#JPM23: When will the IPO window open? What terms are startups getting? Here's what to expect from capital markets this year

Executive Editor Drew Armstrong sat down with Bayer’s business development leader Marianne De Backer, PwC’s pharma deals chief Roel Van den Akker, and Sofinnova Investments General Partner Maha Katabi to talk about the IPO environment, trends in public and private fundraising, how negotiations between companies have changed and where capital markets are headed in 2023. This transcript has been edited for brevity and clarity.
Updated: J&J axes four-year discovery alliance with Morphic

J&J and Harvard spinout Morphic Therapeutic are parting ways after four years of working together on finding small molecule drugs that can act on new integrin targets. Unlock this story instantly and join 156,700+ biopharma pros reading Endpoints daily — and it's free. What’s with Bristol Myers’ R&D job...
FDA lays the finishing touches on its plan to pull Makena

FDA is going to be issuing its final decision soon on whether or not to pull the longstanding accelerated approval for Covis’ controversial prenatal drug Makena, while another nail is driven into the drug’s coffin. Unlock this story instantly and join 156,800+ biopharma pros reading Endpoints daily —...
