
Anyone tuning in to NBC to watch "Saturday Night Live" following the Giants' 38-7 loss at the hands of the Eagles may have had a momentary bit of confusion. The cold open for the show featured the iconic NFL on Fox theme song. Any concerns about a channel mixup were...
Eagles Could Reportedly Make Run At Former NFL Head Coach
The Philadelphia Eagles could lose their defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon after the season. Gannon is a candidate for the Houston Texans' head coaching vacancy. If the Texans do poach the 40-year-old assistant, Philadelphia apparently has a quality backup plan in mind. According to Sports ...
NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news
Brian Flores may be on his way to landing another head coaching opportunity very soon. Some significant news emerged on Sunday night that could have the former Miami Dolphins coach optimistic. According to Albert Breer of NBC Sports Boston, the Arizona Cardinals will interview Flores for the vacant head coaching position on Monday. This comes Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
