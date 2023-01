STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music singer Toby Keith made an impromptu stop at Eskimo Joes this week.

Keith, who last year announced he had been battling stomach cancer, surprised fans at the popular Stillwater eatery with a rendition of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”

Customers joined in as the avid Sooners fan was deep in Cowboys country.

