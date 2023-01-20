ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WSB-TV Atlanta

Police investigating shooting outside Taco Mac near Cumberland Mall

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was shot outside the Taco Mac near Cumberland Mall Monday afternoon. A witness sent a video to Channel 2 Action News showing paramedics working on the victim outside of the restaurant. Crime scene tape was strung up outside the mall.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teen girl reported missing in East Point, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in East Point are looking for a missing teen girl. Police said 14-year-old Ronique Shuler was last seen on Washington Road and is known to visit Clayton County. Shuler is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black...
EAST POINT, GA
11Alive

13-year-old killed in shooting near Atlanta skating rink, police say

ATLANTA — A 13-year-old boy was killed late Saturday night off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta, police said. Atlanta police officers were called to a location along the 3300 block around 11:24 p.m. and found the boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Gwinnett County Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at the Canopy Glen apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound who died from his injuries on the scene.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

4 shot at Brookhaven apartments, 1 dead, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police in Brookhaven said four men were shot at an apartment complex Sunday morning and one is dead. They said a party was being held at the apartment during the overnight hours and into the morning. They got the call around 10:35 a.m. It happened along...
BROOKHAVEN, GA

