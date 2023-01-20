Read full article on original website
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
Hypebae
Mugler Announces First Live Runway Show in Three Years
Mugler has been the subject of an unparalleled resurgence in the last few years and now, it appears that the bodacious brand is finally capitalizing on its newfound success. Creative Director, Casey Cadwallader, re-shared an exclusive interview with WWD, announcing that the brand would “return to the Paris runway” on January 26 during Paris Couture Week. According to the publication, Mugler has scheduled its presentation for 8 pm at La Villette, which is set to follow a “see now, buy now” model featuring its Fall 2022/2023 collection.
Robert Pattinson Swaps Pants for Fierce Tweed Skirt at Dior's Paris Week Fashion Show
Robert Pattinson stepped out in the twilight in his most fashion-forward look to date. The Batman actor made a showstopping appearance at Dior's Homme fall/winter 2023-2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. For the Jan. 20 presentation, Robert bundled up in a fuzzy brown jacket and a matching turtleneck sweater underneath.
"Emily in Paris"'s Lucien Laviscount Is Going Viral For His Pleated-Skirt Look
Every street's a runway in Paris, and no one knows this better than Lucien Laviscount. The "Emily in Paris" star is known for his dapper wardrobe playing Alfie in the hit Netflix show, but the actor is now proving his style prowess off screen. On Thursday, Jan. 19, he made a stylish appearance at the Louis Vuitton fall 2023 menswear show at Paris Fashion Week.
Kylie Jenner Wears Lion Head Dress at Schiaparelli’s Haute Fashion Week Show in Paris: Pics
A grand entrance. Kylie Jenner took making a statement to a new level when she stepped out in a lion head dress to attend Schiaparelli’s spring/summer 2023 show during Haute Couture Week in Paris. The reality star, 25, was seen arriving at the Monday, January 23, soirée with the wild cat replica at her waist. […]
Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen
Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen reportedly welcomed their child recently. According to Us Weekly, the Zola star rep confirmed that she and Smith-Petersen welcomed a baby girl. However, it was not disclosed when Keough had the little one. Riley also revealed the newest addition to the Presley family in her speech, which was read by Smith-Petersen, at her mother’s memorial service at Graceland.
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Hypebae
Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway
Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
Essence
Couture Look Of The Day: Doja Cat At Schiaparelli S/S 2023
As part of Day 1 of Couture week Daniel Roseberry Presented His Spring Summer 2023 collection for the French maison and Doja stole the show. Fresh off Men’s Paris Fashion week, the fashion cycle continues. It’s day one of Haute Couture week. Get ready for a week of artisanal excellence, exaggerated silhouettes, celebrity sightings, and opulent, over-the-top looks. This week we’ll be spotlighting our favorite/buzz-worthy couture look of the day, so check back each day. On today’s schedule; Dior, Giambattista Vali, and our surrealist fav, Schiaparelli. Schiaparelli was up first this morning, so it’s only fitting to place our attention there. Daniel Roseberry presented a collection full of whimsy, fantasy, and allegory. Embroidered Animal busts (lion, leopard, and wolf), hand-beaded embellishments, sharp cinched waists, capes, etc.
Jonathan Majors’ Homoerotic, Roided-Out Bodybuilder Drama ’Magazine Dreams’ Stuns Sundance
After weeks of earsplitting buzz over Jonathan Majors’ Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams,” the dumbbells have finally dropped. As a deeply troubled – yet still sympathetic – aspiring bodybuilder, Majors dazzled Park City’s Eccles Theater on Friday night, earning a standing ovation. Writer-director Elijah Bynum drove the narrative about Killian Maddox, a steroid-guzzling, socially inept loner who can’t find success at his dream job. He finds even less in personal relationships, be it with his roommate and ailing grandfather, a perky store clerk (Haley Bennett) who seems open for more than friendship, or even a redemption-offering sex worker (Taylour Paige) who...
Walter Van Beirendonck Men’s Fall 2023
Walter Van Beirendonck’s fall collection came as a response to today’s complex world. The designer took his main inspiration from an exoskeleton, or the external skeleton that supports and protects an animal’s body. “It’s to protect yourself from the world, that was the starting point,” he explained....
Ariana Grande Claps Back at Fans Who Claim She’s ‘Not a Singer Anymore’
It's been nearly three years since the release of Ariana Grande's last album, 2020's Positions, and fans are missing the pop star. Just don't assume she's left her pop music roots behind, though. "Why aren't you a singer anymore?" Grande wrote in a new TikTok, mimicking the fans who have...
This Video of Diane Keaton Dancing to Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Is Pure Joy
She can take herself dancing!
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Daughter Christina, 31, Looks So Grown Up At Event With Dad
Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and his 31-year-old Christina Schwarzenegger arrived at the Austrian Climate Summit on Thursday evening, Jan. 19, in Kitzbuehel, Austria and absolutely lit up the event. They smiled together upon arrival and the Terminator actor and former Governor of California beamed with pride as he wrapped his arm around his daughter’s waist and posed with her. Christina, his second-born daughter, looked pleased to be at the summit and wore an equally enthusiastic smile.
Drew Barrymore and Corey Feldman Reunite to Discuss Their 'Arranged' Teen Romance
A renowned director set the couple up on their first date.
Cher Flashes Diamond Ring on Dinner Date with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Cher proudly displayed the diamond ring gifted to her by Alexander 'AE' Edwards in Beverly Hills Thursday night Cher is enjoying her ongoing romance with Alexander "AE" Edwards. The "Believe" singer and her music executive boyfriend stepped out for dinner in Beverly Hills Thursday — with Cher, 76, happily displaying the dazzling diamond ring Edwards, 36, gifted to her on Christmas Day. Wearing an all-black ensemble of high-waisted, wide-leg trousers, black top and ankle-length blazer trench, Cher smiled and flashed the outside of her hand as she walked into...
Colin Jost Shares Rare ‘Photo’ Of Son With Scarlett Johansson on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon'
The couple is notoriously private, so the comedian had to tease the audience of 'The Tonight Show' when he stopped by.
Balmain Pre-Fall 2023
Perched on Frankenstein-calibre platform boots, Olivier Rousteing negotiated Balmain’s vast Paris showrooms, linked by a coiling stone staircase, with the same ease as if he was wearing sneakers. He didn’t have to give up on vertiginous footwear for pre-fall since the collection is rooted in the late ‘60s and...
Naomi Campbell Takes the Runway in Wolf-Head Coatdress at Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Show
Naomi Campbell walked Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 haute couture show during Paris Couture Week on Jan. 23, wearing a literal animal-inspired ensemble. To support Schiaparelli and their creative director Daniel Roseberry, the legendary supermodel took to the brand’s runway wearing an ankle-length faux-fur coatdress with a wolf head attachment at the shoulder. The look was completed with gold-toe heels.More from WWDBackstage at Dior Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Dior Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023 Naomi wasn’t the only supermodel on the runway whose outfit took animal inspiration literally. Fellow supermodel Irina Shayk walked the runway in a black dress...
Chanel to Unveil Cruise Collection in Los Angeles in May
CALIFORNIA DREAMING: Add Chanel to the luxury brands answering the siren call of California. The French luxury house announced on Saturday that it will unveil its cruise 2024 collection in Los Angeles on May 9. Chanel did not specify the venue for the show, but noted that it presented the cruise 2008 collection designed by its late creative director Karl Lagerfeld inside Santa Monica airport.More from WWDPerfume Bottles: An Evolution Through the AgesInside Chanel's "Le Grand Numéro" Fragrance ExhibitInside the Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel “This show is an opportunity for the house to celebrate its connections with...
