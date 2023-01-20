The Waterloo School Board has voted unanimously to spend more than $127,000 on devices that detect vapor, gunshots, carbon dioxide, and even aggression, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The detectors will be set up wherever there is a camera at East, West, and Expo High Schools as well as the Waterloo Career Center. The devices monitor the air for vape particles and detect the decibels of noise that could indicate a gunshot or aggression. Once the sensors go off an alert would be sent to phones or email addresses and the cameras would begin recording. The school district is still decided who will monitor the system.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO