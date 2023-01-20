Read full article on original website
kcur.org
Kids regularly run away Kansas foster homes and some have died. How the state hopes to improve
TOPEKA, Kansas — Two Kansas foster runaways died in 2022. The body of one turned up in an empty lot in Kansas City, Kansas. The second stole a car and crashed into a semi truck near Parsons. The deaths of those children prompted criticism of the Kansas Department for...
KAKE TV
'I've never actually seen this happen': Kansans raising concerns over LiEAP funds
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Some Kansans are seeing their utility bills jump this month, 5, 6 even 7 times the amount they usually pay. And it's happening to those who can least afford to pay their bills. They asked us what was going on. So KAKE News Investigates dug up...
Kansas educators share personal insights in quest to reverse statewide teacher shortage
Kansas educators tackle K-12 teacher shortage by touting life-changing occupation, but size of the shortfall will require cash infusion for salary hikes. The post Kansas educators share personal insights in quest to reverse statewide teacher shortage appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
kcur.org
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson plans for 2023: expanding highways and child care access
The Republican governor announced during his State of the State address last week that he wants to put some of Missouri’s multi-billion-dollar budget surplus toward expanding the highway throughout the state and broadening access to early childhood programs. Speaking on KCUR’s Up To Date on Monday, Parson said parents...
Emporia gazette.com
Mpox threat in Kansas remains low
The growth of mpox in Kansas is quite slow. But it’s still spreading. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports as of Wednesday, the state had 49 cases of what scientists used to call “monkeypox.”
WIBW
Report ranks Kansas in bottom half of best states to retire to
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas is ranked in the bottom half of states that are best for seniors to retire to. With 25% of the eligible population having no retirement savings, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Jan. 23, that it released its report on 2023′s Best States to Retire - and Kansas is in the bottom half of the list.
WIBW
Job seekers encouraged to participate in job fair for Kansas agencies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas job seekers have been encouraged to participate in a virtual job fair for state agencies. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has invited jobseekers to participate in the first Virtual Job Fair of 2023 to be hosted by KANSASWORKS. The fair will be held from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and will highlight employment opportunities with the state’s 98 agencies. Around 900 jobs are available in state government across the Sunflower State.
Another Kan. school district considering 4-day school week
HUTCHINSON —Over two dozen public school districts in Kansas currently operate on a 4-day week. Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Superintendent Curtis Nightingale said his district is looking at what four-day school weeks might look like in future years. "We actually put a committee together in October and started just...
fourstateshomepage.com
Broadband access improves in 15 Kansas counties, here’s where
TOPEKA (KSNT) – More than $40 million has been awarded to service providers in Kansas to extend high-speed internet across several underserved counties. Cassie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Governor, said a total of $44.5 million has been distributed to nine service providers to extend internet access to 18,468 locations in 15 counties. This will be the third and final award phase of the Kansas Capital Project Funds (CPF) Broadband Infrastructure Program.
Kansas public defense agency struggles with lack of workers
TOPEKA — Kansas public defense is at a crisis point, officials say, with overworked attorneys struggling to provide adequate services in the midst of a worker shortage. Heather Cessna, executive director of the Kansas State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services, gave lawmakers an overview of the agency’s situation Thursday, during a House Judiciary Committee meeting.
KAKE TV
Kansas lawmakers can't ban abortions, so some want to give that power to local governments
WICHITA, Kan. — Kansas joins a handful of states debating the power of local governments to restrict abortion. Legislation proposed this week seeks to give local governments the authority to ban abortion. That marked the second bill concerning abortion introduced by Kansas abortion opponents so far this legislative session after a landslide statewide referendum in favor of abortion rights last year.
W. Kansas woman confirmed to Kansas Board of Regents
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly’s appointment of Judge Rachel L. Pickering of Topeka to serve on the Kansas Court of Appeals was recently unanimously confirmed by the Kansas Senate. The confirmation makes Judge Pickering the first Hispanic Kansan to sit on the Kansas Court of Appeals. “I am...
Kansas, Missouri drivers' car insurance set to rise in 2023
Your car insurance rates may rise this year, according to a new report by Value Penguin, a consumer research company.
kcur.org
Kansas City religious leaders sue over Missouri abortion ban: 'That doesn’t represent my faith'
A lawsuit brought by an alliance of 13 religious leaders, along with The National Women’s Law Center and Americans United for Separation of Church, attempts to overturn Missouri’s nearly total abortion ban, which went into effect in June after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Two religious leaders...
morethanjustparks.com
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Kansas (Expert Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Kansas. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
Nationwide recall impacts Kansas due to peanut allergy risks
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for a product sold in retail location in Kansas due to an allergy alert on Monday. The Food and Drug Administration said SkinnyDipped® of Seattle, Washington, announced that it was voluntarily recalling a limited amount of SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds 3.5 oz and SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate […]
backcountryhunters.org
Kansas deer tag legislation bad for hunters and hunting
Everybody knows there's no such thing as a free lunch, right? Yet there are some folks in the Kansas legislature who think that you don't understand that fact. They think that offering you free deer tags will pull the wool over your eyes and hide what they are actually trying to do. A bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature this session (HB 2079) offers a lot of folks free deer tags, but it has nothing to do with deer tags in the long term. The real goal of that bill is to change hunting in Kansas forever. Free deer tags are simply the bait being dangled in front of you. Don't take it! They want to take ownership of the wildlife away from ALL citizens and place it in the hands of a few, very influential, people. And those few people care only about their wallets, not our great Kansas hunting traditions.
Best state to drive in? Kansas ranks in the top 10, but Wichita is another story
A survey recently gave the Sunflower State high marks for best states to drive, but an analysis of cities released last year put Wichita at 34th for worst drivers.
CDC puts 12 Kansas counties at medium COVID-19 community level, 1 at high this week
Sedgwick County remains at low. Here’s the latest on new cases and more.
