UPDATE: Woman surrenders, arrested as suspect in shooting at Asheville apartment complex

S...
4d ago
its the ghetto what do you expect. if the police rounded up all those who are there over half would be going to prison for warrants, parole/probation violation, or because they would get violent simply because they can.
mark conner
4d ago
Another typical day in Trashville. Shootings, stabbings, mugging, panhandlers everywhere. What more could you possibly ask for?
FOX Carolina
Man shot in neck multiple times during large fight in Spindale, police say
Spindale, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spindale Police Department said a man is recovering after he was shot multiple times in the neck and several others were arrested after a fight occurred on Sunday. Spindale police said officers responded to an area on Wallace Street on Sunday, Jan. 22 at...
WLOS.com
Man shot during drug debt fight in Spindale, police say
SPINDALE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a fight over drug debts escalated to a shootout in Spindale on Sunday afternoon, and the man who was shot may also be charged. Investigators said two men were arguing outside a house on Wallace Street about money owed for drugs when the shooting happened.
Man accused of breaking into home, sleeping in a truck in McDowell Co.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said that a man has been charged after they found him asleep in the back of a truck.
FOX Carolina
No Bond For Greenville County Kidnapping Suspect
Alex Murdaugh arrives at courthouse for day 2 of jury selection. Alex Murdaugh, who is on trial for murder, arrived at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday for the second day of jury selection. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's new in our area including Sum Bar in Greenville,...
FOX Carolina
NC man accused of home break-in found sleeping in truck, deputies say
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man who was accused of breaking into a home was found sleeping in a truck. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a report of a suspicious man parked in the driveway of a Marion home. Upon arrival, the man, later identified as 34-year-old Kenneth Brian Blalock, was found asleep in a truck.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Surveillance footage from inside the home of a Murphy, North Carolina, man provides an inside look at a December raid that left the homeowner shot multiple times. On Dec. 12, 2022, the Cherokee Indian Reservation police SWAT Team fired shots into Jacob Harley Kloepfer’s camper. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected shooter "confronted officers." A newly released video may show a different series of events and is stirring up controversy about the incident.
WLOS.com
Firing range endangers lives, property, some Rutherford County homeowners say
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Some homeowners in rural Rutherfordton said a nearby shooting range has them fearing for their lives. And, they said, they’ve lost their tranquil existence in the rural countryside amid what they characterize as incessant gunfire five days a week. “I called Rutherford County,” Randy...
Suspect arrested following search in reference to kidnapping, assault
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office located a suspect following a search in reference to a kidnapping and assault Saturday night. A search was initiated after learning 44-year-old Garcia Wilson was last seen running around the Best Western Hotel at 5009 Pelham Road after 11 p.m. according to deputies. The victim […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies find suspect in kidnapping, assault after woman escapes
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have found the suspect in a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life-threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office...
Asheville woman arrested after shooting injures 1
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An Asheville woman was arrested Thursday night following a shooting. The Asheville Police Department charged 49-year-old Tara Sita Miel Dewey with assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm into occupied property. According to police, officers were called to the 200 block of Deaverview […]
Shooting leads to arrest of men with drugs, stolen gun in Asheville, police say
A Wednesday evening shooting led to the arrest of two men in Asheville.
1 shot while confronting suspect attempting to break in a car
Officers with the Greer Police Department said that they responded to a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
WLOS.com
Gas station owners asking for help identifying suspect in west Asheville business break-in
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The owners of Gas-Up in west Asheville are asking for help in identifying the suspect who broke into their business Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The whole thing was caught on surveillance cameras. The suspect can be seen in the footage beating on the front window...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. deputies searching for suspect in reference to kidnapping, assault
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in reference to a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m.
WLOS.com
Shooting at Hillcrest Apartments leads to major drug bust in West Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A shooting at Hillcrest Apartments on Jan. 18 led to a major drug bust for Asheville police. Witnesses said it was quite a scene Wednesday, across from Gas-Up in West Asheville. Jovan Orr said more than half a dozen police cruisers lined the street. “They...
WBTV
Officers seize 88 animals from multiple Burke Co. properties
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Burke County Animal Services/Animal Enforcement seized a total of 88 animals from multiple locations between Jan. 18 and 20, the agency said in a press release. The agency first seized 32 miniature horses and 39 chickens from two properties on Jan. 18. Both properties were owned...
19-year-old faces drug charge after traffic stop in NC
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 19-year-old was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Furie Nikayla Benge with possession of methaphetamine. Deputies said on January 12th, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Harmony Grove Road on a vehicle for numerous violations. An unknown male driver […]
1 dead in Asheville shooting; suspect arrested
One person died following a shooting Wednesday night in Asheville.
FOX Carolina
Injured mountain biker airlifted from trail in Transylvania Co.
TRANSYLVANIA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Transylvania County Rescue Squad announced that crews responded to Bennett Gap Trail on Saturday after a mountain biker was significantly injured. Officials said the crew split into separate groups to find an accessible path to the injured biker. Eventually, one of the teams found the...
FOX Carolina
Investigation underway after man killed in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Wednesday night. Officers said 27-year-old Mackenzie Strictland was found on Southern Street around 11:30 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS responded to the scene but Strictland died from his injuries.
