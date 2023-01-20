ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Residences, businesses, vehicles in Hampton neighborhood struck by gunfire

Residences, businesses, vehicles in Hampton neighborhood struck by gunfire
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Fatal pedestrian accident investigation underway in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Department is investigating a pedestrian accident that ended in a fatality on January 16. Around 2:01 a.m. police received a call about a two-car accident near West Mercury Boulevard and Martha Lee Drive. Judy Shipp, 66, of Hampton was taken to the...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Police pursuit from Chesapeake ends in Newport News with fatal crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a police pursuit that ended in a fatal crash. Virginia State Police assisted Chesapeake PD and will be handling the crash investigation only, while Chesapeake PD investigates the reason for the pursuit, according to a press release. On, January...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

1 dead after shooting in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on January 10, 2023. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday. According to police, the shooting happened at 11:52 p.m. on the 3500 block...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Homicide on Harpers Road under investigation in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are investigating a homicide on Harpers Road and Nauticus Circle. Police received a call at 7:10 a.m. about a shooting at an unknown location near a storage facility. Virginia Beach Police were contacted by the victim’s family who were able to...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Cars damaged by gunshots in Suffolk on Hardy Court

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating cars found damaged by gunshots on Saturday, January 21. Police received a call around 8:10 p.m. for shots fired on the 4600 block of Hardy Court. When officers arrived they saw several cars damaged from gunshots. There were no injuries reported...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dies in shooting on Pembroke Avenue in Hampton

Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Menchville High School increases security measures following trespassing incident

Menchville High School increases security measures following trespassing incident
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new Portsmouth casino

Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new Portsmouth casino
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools

Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Smoking permitted inside of Rivers Casino Portsmouth in designated areas

Smoking permitted inside of Rivers Casino Portsmouth in designated areas
PORTSMOUTH, VA
thesource.com

Virginia School Downplayed Warnings From Teacher Before 6-Year-Old Shot Her

Richneck Elementary has been closed since the January 6 shooting of teacher Abby Zwerner by her six-year-old student. Recent updates report that the gun used by the first grader in Newport News, Virginia, was stored on the top shelf of his mother’s bedroom closet, James Ellenson, the attorney representing the child’s family, shared earlier. While it is still unclear how the child obtained the weapon, the attorney said a trigger lock secured the gun.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

