Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Two Huge Fights Happened In Buffalo, New York During Bills Game

Tensions were high while watching the Buffalo-Cincinnati game on Sunday night, and the end results of the game probably carried over into the rest of your evening and your week. We’re disappointed, to say the least. We really felt like this year was “our year,” and I know we say...
BUFFALO, NY
Sporting News

Stefon Diggs doubles down after yelling at Josh Allen, storming out in Bills loss: 'Want me to be okay with losing?'

Stefon Diggs' frustration during the Bills' 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round couldn't have been more evident. As the Bills dropped in the AFC semifinals for the second year in a row, Diggs -- who had 35 yards on four catches in the game -- was seen yelling at Josh Allen on the sidelines. When the game was over, he exited quickly before being reeled back into the locker room for Sean McDermott's postgame speech, after which he immediately exited again.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Minnesota Vikings looking to add rising star to the team

The Minnesota Vikings first big move of the offseason so far is firing Ed Donatell from his position. Leaving the Defensive Coordinator position open following a tumultuous year on the side of the ball. Wasting no time at all, General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell are looking...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Brittany Mahomes Reacts To Chad Henne's Performance

No it's not 2008, but Chad Henne just threw a playoff touchdown pass. After Patrick Mahomes went down with an apparent ankle injury, the veteran QB stepped in admirably and led the Chiefs down the field on a scoring drive. Something that Mahomes' wife, Brittany, reacted to on Twitter. "HENNE THING ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Has Brutally Honest Admission On Final Play

The Dallas Cowboys were in a bad spot on their final drive of yesterday's playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers and were hard-pressed to move the ball at all. But the final play of the game was on par with some of the most embarrassing in NFL history. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Has 'Had Enough' With 1 Prominent Announcer

When Tony Romo first entered the broadcasting booth at CBS, he was basically instantly seen as a potential all-time great. Viewers loved his enthusiasm, his ability to predict games and his elevating of Jim Nantz. But several seasons into his broadcasting career, more and more viewers are now ...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
The Spun

Look: NFL World Feels Awful For Jaguars Fans

What a tough end of the fourth quarter for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans. Driving down the field with the chance to make it a field goal game, Jags wide receiver Jamal Agnew fumbled away a reception in the redzone with five-and-a-half minutes to go. The NFL world felt for the good people ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
atozsports.com

Bengals make Super Bowl champ look like an absolute fool

The Cincinnati Bengals made droves of analysts and so-called experts look foolish after dismantling the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Down a handful of starters on the offensive line, nobody gave Cincinnati much of a chance against the Bills’ vaunted defense. However, the Bengals’ front protected Joe Burrow throughout the game, while also paving the way for the rushing attack.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Who is the 49ers' backup quarterback? San Francisco's 2023 QB depth chart behind Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy has steadied the quarterback carousel in San Francisco — but what if it gets out of whack in the playoffs?. The 49ers have dealt with a rotating door of quarterback play in 2022. Starter Trey Lance injured his ankle in Week 1, leading to a season-ending IR stint. Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury in Week 13, leading to the Purdy run all the way to the NFC divisional round.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news

Brian Flores may be on his way to landing another head coaching opportunity very soon. Some significant news emerged on Sunday night that could have the former Miami Dolphins coach optimistic. According to Albert Breer of NBC Sports Boston, the Arizona Cardinals will interview Flores for the vacant head coaching position on Monday. This comes Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

