KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man gets 20 years in prison for 2011 taxicab robbery
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 44-year-old Johnathan DeWayne Mitchel has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after robbing a taxi over a decade ago. In the plea hearing, Mitchell admitted he robbed a Century cab on April 29, 2011, and took money and personal effects from the driver. Evidence admitted at the trial, showed the cab driver died of multiple stab wounds she sustained during the robbery. Investigators say Mitchell used the robbery proceeds to purchase crack cocaine.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Fayette County Man Arrested for Relationship with Minor
A Fayette County man has been arrested after he was found to be in a relationship with a female minor. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says after a week-long investigation, they’ve filed two charges against 26-year old Kian Lee Halverson of Hawkeye. Halverson has been charged with Second...
Iowa woman accused of attempting to kill husband with sword
HAWKEYE, Iowa — An Iowa woman is accused of trying to kill her husband by striking him several times in the head with a sword, authorities said. Kim Renee Cannon, 58, of Hawkeye, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in the Wednesday attack, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
cbs2iowa.com
Pursuit ends with an arrest in Waterloo
Cedar Falls — Sunday morning, the Cedar Fall Police Department (PD) announced they've made an arrest following a pursuit on Saturday, January 21st. Police say a patrolling officer passed the driver at a high rate of speed shortly after the Black Hawk County Dispatch received a report of a reckless driver on University Avenue in Cedar Falls at around 11:30 p.m.
KCJJ
Trial of former UI student accused of killing his family to get to closing arguments this week
The trial of a former University of Iowa student accused of killing his mother, father and sister, is expected to go to closing arguments and jury deliberation this week. Prosecutors say 22 year old Alexander Jackson fatally shot the three in their Cedar Rapids home the morning of June 15th, 2021. Alexander claimed that a masked intruder broke in and executed the murders, then shot him in the foot during a struggle. Police found no evidence of a break in or struggle and arrested Jackson.
kwayradio.com
Arizona Murder Suspect Caught in Charles City
A man wanted for murder in Arizona was taken into custody in Charles City on Friday, according to KWWL. Trevontea Howard-Brown was taken into custody at a home in Charles City after briefly barricading himself inside the residence. He was wanted for allegedly killing 23 year old Harrison Weber near the University of Arizona campus in Tucson in April. Another person was seriously injured in the shooting. Howard-Brown is currently awaiting extradition back to Arizona.
Cresco Times
Man charged with murder in Elma
ELMA - The Howard County Sheriff’s Office filed first degree murder charges against Sayvonne Lealbert Eugene Jordan, age 26, of Elma, Iowa on Friday, Jan. 13. He was then arrested at the Floyd County Jail, where he was serving time on a probation violation. Jordan was charged with the...
kwayradio.com
Charles City Man Killed in Crash
A Charles City man died in a single vehicle accident Monday afternoon, according to KWWL. Julius Bryant was traveling on Willow Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when he lost control on ice or snow pack and went into the west ditch. He then hit a creek bank and rolled onto the driver side. Bryant was partially ejected from the pickup and pronounced dead at the scene.
KCRG.com
Driver in custody after Cedar Falls Car Chase
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:35 p.m. Saturday night, Black Hawk County Dispatch got a report of a reckless driver at University Avenue in Cedar Falls. The reckless driver, traveling very fast, passed a Cedar Falls Police Officer in the area. The Cedar Falls Police tried to start a traffic stop, but the driver didn’t pull over. Instead, the driver continued traveling south on Highway 58 before heading east on Highway 20.
Driver hits 3 patrol cars in Black Hawk County high speed chase
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa — A driver hit three law enforcement vehicles during a high speed chase late Saturday night. At around 11:35 p.m. Black Hawk County dispatch received a report of a reckless driver on University Ave. in Cedar Falls. A Cedar Falls Police Officer responded and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on […]
kchanews.com
IC School in Charles City Locked Down, Arizona Man Arrested for Murder
Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Charles City was on lockdown for less than an hour Friday afternoon as law enforcement was apprehending a man wanted for murder in Arizona. IC Principal Laurie Field says they were alerted by Charles City Police about noon that law enforcement would be executing a...
KCRG.com
Arizona murder suspect arrested in Northern Iowa
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Earlier this year, US Marshals developed information that a suspect involved in a homicide in Tucson, Arizona, was in Charles City. On April 28th, 2022, Tuscon Police responded to several 911 reports of a shooting near N. Park Ave and E. 2nd Street. Responding officers found an adult male with gunshots and immediately rendered aid. A second gunshot victim was also located nearby with serious injuries.
kwayradio.com
Nurse Sent to Federal Prison
An Evansdale nurse has been sentenced to federal prison after stealing pain pills from an elderly nursing home resident, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Kelsey Baxter was sentenced to one month in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release after being found guilty of Acquiring a Controlled Substance by Means of Misrepresentation. Her nursing license has also been surrendered. She was working at Friendship Village in Waterloo when she was caught stealing and consuming two morphine pills. The nursing home was already suspicious of Baxter who was slurring her speech and was disoriented on the job. Baxter stole 43 morphine pills over a two week period in April of 2021. During that time she falsified records saying that the patient had received the pills. Baxter repeatedly used controlled substances while on pretrial release and had to be placed on house arrest.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of a woman
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prosecutors charged a Cedar Rapids man with involuntary manslaughter after a woman died due to a combination of drugs and alcohol in September last year. Police arrested David Taylor on Sunday. Court documents show he took Katelyne Marquez to the ER on Sept. 8. An...
KELOLAND TV
Suspect arrested in Iowa 9 months after Arizona killing
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – A 24-year suspect in an Arizona homicide has been arrested in Iowa after a manhunt for nearly nine months. He’s been jailed in Iowa on $1 million bail while awaiting extradition to Tucson. Federal marshals tracked Trevontea Howard-Brown to a Charles City home about...
KCRG.com
Evansdale nurse sentenced for stealing pain meds from Waterloo nursing home
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 33-year-old nurse has been sentenced to federal prison after stealing pain medication from an elderly nursing home resident in Waterloo. Kelsey Ann Baxter pled guilty to one count of Acquiring a Controlled Substance by Means of Misrepresentation, Fraud, Deception, and Subterfuge back in July. According...
KCRG.com
AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes
The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
KCRG.com
Monticello Police investigate home invasion that left intruder dead
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 11th, 2023, Monticello Police responded to a report of a break-in to a home in the 300 block of South Sycamore Street. A masked and armed intruder, later to be identified as Pattrick O’Brine, gained entry to the home by breaking out a basement window. A resident of the home was there with their 10-year-old son at the time. After seeing the armed intruder, the resident discharged their firearm three times, hitting O’Brine twice. O’Brine died at the scene.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Man Killed in Industrial Accident in Dyersville
One person was killed and another remains hospitalized after an industrial accident at FarmTek in Dyersville yesterday. According to a press release from the Dyersville Police Department, multiple agencies and off-duty personnel were called for a fall at Farmtek, 1440 Field of Dreams Way just after 8:30 yesterday morning. When...
kwayradio.com
Man Indicted in Drug Death of 19 Year-Old
A New Hampton man has been indicted in the death of a man that resulted from the use of fentanyl, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 23 year old Tarron Lechtenberg has been charged with one count of Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in Death. He allegedly sold the drug to 19 year old Jace Cajthaml of Ionia on July 30, 2020. Cajthaml had an adverse reaction to the drug and by the time Lechtenberg finally got him medical attention it was too late. A wrongful death lawsuit has also been filed against Lechtenberg by the family of Cajthaml. Lechtenberg was also charged with Operating While Intoxicated in a separate case in Bremer County in October of 2020.
