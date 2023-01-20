ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

PennLive.com

Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining make his college pick

Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining recently made his college pick, and he told PennLive he is staying close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-, 250-pound offensive lineman, who helped lead the Crusaders to the 4A state title back in December,...
WYNCOTE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehighton to join Colonial League in 2024

The Colonial League figures to have an even 14 members for the 2024-25 season. Lehighton Area School District accepted an invitation to join the league with a unanimous vote at its school board meeting on Monday night. Lehighton is currently a member of the Schuylkill League. It will be the...
LEHIGHTON, PA
NJ.com

Peddie defeats Haverford (Private) (PA) - Boys basketball recap

Zack Davis scored 33 points to lead Peddie past Haverford (Private) (PA) 76-65 in Haverford, PA. Nyle Coleman added 18 points for Peddie (6-10) while Noah Payne had 16.
HAVERFORD, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
