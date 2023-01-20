Read full article on original website
U.S. Marshals, police capture suspect wanted for downtown Savannah shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A woman on the run for five months is facing charges in connection with a shooting in downtown Savannah. Officers arrived to Broughton and Whitaker streets back on August 20, 2022 and found a 25-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
Bicyclist injured in crash on President St.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A bicyclist was left injured following a collision with a vehicle late Sunday night, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP). On January 22, around 10:15 p.m., troopers responded to a vehicle vs. bicycle traffic crash on President Street near Dulany Street. The bicyclist was traveling westbound on President Street riding […]
Continued coverage: Driver dead after GSP pursuit on Highway 204
One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. Continued coverage: Driver dead after GSP pursuit …. One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. Veteran-focused art show comes to Savannah. A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed...
Richmond Hill home explosion
It's been one week since a home exploded in Richmond Hill. It's been one week since a home exploded in Richmond Hill. A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed to start a dialogue between war veterans struggling after coming home and civilians through artwork. State lawmakers review...
Missing 12-year-old found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police say a missing 12-year-old has been found. Joshallyn Huckleberry, 12, was last seen on Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. 38th St. Police say she returned home and is safe.
Popular Savannah restaurant out of thousands of dollars after 2 burglaries in a week
Between last Thursday and Monday of this week – a thief stole as much as $4,000 in food from Ardsley Station. After the break-ins, the owner is looking to city leaders for help. Popular Savannah restaurant out of thousands of dollars …. Between last Thursday and Monday of this...
Flashback Bar aiming to help family of a man killed in deadly crash
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill bar is aiming to help the family of a man killed in a car crash on highway 17 last week. The crash happened on Ogeechee Road at Chief of Love Road Wednesday evening. 32-year-old Adam Daughtry was pronounced dead on scene. Georgia...
‘Everything is gone:’ Community helps Richmond Hill family after fire destroys their home
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill family is without a home after a Saturday morning house fire. The city’s fire department says the blaze left most of the family’s belongings a total loss. Walking through Dwight Verdecanna’s home it’s hard to find anything left untouched by...
Andrew Davis was live at 5 during the jury selection process of the Alex Murdaugh trial. Andrew Davis was live at 5 during the jury selection process of the Alex Murdaugh trial. Salvation Army of Savannah launches Sage Brigade …. When one door closes, another opens for local seniors to...
Burton Fire District responds to single vehicle wreck with injuries
BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a wreck Sunday night with injuries. Just after 7:30 p.m., crews responded to a single vehicle wreck on Stanley Road in Burton. A pickup truck reportedly left the roadway and hit a cement object. The extent...
Savannah Fire extinguishes vehicle fires on East Jones Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish two vehicle fires in Savannah Friday afternoon. According to the Savannah Fire Department, around 4:40 p.m., crews responded to the fire in an apartment garage on 304 East Jones Street. Firefighters found two vehicles on fire. As some crews worked to extinguish it, others ensured no […]
Savannah Police seeks credit card theft suspects
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are working to identify a man and woman they say were captured on surveillance footage using stolen credit cards. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the cards were stolen from a vehicle in late November and subsequently used at Best Buy to buy an iPad and MacBook Pro. The […]
MPC completes historic site review for Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic site review of one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes is complete. What does that mean for future development?. WTOC got the report from Laray Benton, who filed an appeal last year, after we didn’t get the documents in time from our own public records request.
SPD mourning the loss of patrol horse Sgt. Forrest
Members of the Savannah Police Department gathered to honor the life and service of Sergeant Forrest, a horse on SPD's mounted patrol. SPD mourning the loss of patrol horse Sgt. Forrest. Members of the Savannah Police Department gathered to honor the life and service of Sergeant Forrest, a horse on...
Multiple people hurt after truck crashes into a building on Ogeechee Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Chatham County Police and firefighters are on the scene of a crash, where a truck barreled through a building on Ogeechee Road. Ogeechee Rd. between Elk and Silk roads is now re-opened. It happened at the Paleteria Michoacana shop, where a truck can be seen hanging...
Savannah Police: Missing elderly man found safe
UPDATE: George Porter was found safe shortly after police issued a missing person alert for him. ——— SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man with dementia. George Porter was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Chester Street. […]
Troopers: 2 people killed after truck crashes into Ogeechee Road business overnight
Update 10 a.m.: Georgia State Patrol says two people have died due to the crash. GSP tells WJCL that troopers responded to the crash at 11:07 p.m. Thursday. "A Ford F-150 traveling north on GA 25 side swiped a Nissan Altima traveling the same direction. After impact, the Ford F-150 left the roadway and struck a building off the west shoulder of GA 25.
BCSO searches for suspects who ran from wreck on St. Helena Island
ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for three people who ran away from deputies following a vehicle pursuit on St. Helena Island. Officials said around 3 p.m. Friday, deputies began to chase a Jeep Cherokee that subsequently crashed on Folly Road. Three people ran away from the […]
Ga. man charged after student splits his head open during attack outside fraternity house
STATESBORO, Ga. — A Georgia college student is facing battery charges after police say he attacked a fellow student outside of a fraternity house. Statesboro officers were called to the Sigma Nu Fraternity House at Georgia Southern University just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 13 to a report of a man who hit his head on the sidewalk.
Emmaus House benefit concert held in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah musicians coming together to help those in need. Area bands put on a benefit concert at Victory North tonight. The proceeds will go to the Emmaus House in Savannah. That’s a soup kitchen that also provides showers and clothing for those experiencing homelessness. Musicians...
