Related
India tests domestic operating system days after Google's antitrust setback
NEW DELHI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - India's government on Tuesday tested locally developed mobile operating system BharOS, a move seen as challenging the dominance of Google's Android just days after the U.S. giant suffered a major antitrust setback in the country.
Spotify to cut staff as soon as this week – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Spotify Technology is planning layoffs as soon as this week to cut costs, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, joining the likes of Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp who have cut thousands of jobs recently. The report, which cited sources, said that the number of jobs being...
A married couple with a 4-month-old baby were both laid off by Google, while one of them was on parental leave
Allie was around halfway through her maternity leave when Google laid her off. She and her husband both got the news at the same time, she said.
CVS names new pharmacy services, consumer product chiefs
(Reuters) -CVS Health Corp said on Monday David Joyner will return to head the U.S. diversified healthcare company’s pharmacy services and tapped former Cigna Corp executive Amy Bricker as its chief product officer for consumer business. Joyner will take on the role at the company’s from Jan. 30 and...
Lockheed Martin profit outlook disappoints as supply, labour squeeze persists
(Reuters) – U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp on Tuesday forecast annual profit below Street expectations, hurt by lingering supply bottlenecks and higher costs, though a generous defense budget helped it beat fourth-quarter estimates. The defense contractor said it expected a profit of $26.60 to $26.90 per share in...
GE forecasts weak 2023 profit on troubles at renewable business
(Reuters) -General Electric Co forecast a lower-than-expected 2023 adjusted profit on Tuesday, as the industrial major struggles persistent problems at its money-losing renewable energy business. Shares of GE fell about 1% before the opening bell after the company forecast an operating loss between $600 million and $200 million for its...
Elon Musk, at trial, says he was sure Saudis backed taking Tesla private
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Elon Musk testified on Monday that he was sure he had backing from Saudi financiers in 2018 to take Tesla Inc private, as he defended against claims he defrauded investors by later tweeting about his electric car company. At a trial in San Francisco federal court, Musk...
South African retailer TFG posts 17% third-quarter sales jump
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African retailer TFG on Monday reported a 17.3% rise in third-quarter sales after Black Friday sales and holiday specials spurred demand for summer clothes and furniture. “TFG achieved a record Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with turnover exceeding 1 billion rand ($58.14 million) over these...
J&J forecasts strong 2023 profit on strength in pharma unit
(Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday forecast annual profit above Wall Street estimates as it bets on stronger demand for its pharmaceuticals products and a recovery in its medical devices business. J&J said it was expecting to earn between $10.45 and $10.65 per share on an adjusted basis for 2023,...
U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine strategy
(Reuters) -The U.S. health regulator on Monday proposed the use of one dose of the latest updated COVID-19 shot annually for most people, similar to the influenza immunization campaign, as it moves to simplify the country’s vaccination strategy. Currently, people in the United States need to first get two...
Brazil and Argentina to begin preparations for common currency – FT
(Reuters) – Brazil and Argentina will announce this week that they are starting preparatory work on a common currency, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. The plan, set to be discussed at a summit in Buenos Aires this week, will focus on how a new currency which Brazil suggests calling the “sur” (south) could boost regional trade and reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar, FT reported citing officials.
Swatch Group positive about Chinese market recovery in 2023
ZURICH (Reuters) – Swatch Group is positive about China market recovery from the COVID-19 fallout and the return of Chinese tourists abroad, the Swiss watchmaker said on Tuesday after it reported a 2.5% increase in its 2022 sales. The maker of high-end brands Omega, Tissot and Longines watches as...
