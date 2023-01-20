Read full article on original website
(WGHP) — Pop-punk band Panic! at the Disco is tossing in the towel. On Tuesday, founding frontman Brenden Urie announced that the group that he’s helmed since 2004 is officially disbanding. He was the sole remaining member of the band. “I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put […]
