Student found with handgun at Northeast DC school, police investigating
WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a student brought a handgun into a school in Northeast D.C. Monday morning. Police responded to Maya Angelou Public Charter School, located at 5600 East Capitol Street NE, after receiving a report of an illegal weapon being inside the school. Around 10:30 a.m., after an initial investigation, a student was found with a handgun at the school.
WJLA
DC looks to hire more officers to address rise in illegally parked cars
WASHINGTON (7News) — While many commuters in D.C. believe the city is already extremely aggressive with ticketing and towing, the District of Columbia says it still has a problem with illegal parking. So the Department of Public Works (DPW) is about to get busier. DPW has been on a...
Takoma Park Officials to Hold Ward 3 Community Meeting
A community meeting will be held Thursday evening by Takoma Park Police and Ward 3 City Councilmember Randy Gibson to discuss public safety issues in Ward 3, city officials announced. In addition to providing an update on recent incidents occurring in Ward 3, staff from the Police Department will also...
mocoshow.com
Mail Carrier Robbed at Gunpoint
At 5:31pm on Monday, January 23 for the report of an armed robbery in the 800 blk of Hudson Ave in Silver Spring. MCPD determined that a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint of personal belongings. No injuries were reported and no suspects are in custody at this time. We will post an update when additional information is available.
fox5dc.com
Police say man shot in DC was innocent bystander; search for suspects continues
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man shot Monday night in southeast D.C. was an innocent bystander and was not the intended target of the shooter. Investigator say the shooting was reported just before 8:55 p.m. in the 2400 block of Pomeroy Road. The victim was conscious and breathing when officers...
NBC Washington
Charges Dropped After 13 Prince George's Officers Accused in Double-Dipping Scheme
The Prince George’s County state's attorney has dropped criminal charges filed against 13 Prince George's County police officers last year for an alleged double-dipping scheme. New witness statements, more-detailed records and witness impeachment materials led the state's attorney's office to drop the charges, the office said in a release...
WTOP
Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station
A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
fox5dc.com
Man shot, killed in Southwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - A man was killed in a shooting in Southwest D.C. on Saturday night, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded around 10:41 p.m. to the shooting in the 4700 block of 1st Street, near the border of D.C. and Prince George's County. Once there, officers...
Suspects Sought in Strong-Arm Robbery
Takoma Park Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a strong-arm robbery that occurred Sunday morning, according to an emailed community advisory. Officers responded to the 8600 block of Flower Ave. at approximately 12:20 pm Sunday following a report of a strong-arm robbery,...
WJLA
Suspect in Prince George's Co. police-involved shooting arrested in Greenbelt
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The suspect who fled the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Lanham, Md. Monday morning was taken into custody without incident, according to a Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) spokesperson. Officials told 7News the suspect was found at the Greenway Shopping Center...
fox5dc.com
DC Police investigate 2 carjackings that happened hours apart
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a pair of carjackings, including one involving a Lyft driver, that happened Friday night in D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the first carjacking around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Morse Street Northeast, near Union Market. Once at the scene, officers learned...
City Council, Main Street Takoma to Honor Retiring Business Owners
Three Takoma Park business owners set to retire will be honored by the City Council and Main Street Takoma on Wednesday evening. Mayor Talisha Searcy will present mayoral proclamations to Mark Choe of Mark’s Kitchen, Mark Howard of Takoma Framers, and Eric Sepler of Kinetic Artistry. Mark Choe, the...
Prince George’s County accepting applications for nonprofit group grants
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Local Development Council (PGCLDC) said Monday that the application process was open for nonprofit groups that provide community-based programs and services in the area around the MGM National Harbor gaming facility. The Local Impact Grant Program supports organizations that serve the county within […]
Fairfax City Police looking for shoplifting suspects
The City of Fairfax Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two shoplifting suspects who they say stole over $1,000 worth of items from a hardware store.
1 dead after shooting at Southern Ave. Metro Station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died after a shooting at the Southern Avenue metro station on Sunday afternoon. Police were first called to the scene around 4:45 p.m. They said they found a male of unknown age with a gunshot wound. First responders gave the victim CPR, but he was declared dead on […]
bethesdamagazine.com
B-CC silence criticized after two students found unconscious in school bathroom
Seven hours elapsed between the time two female students were found unconscious Monday in a bathroom at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School and the time school officials communicated with parents. The lag, filled with rumors and the reporting of the B-CC student newspaper, has prompted criticism from students and parents. “We’re...
WTOP
DC gun violence sparks meeting between Mayor, ANC commissioners
Continuing gun violence in D.C. sparked a two-hour meeting Saturday between Mayor Muriel Bowser, police Chief Robert Contee and advisory neighborhood commissioners from all eight wards of the city. In a spot survey, the commissioners indicated that about one-third personally know of someone who has been a victim of violent...
Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents
Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was stabbed in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday night. He did not survive. This incident happened at the 2000 block of P Street. Shortly before 10 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a man down. Police found 47-year-old Mubarak Mursal suffering from a puncture wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this stabbing, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
dcnewsnow.com
Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire
Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. D.C. Defenders’ Player Spotlight: DE Jacub Panasiuk …...
