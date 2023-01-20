Read full article on original website
How a Lincoln City startup took advantage of Oregon DEQ program with lax oversight to net $1.8 million
Behind a convenience store on Oregon Highway 18 near Sheridan, three electric vehicle charging machines sit wrapped in plastic. They have been there since April and have never charged a single car. But Merlin Thompson earlier this year convinced the state they had, collecting nearly $2 million in a scheme...
SPECIAL REPORT: DEQ steps up oversight after discovery of ‘reckless’ reporting by company
Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality has enforced stricter oversight of a clean energy program after issuing a $2.7 million fine, a record in its history. The Clean Fuels Program, which aims to encourage greener transportation, has largely run on autopilot since it was created in 2016, with intermittent checks by officials. But last year DEQ […] The post SPECIAL REPORT: DEQ steps up oversight after discovery of ‘reckless’ reporting by company appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Study: Forest landslides’ frequency, size influenced more by road building, logging than heavy rain
A long-term Pacific Northwest study of landslides, clear-cutting timber and building roads shows that a forest’s management history has a greater impact on how often landslides occur and how severe they are compared to how much water is coursing through a watershed. Findings of the research, led by associate forest engineering associate professor Catalina Segura and graduate student Arianna Goodman of the Oregon State University College of Forestry, were published in the journal Earth Surface Processes and Landforms. ...
Student and deputy treated for fentanyl exposure after incident at Oregon middle school
WILLAMINA, Ore. - Authorities say a student and a deputy were treated at a hospital after they likely were exposed to fentanyl at a western Oregon middle school. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies went to Willamina Middle School Tuesday southwest of Portland and was asked to help check a bathroom for a suspicious odor.
The students who stayed
One of the most anticipated parts of winter break for students is the opportunity to return home from campus and celebrate the holidays with their family and friends. However, for some students, it can be a struggle to figure out where to spend the four-week stretch. For some students who...
A Prohibition On Gay Pride And Other Displays Is Lifted By The Oregon School Board
After reaching a deal with a teachers’ union in court, an Oregon school district quietly lifted its prohibition on teachers wearing Black Lives Matter or LGBT pride pins. A town of only 25,000 people in the heart of Oregon’s wine country, Newberg, Ore., has found itself at the center of a national debate between liberals and conservatives over public education. Twenty-five miles (forty kilometers) to the southwest of Portland is where you’ll find Newberg.
Grim Reaper-like statue led to police search, discovery of thousands of fentanyl pills, pounds of heroin, feds say
What began as a traffic stop on northbound I-5 near Salem on Monday night turned into much more after a state trooper spotted an 18-inch-tall statue on the front passenger seat of the car he had pulled over. A trooper, who is part of a regional drug task force, recognized...
A riverfront update: Look at that log pile
As you would expect, the pile of trash, logs and smaller bits of driftwood under the Albany railroad bridge on the Willamette River is getting bigger this winter. On a bike ride along the Dave Clark Riverfront Path in a cold drizzle on Saturday, I took a look at the pile from the bank under the bridge. Once again I’m wondering how big the pile is going to get before somebody does something to dislodge it.
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to change Oregon for the better
After a tight gubernatorial race against Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson, Governor Tina Kotek emerged with the title and the support of the state. Kotek has a long four years ahead of her, where she hopes to lead Oregon to a future of affordable housing and accessible mental health treatment.
Salem Detectives Handle Suspicious Death of Child (Update)
Update 01/21/2023 | 2:45 p.m. The investigation into the suspicious death of a six-year-old child led to the arrest of the boy’s father, Robby-Joe Alexander Davenport, and Davenport’s domestic partner, Cierra Wiedner. Davenport, age 29, and Wiedner, age 25, were each charged with criminal mistreatment in the first...
Oregon State Pinball Championship returns after two-year hiatus
EUGENE, Ore – For the first time in two years, the Oregon State Pinball Championships is making a grand return, and it's happening in Eugene. The top 24 players in Oregon all have a chance at the $5,000 prize. Many players like Adam Jones are excited the championship is...
Dad, domestic partner booked in death of Salem child
The father and his domestic partner of a 6-year-old Salem child who died under suspicious circumstances were arrested Saturday.
JUVENILES TURN THEMSELVES IN FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION
Two Springfield juveniles turned themselves in for being minors in possession of marijuana, on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:45 p.m. the females came to the Juvenile Detention Center in the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street. One female was lodged at the JDC while the other...
Woman accused of trafficking fentanyl, heroin on I-5 near Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman from Arizona is facing federal charges after she was caught trafficking fentanyl and heroin on Interstate 5 near Salem, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Nancy Garcia, 47, of Yuma County, Arizona, has been charged with possessing with intent to...
Sheriff: 'Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours'
SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is urging citizens to not drive overnight due to icy conditions. "Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours," MCSO said. "We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways."
Eugene police asking for tips to identify person of interest in arson cases
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department has released pictures of a person of interest in several arson cases, and is asking the public to help identify him. EPD says the related fires occurred in the areas of Taney Street, Berntzen Road, Hawthorne Avenue, and Marshall Avenue. EPD says the first fire occurred in the morning of December 13, and the most recent one was on January 5.
Icy Marion County roads, 4 vehicles down embankment
Icy conditions led to a crash that sent 4 vehicles down an embankment on Sunnyside Road Southeast in Marion County.
6-year-old boy dies in Salem, father and domestic partner arrested
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem father and his domestic partner were arrested Saturday after his 6-year-old son died on Friday, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, emergency responders were called to a home in the 600 block of 18th Street Southeast after the report of an unresponsive child.
State Police: Head-on crash leaves one dead, another with critical injuries
A crash Thursday in Yamhill County resulted in the death of a Lincoln City man and left a Gresham woman in critical condition, Oregon State Police reported Saturday. Around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Hwy 18 Bypass near milepost 57, west of Dundee Landing Road.
Man gets 25 years in homeless camp crash
Four killed in 2022 incident, including former Sweet Home resident. A Salem man was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Marion County Circuit Court to 25 years in prison for his role in a March 2022 DUII incident that killed four people, including former Sweet Home resident Rochelle Zamacona, and seriously injured two more in downtown Salem.
