Savannah, GA

WJCL

U.S. Marshals, police capture suspect wanted for downtown Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A woman on the run for five months is facing charges in connection with a shooting in downtown Savannah. Officers arrived to Broughton and Whitaker streets back on August 20, 2022 and found a 25-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Bicyclist injured in crash on President St.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A bicyclist was left injured following a collision with a vehicle late Sunday night, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP). On January 22, around 10:15 p.m., troopers responded to a vehicle vs. bicycle traffic crash on President Street near Dulany Street. The bicyclist was traveling westbound on President Street riding […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Continued coverage: Driver dead after GSP pursuit on Highway 204

One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. Continued coverage: Driver dead after GSP pursuit …. One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. Veteran-focused art show comes to Savannah. A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Richmond Hill home explosion

It's been one week since a home exploded in Richmond Hill. It's been one week since a home exploded in Richmond Hill. A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed to start a dialogue between war veterans struggling after coming home and civilians through artwork. State lawmakers review...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing 12-year-old found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police say a missing 12-year-old has been found. Joshallyn Huckleberry, 12, was last seen on Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. 38th St. Police say she returned home and is safe.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

ANDREW 5PM LIVE HIT

Andrew Davis was live at 5 during the jury selection process of the Alex Murdaugh trial. Andrew Davis was live at 5 during the jury selection process of the Alex Murdaugh trial. Salvation Army of Savannah launches Sage Brigade …. When one door closes, another opens for local seniors to...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Burton Fire District responds to single vehicle wreck with injuries

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a wreck Sunday night with injuries. Just after 7:30 p.m., crews responded to a single vehicle wreck on Stanley Road in Burton. A pickup truck reportedly left the roadway and hit a cement object. The extent...
BURTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah Fire extinguishes vehicle fires on East Jones Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish two vehicle fires in Savannah Friday afternoon. According to the Savannah Fire Department, around 4:40 p.m., crews responded to the fire in an apartment garage on 304 East Jones Street. Firefighters found two vehicles on fire. As some crews worked to extinguish it, others ensured no […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police seeks credit card theft suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are working to identify a man and woman they say were captured on surveillance footage using stolen credit cards. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the cards were stolen from a vehicle in late November and subsequently used at Best Buy to buy an iPad and MacBook Pro. The […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

MPC completes historic site review for Yamacraw Village

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic site review of one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes is complete. What does that mean for future development?. WTOC got the report from Laray Benton, who filed an appeal last year, after we didn’t get the documents in time from our own public records request.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

SPD mourning the loss of patrol horse Sgt. Forrest

Members of the Savannah Police Department gathered to honor the life and service of Sergeant Forrest, a horse on SPD's mounted patrol. SPD mourning the loss of patrol horse Sgt. Forrest. Members of the Savannah Police Department gathered to honor the life and service of Sergeant Forrest, a horse on...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police: Missing elderly man found safe

UPDATE: George Porter was found safe shortly after police issued a missing person alert for him. ——— SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man with dementia. George Porter was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Chester Street. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Emmaus House benefit concert held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah musicians coming together to help those in need. Area bands put on a benefit concert at Victory North tonight. The proceeds will go to the Emmaus House in Savannah. That’s a soup kitchen that also provides showers and clothing for those experiencing homelessness. Musicians...
SAVANNAH, GA

