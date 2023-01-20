An Evansdale nurse has been sentenced to federal prison after stealing pain pills from an elderly nursing home resident, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Kelsey Baxter was sentenced to one month in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release after being found guilty of Acquiring a Controlled Substance by Means of Misrepresentation. Her nursing license has also been surrendered. She was working at Friendship Village in Waterloo when she was caught stealing and consuming two morphine pills. The nursing home was already suspicious of Baxter who was slurring her speech and was disoriented on the job. Baxter stole 43 morphine pills over a two week period in April of 2021. During that time she falsified records saying that the patient had received the pills. Baxter repeatedly used controlled substances while on pretrial release and had to be placed on house arrest.

EVANSDALE, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO