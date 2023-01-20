Western Illinois Regional Council Offering Free Informational Workshop for Caring Individuals to Assist Long-Term Care Residents

Read full article on original website
977wmoi.com
WIU and John Wood Community College Sign Agricultural Articulation Agreement
Left to Right: WIU School of Agriculture Director Andrew Baker; WIU College of Business and Technology Dean Craig Conrad; WIU Provost and Academic Vice President Manoochehr Zoghi; WIU President Guiyou Huang; JWCC President Bryan Renfro; JWCC Vice President of Instruction Laurel Klinkenberg; JWCC Dean of Career and Technical Education Dave Hetzler; and JWCC Director of Ag Sciences Complex Mike Tenhouse.
977wmoi.com
HT Custer Park Public Design Workshop Public Meeting in Galesburg
The City of Galesburg will host a public meeting on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at King Elementary School, for citizens to provide input on the proposed improvements at HT Custer Park. The City of Galesburg was awarded an Open Space and Land Acquisition Development (OSLAD) grant in...
25newsnow.com
Residents up in arms about proposed Pekin demolition
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two historic buildings in downtown Pekin are set for demolition, but not without some pushback from a group of passionate local residents. The Arcade and Tobin buildings on Capitol Street were purchased by Tazewell County a decade ago, but have sat mostly vacant since then. That’s on top of up to $500,000 in renovations for one of them, with an estimated $1 million further to keep them habitable. According to the Board, it’s a more cost efficient option to demolish them than continue to renovate.
Canton-based health care group continues to expand Galesburg presence. Here’s its new acquisition
An expanding central-Illinois health care group has made its second major Galesburg property acquisition this month. Canton-based Graham Hospital Association purchased the vacant former Medical Arts Clinic at 387 E. Grove St. from FHP&D Properties LLC on Wednesday. The transaction was for $225,000, according to records obtained from the Knox County Assessor office.
977wmoi.com
Free Smoke Alarm Installation Offered Locally by Monmouth Fire Department
Back in 2017, the state of Illinois passed an update to the Smoke Detector Act that requires residents to replace their smoke alarms that have ten year long-life lithium batteries, which took effect at the beginning of this year. Communications Director Ken Helms informs the Monmouth Fire Department has a smoke detector program sponsored by the American Red Cross to install smoke detectors inside residents’ homes:
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin mayor Mark Luft resigns
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Mayor Mark Luft resigned from the position on Monday. Luft is pursuing a new opportunity he said is good for his family, but does not allow him to serve as an elected official. An empty chair was front and center at Monday’s Pekin City...
ktvo.com
Closed southeast Iowa hospital could reopen under new owner
KEOKUK, Iowa — The closing of a hospital in southeast Iowa last year left a void in those needing healthcare services, but that could be changing. The City of Keokuk has announced that Blessing Health Systems has signed a letter of intent with Insight to acquire the former Keokuk Area Hospital.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth Associates Luncheon February 16th
Out of the Classroom and into the Ruins: From Monmouth to Mycenae. A group of Monmouth College students rang in the New Year in Greece, where they took part in a study-abroad trip over winter break. Led by professors Bob Holschuh Simmons from classics and Lori Walters-Kramer from communication studies, the students experienced the region to better understand classical rhetoric in Greece. Hear from professors Holschuh Simmons and Walters-Kramer and students who made the incredible trip.
Central Illinois Proud
Electrical damage forces months-long closure of Peoria office building
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Becker Building in downtown Peoria remains empty nearly a month after a water pipe burst due to frigid weather on Dec. 26. The water short-circuited electricity in the building and caused the fuses to blow. The 16-floor building is comprised of dozens of business offices that have been closed ever since.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth College Study-Abroad Group Discovers History, Hospitality and ‘Heaven’ in Greece
“Greek life” took on a whole new meaning for 17 Monmouth College students who traveled to Greece during Christmas break. Led by faculty from the College’s classics and communication studies departments, the group rang in the new year in Olympia, the town that hosted the ancient Olympic games.
977wmoi.com
James J. Sayers
James J. Sayers, 71, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 1:42 a.m., Monday, January 16, 2023 at Roseville Rehab & Healthcare, Roseville, IL. He was born on May 26, 1951 in Peoria, IL. James worked at Meling’s Restaurant in Monmouth for many years as a dishwasher and assisted the janitorial...
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Illinois?
We've been pretty lucky this winter with snow it's been very mild. Did I just jinx us? However, when it does snow do you have to legally shovel your walkway/sidewalks?. Well, the answer is kind of complicated because it's both yes and no. Let me explain. In the state of Illinois, it says:
Central Illinois Proud
Princeville student calls for action after classmates took photos of him using restroom
PRINCEVILLE Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens came out to Stevens Square Park in Princeville Saturday morning to show support for one student after being bullied at school. Noah Guzman is a junior with autism at Princeville Junior-Senior High School. After two classmates snapped a photo of him using the school’s restroom, those students were only suspended for two days.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police Department looking at cameras throughout city to identify license plates
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department wants to speed up investigations and offset reduced manpower by installing multiple cameras around the city to identify vehicle license plates. Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, made a presentation Tuesday night to the Quincy City Council’s Police Aldermanic Committee to...
Illinois Thief Cuts Hole In Roof To Steal Thousands From Bar
A thief in Illinois had to put in some extra work to break into a bar but they ended up with thousands of dollars. Illinois Thief Breaks Into Sports Bar For Big Score. Some criminals in Illinois will do whatever it takes to steal money from an unsuspecting business. This thief is no exception. In fact, I would dare say they take their crime game to the next level. In the end, they ended up with thousands of dollars. Luckily, for the bar, it could've been a lot more.
1470 WMBD
Two arrested following DEA action in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Federal authorities say two people are in custody after a drug-related incident in East Peoria. The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms what they call an “enforcement action” Thursday in a commercial parking lot on River Road — in an area in the vicinity of both PetSmart and Walmart.
977wmoi.com
Two Charged in BridleCreek Arson in Galesburg
On January 20, 2023 Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin filed a criminal information against Nathan Cantu and Rey Cantu for their roles in an August 21, 2022 arson at an apartment complex on Springer Road in Galesburg. A carport and nine vehicles were damaged as a result of the intentionally-set fire. The two defendants were charged with 10 counts of arson as a result of the property damage.
1470 WMBD
Main/Jefferson closed in Peoria due to bomb threat
PEORIA, Ill. — An all-clear has been given by the Peoria Fire Department after a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Peoria. Main Street was closed at Jefferson, as both the Peoria Fire and Police Department investigated the threat. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed to 25 News the...
Charges filed in Bridlecreek carport arson, Knox County State's Attorney says
GALESBURG, Ill. — A pair of suspects have been charged with 10 counts of arson related to an August 2022 fire that damaged a Galesburg carport and several vehicles, according to Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin. Nathan Cantu and Rey Cantu were arrested on Aug. 22 as part...
wtad.com
Two charged in 8th and State shooting indicted by Grand Jury
Chaunessi Cano, Hailey Carson indicted in January 3rd incident. Two Quincy women, charged in connection with an early January shooting near 8th and State in Quincy, have been indicted by an Adams County Grand Jury. Chaunessi Cano and Hailey Carson were both indicted Thursday by the Grand Jury. Records show...
