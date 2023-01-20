ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FanSided

Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss

Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

3 Cowboys most to blame for another playoff disappointment vs 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys flamed out in the playoffs again. These three people are the most responsible for another disappointing exit in San Francisco. Another January has come to a bitter end for the Dallas Cowboys, who were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after a pathetic 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The most frustrating part for Cowboys fans is that this game felt extremely winnable thanks to a tremendous effort from the Dallas defense, which held the 49ers to only 312 yards of offense.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

3 Bills who won’t be back and who will replace them

The Buffalo Bills were eliminated in the Divisional Round for the second year in a row, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. Here are three players who won’t be back and their best replacements. The Buffalo Bills were Super Bowl favorites entering the 2022 season. After their previous two...
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Who is Alabama offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien departure?

Bill O’Brien has accepted the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator role. Who will step up for Alabama football?. Bill O’Brien, who stepped in as Alabama’s offensive coordinator last year as Steve Sarkisian left for a head coaching gig at Texas, is back in the NFL. He and the Patriots, where he worked from 2008-11, have reunited and answered the massive question about how they’ll turn around the offense.
MONTGOMERY, AL
FanSided

Phillies on verge of big mistake with Aaron Nola extension

The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t making much of an effort to extend Aaron Nola, their homegrown ace who hits the free agent market in 2024. Philadelphia’s rotation is fairly top-heavy at the moment, with Nola and Zack Wheeler leading the way. This is no disrespect to Ranger Suarez and Taijuan Walker, but Nola has finished top-7 in NL Cy Young voting in three seasons, and made an NL All-Star team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Ezekiel Elliott’s response to ‘overpaid’ label is hard to argue with

Ezekiel Elliott is taking accountability for his performance in an effort to stick with the Dallas Cowboys. A glaring reason the Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is that Tony Pollard went out with an injury. The Cowboys rushed for just 76 yards in that game, Ezekiel Elliott’s 2.6 yards per carry a far cry from Pollard’s seasonal 5.2 average.
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

FanSided

