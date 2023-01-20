ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takoma Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Student found with handgun at Northeast DC school, police investigating

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a student brought a handgun into a school in Northeast D.C. Monday morning. Police responded to Maya Angelou Public Charter School, located at 5600 East Capitol Street NE, after receiving a report of an illegal weapon being inside the school. Around 10:30 a.m., after an initial investigation, a student was found with a handgun at the school.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Mail Carrier Robbed at Gunpoint

At 5:31pm on Monday, January 23 for the report of an armed robbery in the 800 blk of Hudson Ave in Silver Spring. MCPD determined that a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint of personal belongings. No injuries were reported and no suspects are in custody at this time. We will post an update when additional information is available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station

A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Man shot, killed in Southwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - A man was killed in a shooting in Southwest D.C. on Saturday night, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded around 10:41 p.m. to the shooting in the 4700 block of 1st Street, near the border of D.C. and Prince George's County. Once there, officers...
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

Suspects Sought in Strong-Arm Robbery

Takoma Park Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a strong-arm robbery that occurred Sunday morning, according to an emailed community advisory. Officers responded to the 8600 block of Flower Ave. at approximately 12:20 pm Sunday following a report of a strong-arm robbery,...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

DC Police investigate 2 carjackings that happened hours apart

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a pair of carjackings, including one involving a Lyft driver, that happened Friday night in D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the first carjacking around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Morse Street Northeast, near Union Market. Once at the scene, officers learned...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Prince George’s County accepting applications for nonprofit group grants

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Local Development Council (PGCLDC) said Monday that the application process was open for nonprofit groups that provide community-based programs and services in the area around the MGM National Harbor gaming facility. The Local Impact Grant Program supports organizations that serve the county within […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

1 dead after shooting at Southern Ave. Metro Station

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died after a shooting at the Southern Avenue metro station on Sunday afternoon. Police were first called to the scene around 4:45 p.m. They said they found a male of unknown age with a gunshot wound. First responders gave the victim CPR, but he was declared dead on […]
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

B-CC silence criticized after two students found unconscious in school bathroom

Seven hours elapsed between the time two female students were found unconscious Monday in a bathroom at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School and the time school officials communicated with parents. The lag, filled with rumors and the reporting of the B-CC student newspaper, has prompted criticism from students and parents. “We’re...
WTOP

DC gun violence sparks meeting between Mayor, ANC commissioners

Continuing gun violence in D.C. sparked a two-hour meeting Saturday between Mayor Muriel Bowser, police Chief Robert Contee and advisory neighborhood commissioners from all eight wards of the city. In a spot survey, the commissioners indicated that about one-third personally know of someone who has been a victim of violent...
Axios DC

Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents

Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was stabbed in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday night. He did not survive. This incident happened at the 2000 block of P Street. Shortly before 10 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a man down. Police found 47-year-old Mubarak Mursal suffering from a puncture wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this stabbing, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire

Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. D.C. Defenders’ Player Spotlight: DE Jacub Panasiuk …...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Source of the Spring

Source of the Spring

Silver Spring, MD
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
819K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MD

 https://www.sourceofthespring.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy