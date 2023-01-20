ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

WIBW

2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Mpox threat in Kansas remains low

The growth of mpox in Kansas is quite slow. But it’s still spreading. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports as of Wednesday, the state had 49 cases of what scientists used to call “monkeypox.”
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Report ranks Kansas in bottom half of best states to retire to

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas is ranked in the bottom half of states that are best for seniors to retire to. With 25% of the eligible population having no retirement savings, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Jan. 23, that it released its report on 2023′s Best States to Retire - and Kansas is in the bottom half of the list.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Job seekers encouraged to participate in job fair for Kansas agencies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas job seekers have been encouraged to participate in a virtual job fair for state agencies. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has invited jobseekers to participate in the first Virtual Job Fair of 2023 to be hosted by KANSASWORKS. The fair will be held from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and will highlight employment opportunities with the state’s 98 agencies. Around 900 jobs are available in state government across the Sunflower State.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Another Kan. school district considering 4-day school week

HUTCHINSON —Over two dozen public school districts in Kansas currently operate on a 4-day week. Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Superintendent Curtis Nightingale said his district is looking at what four-day school weeks might look like in future years. "We actually put a committee together in October and started just...
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Broadband access improves in 15 Kansas counties, here’s where

TOPEKA (KSNT) – More than $40 million has been awarded to service providers in Kansas to extend high-speed internet across several underserved counties. Cassie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Governor, said a total of $44.5 million has been distributed to nine service providers to extend internet access to 18,468 locations in 15 counties. This will be the third and final award phase of the Kansas Capital Project Funds (CPF) Broadband Infrastructure Program.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Kansas public defense agency struggles with lack of workers

TOPEKA — Kansas public defense is at a crisis point, officials say, with overworked attorneys struggling to provide adequate services in the midst of a worker shortage. Heather Cessna, executive director of the Kansas State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services, gave lawmakers an overview of the agency’s situation Thursday, during a House Judiciary Committee meeting.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas lawmakers can't ban abortions, so some want to give that power to local governments

WICHITA, Kan. — Kansas joins a handful of states debating the power of local governments to restrict abortion. Legislation proposed this week seeks to give local governments the authority to ban abortion. That marked the second bill concerning abortion introduced by Kansas abortion opponents so far this legislative session after a landslide statewide referendum in favor of abortion rights last year.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

W. Kansas woman confirmed to Kansas Board of Regents

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly’s appointment of Judge Rachel L. Pickering of Topeka to serve on the Kansas Court of Appeals was recently unanimously confirmed by the Kansas Senate. The confirmation makes Judge Pickering the first Hispanic Kansan to sit on the Kansas Court of Appeals. “I am...
KANSAS STATE
morethanjustparks.com

10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Kansas (Expert Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Kansas. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Nationwide recall impacts Kansas due to peanut allergy risks

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for a product sold in retail location in Kansas due to an allergy alert on Monday. The Food and Drug Administration said SkinnyDipped® of Seattle, Washington, announced that it was voluntarily recalling a limited amount of SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds 3.5 oz and SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate […]
KANSAS STATE
backcountryhunters.org

Kansas deer tag legislation bad for hunters and hunting

Everybody knows there's no such thing as a free lunch, right? Yet there are some folks in the Kansas legislature who think that you don't understand that fact. They think that offering you free deer tags will pull the wool over your eyes and hide what they are actually trying to do. A bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature this session (HB 2079) offers a lot of folks free deer tags, but it has nothing to do with deer tags in the long term. The real goal of that bill is to change hunting in Kansas forever. Free deer tags are simply the bait being dangled in front of you. Don't take it! They want to take ownership of the wildlife away from ALL citizens and place it in the hands of a few, very influential, people. And those few people care only about their wallets, not our great Kansas hunting traditions.
KANSAS STATE

