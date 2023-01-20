Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss
Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
3 Cowboys most to blame for another playoff disappointment vs 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys flamed out in the playoffs again. These three people are the most responsible for another disappointing exit in San Francisco. Another January has come to a bitter end for the Dallas Cowboys, who were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after a pathetic 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The most frustrating part for Cowboys fans is that this game felt extremely winnable thanks to a tremendous effort from the Dallas defense, which held the 49ers to only 312 yards of offense.
3 Bills who won’t be back and who will replace them
The Buffalo Bills were eliminated in the Divisional Round for the second year in a row, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. Here are three players who won’t be back and their best replacements. The Buffalo Bills were Super Bowl favorites entering the 2022 season. After their previous two...
Who is Alabama offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien departure?
Bill O’Brien has accepted the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator role. Who will step up for Alabama football?. Bill O’Brien, who stepped in as Alabama’s offensive coordinator last year as Steve Sarkisian left for a head coaching gig at Texas, is back in the NFL. He and the Patriots, where he worked from 2008-11, have reunited and answered the massive question about how they’ll turn around the offense.
3 Giants who won’t be back next year and best options to replace them
The New York Giants have an important offseason ahead of them following their Divisional Round elimination. Here are three players who won’t be back, and their best possible replacements. No one envisioned that the New York Giants would win nine games, let alone a playoff game, in their first...
Phillies on verge of big mistake with Aaron Nola extension
The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t making much of an effort to extend Aaron Nola, their homegrown ace who hits the free agent market in 2024. Philadelphia’s rotation is fairly top-heavy at the moment, with Nola and Zack Wheeler leading the way. This is no disrespect to Ranger Suarez and Taijuan Walker, but Nola has finished top-7 in NL Cy Young voting in three seasons, and made an NL All-Star team.
Ezekiel Elliott’s response to ‘overpaid’ label is hard to argue with
Ezekiel Elliott is taking accountability for his performance in an effort to stick with the Dallas Cowboys. A glaring reason the Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is that Tony Pollard went out with an injury. The Cowboys rushed for just 76 yards in that game, Ezekiel Elliott’s 2.6 yards per carry a far cry from Pollard’s seasonal 5.2 average.
Patriots may have only wanted Matt Patricia because Lions were paying his salary
The New England Patriots might move on from former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia. With the Detroit Lions no longer paying Matt Patricia’s salary, the New England Patriots could be letting go of their de-facto offensive coordinator completely. New England head coach Bill Belichick seems to have exploited...
Celtics vs. Heat prediction and odds for Tuesday, January 24 (Back Boston as underdog)
The Boston Celtics took a tough loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday night, and now they have a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat on Tuesday. Boston didn’t have Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon or Robert Williams III on Monday, but there’s a chance...
Tua Tagovailoa lacks the most important ability… availability
Tua Tagovailoa had a good year as the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, besides the fact that he only played in 13 games this year. I wrote an article yesterday on how the Miami Dolphins should trade Tua and sign Tom Brady. My fellow Dolphins fans did not like to say the least.
Boston
Is Bill O’Brien the right pick for the Patriots offensive coordinator job? You tell us.
The former assistant is now back with New England to run the offense. It was reported Tuesday morning that Bill O’Brien will be hired as the Patriots’ next offensive coordinator, replacing Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, two assistant coaches who were never officially named to the role. The...
