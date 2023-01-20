Read full article on original website
P’burg’s Geleta turns table on Red Rover wrestling nemesis, wins Brad Weaver Memorial Award
Brad Gentzle said “nothing had changed” about his sophomore 139-pounder Luke Geleta since the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic. The Phillipsburg head wrestling coach isn’t wrong very often, but we’d gently point to the difference in Geleta’s matches against Easton senior Oliver Fairchild from then to now.
Lower Dauphin’s Charlie Fortney says he is up to four college football offers
Lower Dauphin’s Charlie Fortney said he now has four college opportunities. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior receiver/defensive back said Shippensburg was the first to offer. Since, he said he has added Lake Erie College, Kutztown and Clarion to his list. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter...
Warren Hills girls wrestle past Easton on a good night for all
When the Warren Hills Regional High School girls wrestling team hosted Easton on Monday night, the Blue Streaks’ 36-24 victory wasn’t the most important outcome. Rather, it was that both teams competed in a stand-alone match with all the typical trimmings had their historically successful boys programs been clashing.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Central Catholic freshman Erica Gribble stays step ahead of competition
As Erica Gribble was making inroads to high school basketball, she was always a step ahead and a level above her opponents. Now that she’s playing in the WPIAL, she still is. “She always played up one or two grade levels,” said her father, Dan Gribble. “She goes against...
Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining make his college pick
Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining recently made his college pick, and he told PennLive he is staying close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-, 250-pound offensive lineman, who helped lead the Crusaders to the 4A state title back in December,...
Luke Geleta, Phillipsburg wrestlers pin down dominance of Easton
Phillipsburg, thanks to an award-winning star turn by sophomore Luke Geleta, some savvy strategy from head coach Brad Gentzle and his staff, and a powerful performance at the upperweights, had just defeated Easton 33-23 on Saturday night in front an SRO crowd at the Red Rovers’ 25th Street Gym.
Lehighton to join Colonial League in 2024
The Colonial League figures to have an even 14 members for the 2024-25 season. Lehighton Area School District accepted an invitation to join the league with a unanimous vote at its school board meeting on Monday night. Lehighton is currently a member of the Schuylkill League. It will be the...
Goal-getters: The Lehigh Valley’s all-time boys soccer stats leaderboard
Lehigh Valley boys soccer history was made this past fall with two local programs winning state championships. So, it seems like the right time to update and review the area’s all-time statistical leaderboard. Here are the region’s leaders in goals, assists and points, listed overall and by county. Adjustments...
There’s a change at the top of the boys basketball rankings
Allentown Central Catholic continues to climb the boys basketball rankings. The Vikings’ current run of success includes a win over then-No. 1 Emmaus, which shouldn’t be punished too much since it was without standout guard Dylan Darville.
Peddie defeats Haverford (Private) (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Zack Davis scored 33 points to lead Peddie past Haverford (Private) (PA) 76-65 in Haverford, PA. Nyle Coleman added 18 points for Peddie (6-10) while Noah Payne had 16. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
