This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensChattahoochee Hills, GA
New restaurant opens in Georgia, attracting world record-holding competitive eater to grand openingKristen WaltersWoodstock, GA
A court in Atlanta will determine whether to make the 2020 election investigation report public.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Breaking: Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closing; Another Unexpectedly ReopeningJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Georgia?Ted RiversGeorgia State
Woman recovering from attack at Doraville MARTA station parking lot
DORAVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman is recovering from an attack at the Doraville MARTA station parking lot over the weekend. “Right after I got in and started [my car], a man jumped into the passenger seat next to me,” said Jennifer Carpenter. “He told me he wanted me to drive.”
WSB-TV Atlanta
Police investigating shooting outside Taco Mac near Cumberland Mall
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was shot outside the Taco Mac near Cumberland Mall Monday afternoon. A witness sent a video to Channel 2 Action News showing paramedics working on the victim outside of the restaurant. Crime scene tape was strung up outside the mall.
Suspect accused of shooting, killing man near Taco Mac went to restaurant on lunch break, Cobb police say
ATLANTA — A person was shot Monday afternoon in the parking deck of a busy shopping plaza, police said. Cobb County Police were called to the shooting just before 12:30 p.m. at 3101 Cobb Parkway, where they found a person shot in the garage behind the Taco Mac restaurant and the Main Event family entertainment center.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb convenience store left damaged after driver crashes car into building
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Employees at a DeKalb County gas station got a fright when a driver crashed his car into its convenience store early Tuesday morning. Officials say the crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Neighbors Market Chevron gas station on the 3400 block of Flat Shoals Road.
Lawyer accuses deputy of assaulting defendant in YSL case. Sheriff says he spat in deputy’s face
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An attorney for another defendant standing trial in the gang indictment against Atlanta rapper Young Thug and several others is accusing a deputy of assaulting her client. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the Fulton...
1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting outside Taco Mac in Cobb
A man was killed and another was arrested Monday after a shooting outside a restaurant at a busy shopping center in Cobb County, police said.
1 dead, 3 injured in Brookhaven apartment complex shooting
Brookhaven police are responding to a shooting that has left multiple people injured, according to Channel 2 Action News.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teen girl reported missing in East Point, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in East Point are looking for a missing teen girl. Police said 14-year-old Ronique Shuler was last seen on Washington Road and is known to visit Clayton County. Shuler is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black...
Argument between two armed men in southwest Atlanta ends in shooting
ATLANTA, Ga — A man was injured early Saturday in Atlanta shooting. According to police, two armed men were arguing at around 2 a.m. at 1161 Metropolitan Parkway SW when one shot the other multiple times. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The victim survived...
Target evacuated after fire breaks out inside metro Atlanta store, officials say
ATLANTA — Officials are investigating a fire at a Target in Buckhead Monday evening. Crews are currently on the scene of a fire at the store inside a busy shopping complex on Piedmont Rd. near Sidney Marcus Blvd. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel...
13-year-old killed in shooting near Atlanta skating rink, police say
ATLANTA — A 13-year-old boy was killed late Saturday night off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta, police said. Atlanta police officers were called to a location along the 3300 block around 11:24 p.m. and found the boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Gwinnett County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Gwinnett County Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at the Canopy Glen apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound who died from his injuries on the scene.
Customers and employees recall wild moments inside Target as the store filled with smoke
ATLANTA — It was just after 5 p.m. Monday evening when fire crews responded to the Target on Piedmont Road NE and Sidney Marcus Boulevard. Fire crews arrived quickly and found all employees had evacuated, but they had to locate the fire in thick smoke. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
4 shot at Brookhaven apartments, 1 dead, police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police in Brookhaven said four men were shot at an apartment complex Sunday morning and one is dead. They said a party was being held at the apartment during the overnight hours and into the morning. They got the call around 10:35 a.m. It happened along...
accesswdun.com
Alleged suspect arrested following Gainesville death investigation, victim identified
The Gainesville Police Department has made one arrest in connection to a potential murder. The agency released an update Monday evening in regard to the case. A woman's body, who has now been identified as Latasha Marie Smith, was found around 3 a.m. in the grass at Lanier Point Apartments.
Ex-Atlanta police officer charged with murder wants case moved to federal court
An attorney representing a former Atlanta police officer charged with murder in the FBI task force shooting of Jimmy Atc...
Missing teen | Police say 14-year-old may be in East Point or Clayton County
EAST POINT, Ga. — Police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old girl, according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department. Ronique Shuler, 14, was last seen at an apartment near Washington Road in East Point. Law enforcement in that area said she is known to be in Clayton County.
‘Stop Cop City’ graffitied on Cobb County Bank of America
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County Bank of America was vandalized Saturday. The Bank of America on Wade Green Road had graffiti on the front doors and an ATM that said phrases such as “Stop Cop City” and “Funds Cop City.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
GBI: Dead suspect’s handgun fired shot that injured trooper at APD training facility
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that Manuel Teran’s handgun fired the shot that injured a trooper. Teran, whose friends called him Tortuguita, was shot and killed by Georgia State Patrol troopers on Wednesday morning after investigators said Teran shot a trooper without warning. The...
1 person killed in shooting early Sunday, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — One person was shot and killed Sunday morning. Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that officers received reports of someone who was shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to investigators, one person was shot...
