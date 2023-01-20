Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
Updated P-EBT information for Valdosta, Georgia
VALDOSTA – Due to an error in processing, the 2022 Valdosta graduating seniors were not included in the original upload for P-EBT eligibility. Due to an error in processing, the 2022 graduating seniors were not included in the original upload for P-EBT eligibility. Because of this error, the $391 benefits were not issued on or around December 20, 2022 when the other benefits were processed for Valdosta City Schools’ students. This error has been corrected and the names and ID numbers have been accurately reported so that their benefits can be processed quickly.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Valdosta, Georgia
Places to visit in Valdosta, GA. When it comes to things to do in Valdosta, Georgia, you will find that there are a lot of options. You can enjoy various activities, whether traveling with family or on your own, from museums to parks. Of course, you may also want to visit a local restaurant, but these are just a few great options.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (January 16-22)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado. Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers and residents, as dozens of people went door to door with water, food and their chainsaws. “We got a team together about 50 people… we’re in three different locations right now – just to help out," explained James Robinson, a member of The Factory.
Georgia seeing a shortage of primary care physicians
MACON, Ga. — A national foundation says one out of three Georgians -- more than 3.3 million people -- live in areas without a primary care physician. Rural counties with a lack of health resources are seeing the most need. According to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, Georgia...
laniercountynewsonline.com
Learning in Retirement Presents 70 Opportunities to Learn Something New at VSU
VALDOSTA, Georgia — Learning in Retirement is excited to kick off another action-packed season of meeting the educational, physical, intellectual, and social needs of Valdosta State University’s South Georgia and North Florida friends and neighbors. A member-led and VSU-sponsored organization, Learning in Retirement offers area residents 50 years...
valdostatoday.com
Free landscaping workshop hosted by Valdosta Tree Commission
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Tree Commission will host a free landscaping design and improvement workshop with instructor Gary Alan. The Valdosta Tree Commission invites you to a FREE two and half hour training course for Planting Designs and Landscape Improvements with instructor Gary Alan!!. The free landscaping workshop will...
WALB 10
6 years later, some in Southwest Ga. still recovering after deadly tornadoes
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday marked six years since deadly tornadoes tore through southwest Georgia homes and businesses. Several people died from the tornadoes — including five in Dougherty County and seven in Cook County. On that day, five tornadoes touched down in South Georgia. That included an EF-3 tornado in south Albany packed with 150-mile-per-hour winds.
valdostatoday.com
LCFD, Moody AFB benefit from aid agreement
MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – The Lowndes County Fire Department and Moody AFB have been conducting emergency operations together. Since October of 2021, the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron and the Lowndes County Fire Department have conducted emergency operations together under the automatic aid agreement. While the automatic aid agreement...
WSB Radio
One Georgia city listed as one of top 52 places to travel in 2023 on NYT list
A recent New York Times list highlighting places for people to visit in 2023 listed Macon in a list of 52 cities around the world. The blurb written by Travel Writer for New York Times Ondine Cohane, lists the city’s Native American History, which is highlighted at The Ocmulgee Mounds.
Industrial development bringing hundreds of jobs to South Georgia
New industrial projects are expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the Thomasville area in 2023.
Thomasville to hold its 5th Annual Black History Parade and Celebration
The City of Thomasville is set to hold its 5th annual Black History Parade and Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Black-owned business profile: Critter Fixers
Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) graduates and Georgia residents, Dr. Vernard Hodges, and Dr. Terrence Ferguson opened Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital opened in 1999 in a 1,000 square feet leasehold on Highway 96 in Bonaire, Georgia. The post Black-owned business profile: Critter Fixers appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
laniercountynewsonline.com
Parker Named Medical Director of SGMC Wound Care and Hyperbarics
South Georgia Medical Center welcomes general surgeon Dr. David Parker as the medical director for SGMC’s Wound Care and Hyperbarics Center. Dr. Parker has served patients in the Valdosta Lowndes County community at his private surgical practice for more than 25 years, bringing a great wealth of knowledge and clinical excellence.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 1/20/23
A Macon man is in jail after a nearly two hour standoff with Bibb County deputies. He's charged with killing a man in October.
WCTV
Confirmed tornadoes hit Wakulla, Cook counties Sunday
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Bobbi Joe Edwards said he has never witnessed a storm like the one that went though his Miller Road home in Wakulla County early Sunday afternoon. ”I told my family we’re going to go lay down in the hallway,” he said. “So all of us...
South Georgia church loses more than $50k after former secretary uses money to buy things on Amazon
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga — A south Georgia church lost more than $50,000 after it was discovered secretary was using the funds for personal purchases, according to WALB-TV. Debbi Howell. a former member and secretary of Celebration Church in Thomasville, was arrested earlier this month after the church’s pastor found some inconsistencies with credit card purchases on Amazon, but also bought lawnmowers and window air conditioners, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department.
Eastman teen dies in crash in Twiggs County
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — An Eastman teen died in a crash in Twiggs County just before 2 a.m. on Monday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The vehicle was traveling south on State Route 87 before leaving the roadway and hitting several trees before flipping onto the passenger side.
This is who's eligible for FEMA assistance in Georgia
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is previous coverage of the storm damage. Those affected by the severe storms and tornados last Thursday could receive help from FEMA; here's who qualifies and what residents can expect after applying for assistance. Which Georgia counties qualify for FEMA assistance?. FEMA...
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: See massive South Georgia amusement park you didn't know existed
Wild Adventures Here are some more photos from Wild Adventures, a theme park, water park and animal park in Valdosta. (Wild Adventures)
WALB 10
Cook Co. recovering after EF-2 tornado strikes on Sunday
ABAC hosts Netflix filmmaker of 'Who Killed Malcolm X?' series. Mediacom scholarship will help SW Georgia students. Feb. 28 is the deadline for Mediacom's world-class scholarship. Americus shooting incidents still under investigation. Updated: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST. The shooting incidents happened Wednesday and Thursday, barely a day...
